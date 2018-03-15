Photographers and filmmakers looking for modular and extra-sturdy tripod options may find the NOVOFLEX TrioPod PRO75 worth the consideration. This new addition to the TrioPod collection is a modular tripod designed with reinforced individual components and new 8-layered carbon fiber legs. With a maximum load capacity of 143 lbs/65 kg, it promises to support even the heaviest photo and video equipment.

This new high-capacity tripod is based on the advanced tripod spider and can be purchased with 3- or 4-section carbon fiber legs. Two mini legs can also be added to ensure maximum stability. It also comes with a new feature: a removable base plate that can be easily replaced with an optional leveling ball or a geared center column. The TrioPod PRO75 legs can also be set in seven leg-lock positions as needed for different shooting situations.

Introducing the NOVOFLEX TrioPod PRO75

The new Modular Tripod of choice for discerning professionals looking for the sturdiest, modular support solution.

For almost four years, the NOVOFLEX TrioPod tripod collection has been lauded as the most innovative tripod system on the market. The Product Innovation Team at NOVOFLEX is proud to announce the expansion of this tripod series with a modular, high-capacity tripod system, the TrioPod PRO75.

Exceptionally stable and modular with immense load capacity.

The basis for the all-new TrioPod PRO75 is the advanced tripod spider, which offers exceptional stability and immense load capacity. Thanks to the reinforced design of the individual components and new 8-layered carbon fiber legs, this modular tripod can be used for even the heaviest photo and video equipment.

The system can be purchased with 3 or 4 section carbon fiber legs plus two mini legs for maximum versatility.

In addition to the recommended new tripod legs C3930 and C3940, existing TrioPod legs can also be used with the new TrioPod PRO75 as well. With the optionally available carbon leg extensions, a total height of 79 in./2.0 m is possible. Short 2-segment carbon fiber legs C2820 are also available allowing you to achieve completely new perspectives and are even compatible with the existing TrioPod and QuadroPod Systems.

Features:

Maximum Load Capacity – 143 lbs/65 kg

Maximum holding capacity for maximum protection.

Removable Base Plate

A new feature of the tripod spider is the removable base plate that easily be detached and replaced with the optional leveling ball (MBAL-PRO75) or a geared center column (TRIO-CC-PRO75).

Unmatched Versatility

To build your tripod to meet the needs of any job the PRO75 can fit most 75mm accessories, even from other manufacturers. The optional leveling ball (MBAL-PRO75) can also be used with any other tripod you may have with a ¼” & 3/8” connection.

Self-Locking Geared Center Column

The innovative 3/8” studs on both ends of the geared center column provide an extra measure of security and compatibility by taking the load off the ¼” threads. The column itself can be adjusted by 19 in./48 cm.

7 Leg Lock Positions for Any Situation

For shoots on level surfaces, the TrioPod PRO75 spider allows the legs to be set at 23°, 45°, 65°, and 87°. Should you find yourself in a more confined space, a further locking position of 155° enables you to support the tripod against vertical surfaces. Particularly innovative is a new 43° angle that allows the tripod to flip upside down quickly for ground-level work, eliminating the need to reverse the center column and/or tripod head. For easy packaging, the legs can also be folded up at 180°.

The TrioPod PRO75 is available in two kits:

TRIOPROC3930 – consisting of TrioPod PRO75 tripod spider, (3x) C3930 3-segment carbon fiber legs, (2x) A1010 mini-legs, a tripod bag and multi-tool.

TRIOPROC3940 – consisting of TrioPod PRO75 tripod spider, (3x) C3940 4-segment carbon fiber legs, (2x) A1010 mini-legs, a tripod bag and multi-tool.

The two QLEG-A1010 mini-legs that are part of the kits can be screwed into the accessory thread creating limitless possibilities: Add one leg to smooth your workflow by attaching your camera bag, keeping your tripod weighted and giving you quick access to your equipment. Alternatively, replace two legs to create a “leaning pod” and achieve a new variety of creative perspectives for your boundless imagination.

For more information on the NOVOFLEX TrioPod PRO75, please visit NOVOFLEXUS.COM