Olympus Adds Second Mirrorless Flagship Camera: OM-D E-M1 Mark III

The new Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III with 12-40mm zoom lens

Earlier today, Olympus made the somewhat surprising decision to add a second, top-of-the-line, or flagship mirrorless camera to its line-up of Micro Four Thirds cameras: The new 20.4-megapixel OM-D E-M1 Mark III joins its larger, heavier MFT twin, the Olympus OM-D E-M1X, which was announced a little over a year ago. The E-M1 Mark III will be available beginning February 24, 2020.

In addition to the new flagship, Olympus also introduced a new zoom, the 12-45mm f/4 PRO lens, and a PEN-series mirrorless camera, the Olympus PEN E-PL10, which is the newest addition to its PEN Lite series of Micro Four Thirds camera, which are targeted at novices those looking to step up from smartphone photography or basic point-and-shoots.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Camera

It may be unique for a camera brand to offer two flagships. However, it’s a decision that could easily confuse potential buyers. For example, why would a photographer choose the E-M1 Mark III over the E-M1X? Here’s one reason: According to Olympus, if a photographer is looking for a camera-body that is more agile, then the E-M1 Mark III might be the better choice since it’s more portable. However, the E-M1X might be more attractive for photographers who shoot with long lenses. For most photographers, the size and weight of the E-M1 Mark III is much more in keeping with the compact, lightweight form factor many have come to expect from a MFT camera body. (Olympus seemed to purposely build in bulk to the E-M1X.)

The E-M1 Mark III shares a number of qualities with its larger brand sibling. One remarkable feature is its robust 5-Axis image stabilization with 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation, which Olympus says is the “world’s most effective” IS. It’s also incredibly fast, with the ability to fire off 60 frames per second with AF locked (using the silent electronic shutter) or 18 fps for AF/AE-tracking sequential shooting (again, using the silent electronic shutter).

But both O-MD series cameras share a number of other features, including phase + contrast detection dual AF, a 121-point all cross-type On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor, the ability to shoot 4K video, function buttons, Live ND mode and a 50MP Handheld Hi-Res Shot mode, which lets you create a 50-megapixel, seamless composite of a scene from 16 images without using a tripod. It also has a feature found just on the E-M1 Mark III: Starry Sky AF mode, which is intended to make shooting photographs of stars much simpler and more effective.

The E-M1 Mark III has an excellent viewfinder, a 2.36M-dot LCD EVF, and a 3-inch swiveling touch LCD. It also comes with a variety of powerful 4K-resolution video modes (at 30, 25 and 24 fps) and with OM-log mode.

Like the E-M1X, the E-M1 Mark III is a rugged cameras—it even has an IPX1 rating! And both models come with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. However, one of the very few elements that the new E-M1 Mark III doesn’t share with the E-M1X are the any features relying on artificial intelligence, or AI-based shooting, such as Intelligent Subject Detection AF, which is only found on the E-M1X.

Learn more about the new Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III at B&H.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO Lens

Because Olympus has continued to develop new lenses for its MTF-system cameras, it’s no surprise that today the company also introduced a new zoom, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens.

The company says it’s a high-performance medium-range zoom—with a 35mm-film equivalent range of 24mm to 90mm, which means you can quickly zoom between wide-angle and telephoto shots in an instant. Olympus says it also features “supreme macro capabilities with a maximum magnification of 0.5x (35mm equivalent) across the entire zoom range.” It has a closest-focusing distance of 4.7 inches at the wide-angle end and a little over 9 inches at the telephoto end, which makes it quite a versatile lens.

The zoom has a lens design of 12 elements in 9 groups. Like many Olympus camera bodies, this lens is also dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (to -10°C), and weighs just under 9 lbs. It’s compact and lightweight, which makes it great for bringing it on the road as a travel lens or for shooting events.

Learn more about the Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO Lens at B&H.

Olympus PEN E-PL10 Mirrorless Camera

Olympus is targeting its new PEN E-PL10 MFT mirrorless camera at beginner photographers, who might be interested in stepping up the quality of their photos and video from what they can capture with a basic point-and-shoot digital camera or a smartphone.

