Nikon Z9 to Ship December 24 (But Good Luck Getting One)

Nikon is sticking to its promise to ship the much-anticipated Z9 “within 2021,” saying on its website this week that its new flagship mirrorless camera will go on sale on December 24th, aka Christmas Eve. But if you’re thinking that’s perfect timing to put a beautiful black Z9 under the tree this year, you might want to think again.

In an auto-translated statement on its Japanese corporate website, Nikon said the large number of pre-orders of the Nikon Z 9 combined with persistent chip shortages will delay shipping of the camera even for those who have reserved the Z9.

“We have received a large number of reservations for ‘Z 9’ and related products, which exceeds our expectations,” Nikon Inc said. “For this reason, we may not be able to deliver the product to customers who have already made a reservation on the day of release. In addition, we are considering increasing production due to the favorable reception of orders, but due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, it may take time for products to be delivered even to customers who make reservations in the future.”

That’s unfortunate for anyone hoping to get their hands on the 45.7MP, full-frame Nikon Z9, which was introduced in late October to much fanfare. We named the Z9 one of the seven best cameras of 2021, taking its placed alongside the much-vaunted Sony A1 and Canon EOS R3.

The Nikon Z9 is unique because the camera eliminates the need for a mechanical shutter, using a full electronic shutter instead for capturing images. Other highlights of the Z9 include its autofocus system, which uses a new scene detection algorithm along with 3D tracking.

The Nikon Z9 can shoot bursts of 30 frames per second (fps) for JPEG images, 20 fps for RAW files (with a 1000+ image buffer), and up to 120 fps at 11MP, all with full AF/AE. The Z9 can capture 8K video and achieves the “world’s longest record time” at 8K UHD 30p for more than two hours consecutively (up to approximately 125 minutes).

If you’re able to score a Z9 ($5499) this year, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. You might even call it “a Christmas miracle.”