Nikon Video Contest Offers $25,000 Grand Prize

On May 15, Nikon kicked off the “Follow Your Passion” video contest, which invites filmmakers and content creators in the United States to submit 3- to 5-minute short films that were shot using a Nikon Z series mirrorless camera.

Great prizes are up for grabs for the first, second and third place winners. First and second place winners will receive $25,000 and $10,000, respectively. And all three winners will receive a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit worth approximately $4,000.

The deadline for submissions is Saturday, August 31, 2019. For contest details and to enter, visit www.followyourpassion.com.

Don’t own a Nikon Z series mirrorless camera? The company’s “Test Drive” Program allows consumers to rent a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit from approximately 138 retailers nationwide. Rental fees are up to $99.95 for three days or up to $149.95 for one week. To find a retailer near you, visit www.nikonusa.com/ztestdrive.

Read the press release below for more details.

***

NIKON VIDEO CONTEST CHALLENGES CREATORS TO “FOLLOW YOUR PASSION” FOR A CHANCE TO WIN $25,000 AND A NIKON Z 6 FILMMAKER’S KIT

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit “Test Drive” Rental Program Provides the Opportunity to Create Your Own Contest Entry and Discover Why Everyone is Talking About the Incredibly Capable Z 6

MELVILLE, NY (May 15, 2019) – Today, Nikon Inc. announced the “Follow Your Passion” video contest, which encourages content creators across the United States to capture their passion using a Nikon Z series mirrorless camera. Entrants can submit a short film for a chance to win a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit and up to $25,000 in prize money.

To enter, users are invited to submit a video project from 3 to 5 minutes in length, captured with a Nikon Z 6 or Z 7, showcasing their passion through filmmaking. Interested participants can submit videos starting on Wednesday, May 15 through Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Nikon is also giving users the chance to discover why the Nikon Z series is a new star in small-footprint productions with the Nikon “Test Drive” Program. This Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit rental program, available at approximately 138 retailer locations nationwide, will provide more creators with the opportunity to experience first-hand what the Nikon Z series is capable of. Through this program, consumers can rent a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit from a participating retailer for up to $99.95* for three days or up to $149.95* for one-week. This program offers an extremely cost-effective way for consumers to capture their contest submission, or simply to explore their passion for filmmaking. Additional information, including a list of participating retailers can be found at www.nikonusa.com/ztestdrive.

“Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker, an aspiring creator, or a stills shooter eager to explore the world of video, this is the contest that will give you a chance to follow your passion, share it with the world and potentially be rewarded for your work,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The Nikon Z series offers an extensive video feature set that opens up a world of possibilities for filmmakers; and with the Test Drive program, Nikon makes it easy to explore those possibilities.”

The first, second and third place winners of the Nikon “Follow Your Passion” Z series video contest will each receive a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit worth approximately $4,000. Additionally, the first and second place winners will take home $25,000 and $10,000 in prize money, respectively.

Full contest details, including rules, can be found by visiting www.followyourpassion.com.

The Nikon Z for Video Capture:

The versatile Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras are ideal for content creators who are serious about filmmaking. Both Z series cameras capture full-frame 4K Ultra HD video and come equipped with fast hybrid AF systems, 5-axis in-body image stabilization and Nikon-designed FX-format BSI CMOS image sensors that deliver outstanding image quality and powerful video performance. These cameras also offer advanced features for videographers, including focus peaking, time-code, 10-bit output with N-Log via HDMI, along with stellar sharpness, low-light ability and dynamic range.

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit pairs the powerfully cinematic Z 6 with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer, RODE VideoMic Pro+ Microphone, Atomos Ninja V 4K Recording Monitor and more, allowing users to unlock the camera’s full video potential.

For more information on the latest Nikon equipment, including the Nikon Z series and Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker’s Kit, please visit www.nikonusa.com.