This compact, lightweight camera includes a number of easy-to-use features, like a built-in pop-up flash, a wide array of expressive photography functions and art filters, in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and a 180-degree flip-down LCD screen, which Olympus says has “a step-by-step touch menu interface to guide the user as they capture beautiful photos in any situation.” It also is compatible with various interchangeable lenses and has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Pricing

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (black) will be available, beginning February 24, 2020, for $1,799 (body only). It will also be available in two kit configurations—for $2,499 with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO lens and for $2,899 with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100 F4.0 IS PRO lens. The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens (black), which comes bundled with the LH-61G lens hood, will be available April 7 for $649. The Olympus PEN E-PL10 is available now in three colors—shiro (or white), kuro ( or black) and mocha (or brown)—in a body-only configuration for $599 or bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ kit lens for $699. Additionally, Olympus will sell two accessories for the OM-D E-M1 Mark III that will be available in April, 2020: A shock mount adapter (SM2), for $39 and an audio cable (KA33) for $14.

Stay tuned for my hands-on first-look review at using the new O-MD E-M1 Mark III in Costa Rica on a recent trip with Olympus.

Learn more about the Olympus PEN E-PL10 at B&H.

For more information, see the press releases below or visit http://www.getolympus.com.

[[ press release ]]

OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1 MARK III INTERCHANGEABLE LENS CAMERA

Delivering Stunning Image Quality, Superior Mobility And Absolute Reliability

For Professional Photographers Everywhere

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., February 12, 2020 — Today Olympus debuts the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, scheduled to go on sale February 24, 2020. The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is a professional model built for superior mobility. This professional interchangeable lens camera conforms to the Micro Four Thirds® System standard. It comes equipped with a new image processing engine, TruePic™ IX, enabling features such as 50MP Handheld High-Res Shot[1]. Combined with the high image quality of M.Zuiko® Digital lenses, this system fulfills the needs of professional photographers in any field, all in a compact, lightweight dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof magnesium alloy body for peace of mind when shooting in harsh environments.

This reliable, compact and lightweight body offers the world’s most effective 7.5 shutter speed steps[2] of compensation. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is also equipped with a 121-point all cross-type On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor for high-precision focusing. Starry Sky AF delivers revolutionary autofocus performance for astrophotography, and the Advanced Face / Eye Priority AF tracks and ensures the subject’s eye is continuously in focus, resulting in a crisp, clear portrait. This model is also equipped with versatile features that were popular on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X, such as 50MP Handheld High Res Shot, Live ND, Pro Capture mode, and handheld 4K video, thanks to its 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, designed to meet the demands of the professional photographer.

Compact and Lightweight with High Image Quality

By synchronizing the in-lens image stabilization of supported lenses[3] with the in-body 5-axis image stabilization, this model achieves the world’s best 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation with 5-axis sync IS. Powerful image stabilization enables shooting handheld in dark locations and during super-telephoto photography for outstanding freedom in various scenarios without the need for a tripod. In-body image stabilization ensures image stabilization with all attached lenses, up to 7.0 shutter speed steps[4] of compensation performance.

With the new image processing engine, TruePic IX, combined with its 20.4 Megapixel Live MOS sensor, the world’s most effective 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation, and high-resolution M.Zuiko Digital lenses deliver minimal noise even at high-sensitivity settings. This model boasts top-class image quality in the interchangeable lens camera class with minimal distortion to the edges of the shot. Improved AF algorithms and high resolution, high speed performance allow for features such as Handheld High Res Shot, Live ND, Starry Sky AF and improved face/eye priority AF.

50MP Handheld High Res Shot makes it possible to capture high-resolution images without the need for a tripod. This feature makes use of the minimal movement occurring between each of the 16 shots to generate a single 50 Megapixel high-resolution photo. This feature is particularly useful for capturing high-resolution shots in locations where it is impossible to use a tripod. Tripod High Res Shot is also available for recording ultra-high-resolution approximately 80 Megapixel equivalent JPEG images, great for suppressing movement in the merged shot, such as a rippling surface of water or leaves shaking in the wind.

