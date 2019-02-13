Nikon Unveils New Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Z-series Lens And Important Future Z-Series Camera Firmware Updates

Today, Nikon makes two announcements, both related to its Z-series full-frame mirrorless products, which show its continued commitment to its new system while simultaneously raising questions on its future intent for its DSLRs and compatible lenses.

The first announcement centers on a new Z-series system lens, the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, which from the specs and the price (a suggested retail price of $2,299.95), are clearly targeted at the professional shooter.

Here are some highlights of the new lens:

It has a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range.

The zoom lens will have a new Nikon-designed ARNEO coat, which is used in conjunction with Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat. According to the company, the coatings will “significantly minimize flare and ghosting” and keep images free of such problems.

It’s the first NIKKOR Z lens that will come with a dedicated manual focus ring, a Function (L-Fn) button (to set over 20 custom functions) and an Organic EL Lens Information Panel (for displaying focus distance, depth-of-field, aperture and focal length).

It’s been designed to be both smaller and lighter (approximately 24.7% lighter and 18.4% shorter) than the popular AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR DSLR lens.

The lens has an optical construction of 17 elements in 15 groups—including two ED glass elements and four aspherical elements. According to Nikon, the lens delivers “sharp, virtually vignette-free performance from edge-to-edge across its entire zoom range, even at maximum aperture.”

It was designed with a powerful stepping motor (STM), for fast, accurate and silent autofocus, and features a fluorine coat that, Nikon claims, “effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt.”

The Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Z-series Lens will be available this spring. For more on the lens, see the first press release below.

Additionally, Nikon has announced a series of new firmware updates to its full-frame series cameras, which pave the way for new capabilities for the Z-series cameras, like the Nikon Z 6 and the Nikon Z 7. Improvements include support for eye-detection AF for still-image shooting and increased AF/AE tracking and low-light performance. These first two are scheduled for release in May 2019. Future firmware updates will include support for RAW video output and for CFexpress memory cards.

For more on the lens, see the second press release below.

MELVILLE, NY (February 13, 2019 at 11:01 P.M. EST) – Today, Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S: a much-anticipated, fast-aperture zoom lens that’s ideal for professional and advanced photographers who capture portraits, landscapes, weddings and events, as well as content creators who shoot video using Nikon’s revolutionary new Z Mount System. Designed to take full advantage of the wider, brighter and faster Z Mount, this new S-Line lens delivers stunning sharpness all the way to the corners of the frame, even when used at its maximum aperture.

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is the first NIKKOR lens to use the all new Nikon-designed ARNEO coat, which is used in conjunction with Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat to significantly minimize flare and ghosting. The lens also includes Nikon’s new Multi-Focus System to help ensure fast and accurate autofocus even when shooting close-up subjects. Additionally, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S is the first NIKKOR Z lens to feature a dedicated manual focus ring independent of the customizable control ring, a Function (L-Fn) button, and an Organic EL Lens Information Panel for quick reference of key settings such as focus distance, depth-of-field, aperture and focal length.

“The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is the lens that Z Series users have been waiting for, a lens that many photographers and videographers would never leave home without,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “Lightweight and tack sharp, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a great example of the outstanding performance and portability that is possible with our next-generation Z Mount System.”

NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S – Performance, Precision and Optical Superiority

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S builds on a century of Nikon optical heritage by harnessing the technical advantages of the Z Mount. This type of lens is known as a photographer favorite due to its versatility, useful zoom range, fast aperture and sharpness. Nikon was able to redesign this all-around zoom lens to achieve a new standard of performance, while making it both smaller and lighter—approximately 24.7% lighter and 18.4% shorter than the popular AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR lens.

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S takes advantage of the latest optical technologies to ensure exceptional control of aberration, ghosting and flare. Featuring an optical construction of 17 elements in 15 groups—including two ED glass elements and four aspherical elements—the lens delivers sharp, virtually vignette-free performance from edge-to-edge across its entire zoom range, even at maximum aperture.

Additionally, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is the first NIKKOR lens to feature Nikon’s all-new ARNEO coating: a multi-layer coating that is used in conjunction with Nano Crystal Coating for superior anti-reflective performance. While Nano Crystal Coat suppresses ghosting and flare coming from backlight at diagonal angles, the ARNEO coat compensates for light entering the lens from vertical angles. This expanded field enables the lens to capture exceptional contrast and sharpness even when the light source is visible inside the frame.

To help ensure fast, accurate and silent autofocus, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S combines a powerful stepping motor (STM) with Nikon’s new Multi-Focus System. This system uses two actuators to move two focus groups at once, enabling the lens to achieve critical focus rapidly from nearly any distance, including close-up shooting.