Live ND, which is highly regarded on the OM-D E-M1X, is also included on this model, creating a slow shutter effect without the need for a physical ND filter. This feature virtually extends the exposure time and allows the capture of images with the appearance of a slow shutter speed by merging multiple exposures together. Users can select the effect level from ND2 (one step) to ND32 (5 steps), and view the slow shutter effects in the viewfinder before capturing, eliminating the need to change lenses or optical ND filters.

Absolute Reliability

The OM-D E-M1 Mark III body is the foundation to meet photographers’ need for portability and reliability. Add Olympus M.Zuiko Digital PRO lenses for an unrivaled compact and lightweight system, maintaining the best balance of portability and image quality resulting in performance required and expected by professionals

The magnesium alloy body of the OM-D E-M1 Mark III features advanced weatherproof construction, resulting in dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof performance. When paired with a dustproof and splashproof M.Zuiko Digital lens, users can enjoy shooting in the harshest condition without ever worrying about weather or location.

Avoid extra retouching due to dirt and dust on the sensor. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is equipped with an industry-leading dust reduction system. The SSWF (Super Sonic Wave Filter) vibrates the image sensor at a frequency of 30,000 times per second to shake off dust and dirt. The new dust resistant coating recently introduced on the OM-D E-M1X is also used on this model, making it less likely for dust and dirt to stick to the image sensor, reducing spots in images by 90%.

The Lithium-ion Battery BLH-1 can be fully charged in as little as two hours when charged in the camera via a USB-C PD (Power Delivery) compatible charger of up to 100W.It is also possible to power the camera via a portable USB-C PD power bank or battery pack allowing the photographer to shoot for long durations, especially convenient for astrophotography or photographing in cold locations.

High Speed Sequential Shooting

This camera is equipped with 121-point all cross-type On-chip Phase Detection AF sensor for tracking subjects across a wide range quickly and accurately. AF information from recorded images is also used even during sequential shooting, more easily tracking subjects that move unpredictably. It offers 75% vertical coverage and 80% horizontal coverage of the screen for a wide focusing area. Paired with the advanced AF algorithm, this feature can continually focus on fast-moving subjects with a high degree of precision. Unlike DSLR cameras, there is no degradation in AF precision when using a fast lens. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III offers high-precision focusing that can sufficiently bring out the capabilities even of large-diameter lenses such as those with a maximum aperture of F1.2. AF/AE tracking is possible at maximum 18 fps high-speed sequential shooting while maintaining the full pixel count of 20.4Megapixels. The subject can also be checked in the viewfinder during high-speed sequential shooting for accurate tracking. Stunning 60 fps shooting performance captures split-second moments in high resolution that the human eye cannot detect utilizing AF/AE lock sequential shooting.

Pro Capture mode makes it possible to record scenes that are difficult to capture due to time lag in the subjects’ reactions or camera operation time lag. Recording begins upon the half shutter release, capturing up to 35 frames retroactively from the point of the full shutter release. Because there is no blackout during shooting, it is possible to keep an eye on subject movement while pressing the shutter button. RAW shooting is also supported. Pro Capture makes it possible to record once-in-a-lifetime shots that you might otherwise miss due to the time lag between people’s reaction and camera operating time lag.