The 24-70mm f/2.8 S is the most customizable NIKKOR Z lens yet. The lens features an Organic EL Lens Information Panel that allows for quick confirmation of aperture and focal length or focus distance and depth-of-field without looking at the viewfinder. For enhanced versatility, the addition of a L-Fn button allows you to set over 20 custom functions when shooting stills. The lens is also the first to feature an independent focus ring in addition to the customizable control ring found on all S-Line lenses, giving professional photographers and videographers more comfortable and convenient control over their shooting experience.

Finally, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S was designed to excel at video in addition to stills capture, taking full advantage of the industry-leading video features found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7. Its design minimizes focus breathing, preventing the angle of view from changing when the focus is adjusted; the stepping motor and Multi-Focus System ensure fast, accurate and quiet focusing; full compatibility with the built-in 5-axis VR of the Nikon Z System ensures users can capture super-smooth video hand-held; and the customizable control ring, independent focus ring and Organic EL panel give filmmakers even more control over this exceptional lens on-set.

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is destined to be an instant classic—a must-own lens for Nikon Z Series creators of all types.

Key Features:

An indispensable standard zoom lens for professionals, advanced photographers and video creators—ideal for environmental portraits, landscapes, weddings, events, studio and street photography.

Constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range delivers the subject separation, speed and gorgeous bokeh professionals demand.

Exceptional optical performance achieves edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal aberration in an incredibly lightweight and portable package, thanks to the revolutionary new Z mount.

All-new ARNEO coating works in conjunction with Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat to minimize ghosting and flare when the light source is within the frame.

Fast, accurate and quiet autofocus throughout the zoom range, thanks to Nikon-designed Multi-Focus System and Stepping Motor.

Built-in Function (L-Fn) button, Organic EL Lens Information Panel and independent focus ring give creators more control over their shooting experience.

Fully compatible with in-camera 5-axis VR found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, providing up to 5 stops 1 of image stabilization without adding to the size or weight of the lens.

of image stabilization without adding to the size or weight of the lens. Optimized for video, with reduced focus breathing, a quiet stepping motor, customizable control ring, and the ability to take advantage of the in-camera 5-axis VR + eVR of the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7.

Designed with consideration to dust and drip resistance, and featuring a fluorine coat that effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S will be available in spring 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2,299.952.

Based on CIPA Standard. This value is achieved when FX-format compatible lenses are attached to a FX-format digital SLR camera and zoom lenses are set at the maximum telephoto position. SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

DEVELOPMENT OF NEW FIRMWARE FOR NIKON’S FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERAS, THE NIKON Z 7 AND NIKON Z 6

Continuing to Adapt to Changing User Needs with the Addition of New Functions and Improvements of Capabilities

MELVILLE, NY (February 13, 2019 at 11:01 P.M. EST) – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce additional details regarding the development of new firmware for its full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6. The firmware in development includes new functions for the Z 7 and Z 6, such as Eye-Detection AF, RAW video output, and support for CFexpress memory cards. In addition, the cameras’ AF/AE functions will be further improved.

The Z series will continue to flexibly respond to changing user needs and offer next-generation features that give users new creative opportunities.

Functions and capabilities to be added and improved with new firmware

Support for Eye-Detection AF for still image shooting (scheduled for release in May 2019)

Eye-Detection AF is convenient for portrait photography. The Eye-Detection AF in development will work not only with the AF-S (Single AF) focus mode that is convenient when photographing still human subjects, but also with the AF-C (Continuous AF) focus mode, which is effective when photographing human subjects that frequently adjust or change their pose. What’s more, the function is capable of detecting multiple eyes, from which the user can select the eye upon which the camera should focus, allowing the photographer greater flexibility when photographing multiple people to suit their intent.

Increased AF/AE performance (scheduled for release in May 2019)

AE (auto exposure) tracking will be newly possible in continuous high-speed (extended) mode, in addition to the AF tracking that existed previously. In addition, low-light AF performance will be improved, enabling faster autofocusing in dark or dimly lit surroundings with both still-image shooting and movie recording.

Support for RAW video output

Output of 4K UHD and Full HD RAW data stream from the camera will be supported. The output RAW data stream can then be recorded in the compatible RAW format using an external recorder. This will allow users to utilize rich 12-bit colors to achieve flexible color grading.

Release timing for this feature will be announced at a later date.

Support for CFexpress memory cards

The new firmware will provide support for CFexpress, a new standard for memory cards. Having passed durability tests in which they were inserted and removed from a camera 12,000 times, these memory cards offer users a greater sense of security. They also offer high-speed performance that will provide users with a more efficient workflow. After upgrading, users will be able to use both CFexpress as well as XQD cards in their camera interchangeably. In addition to the Z 7 and Z 6, in the future, CFexpress memory card support will be added to the Nikon D5 (XQD-Type), Nikon D850, and Nikon D500 digital SLR cameras as well.

Release timing for this feature will be announced at a later date.

For more information on these and other Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