Accuracy Autofocus System

Various Creative Features

Live Composite is included with the OM-D E-M1 Mark III. This feature makes it possible to check exposure status in Live View in real time. Live Composite also supports up to six hours of shooting. With B mode added to the shooting mode dial, Live Composite, Live Bulb, and Live Time are now easier to access and configure. Record photos in focus all the way from the foreground to background. Focus Stacking automatically creates a composite in-body from up to 15 frames. Focus Bracketing allows the photographer to shoot up to 999 images at different focus points to composite later using the software of their choice. Silent Mode turns off the mechanical shutter and all electronic sounds. Perfect for shooting in areas where shutter sounds are inappropriate, such as concert halls. The OM-D E-M1 Mark III is equipped with dual card slots, allowing the user to record JEPG and RAW separately, backup, automatically switching, etc. Slot # 1 is UHS-II/ UHS-I compatible and Slot # 2 is UHS-I compatible. In-body Fisheye Compensation allows the user to remove the distortion created by a fisheye lens providing more wide-angle creative options. Keystone Compensation applies trapezoidal compensation and perspective enhancement simultaneously, providing the functionality of a tilt/shift lens. Anti-Flicker Shooting (mechanical shutter only) detects the flicker of alternating light sources and reduces the effect by only shooting at peak brightness, reducing exposure variation. Flicker Scan (electronic shutter only) minimizes the effects of flickering occur under LED lighting

OM-D Movie

Electronic stabilization combined with in-body 5-axis stabilization delivers powerful image stabilization during video recording. OM-D Movie makes handheld 4K/C4K shooting possible due to a powerful image stabilization mode specifically designed for video recording (M-IS1). This offers three levels of performance to allow handheld 4K and Cinema 4K (C4K) high resolution shooting.

Software and Smartphone Applications

The OI.Share® dedicated iOS and Android app can be used to connect to the camera via Wi-Fi®, import shooting data to a smartphone, and to use the smartphone for remote camera operation and more convenient shooting and image organization. OI.Share can be used to update the camera firmware and backup and restore camera settings for the OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

Olympus Capture camera control software for computers meets the demands of studio photographers. Recorded images can be imported via Wi-Fi without using a USB connection, providing powerful support the workflow of studio shooting. It supports high-speed 5 GHz band communication.

Olympus Workspace image editing software can handle professional tasks such as RAW processing and image editing, along with offering freedom over screen layout, etc. Connect a computer to the OM-D E-M1 Mark III via USB to enable high-speed RAW processing on Olympus Workspace using the new image processing engine TruePic IX. Clarity and Dehaze editing filters are also included for a greater range of expression in astrophotography, etc. By using Olympus Workspace Version 1.3, being released at the same time as the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, easily replace the audio files of the recorded video to High res sound recorded by using Slate Tone on the LS-P4 / LS-100 while recording video.

Separately Available Accessories

The Power Battery Holder HLD-9 features a dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof design that delivers the same controls whether held vertically or horizontally. Attach the HLD-9 when shooting scenes with frequent changes between vertical and horizontal positions, or when you need to capture a lot of shots, or remove it for greater mobility. When using one Lithium-ion Battery BLH-1 in the camera and one in the HLD-9, together, up to 840 shots8 can be recorded.

Shock Mount Adapter SM2 is an adapter designed for absorbing camera noise while the LS-P4 is attached to the camera hot shoe. It prevents vibration and operational noise from the camera, making video shooting with higher quality audio possible.

Audio Cable KA335 is a high quality cable designed for connecting the camera and recorder. An L-shaped plug and curled cord provides easy handling when connected to the OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (black) will be available beginning February 24, 2020. The camera body only will have a suggested retail price of $1,799.99 USD and $2,399.99 CAD. The camera body bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens will have a suggested retail price of $2,499.99 USD and $3,299.99 CAD, and the camera body bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100 F4.0 IS PRO Lens will have a suggested retail price of $2,899.99 USD and $3,799.99 CAD[5]. The shock mount adapter SM2 will have a suggested retail price of $39.99 USD and $51.99 CAD, and the audio cable KA335 will have a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD and $19.99 CAD. These accessories will be available beginning April, 2020.

[[ press release ]]

THE ULTIMATE COMPACT, LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH-RESOLUTION M.ZUIKO® PRO LENS

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO (35mm equivalent: 24-90)

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., February 12, 2020 —Olympus is pleased to announce the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO[6] lens, scheduled for availability April 7, 2020. This high-performance medium range zoom PRO lens conforms to the Micro Four Thirds® System standard and features superb optical performance at all focal lengths, while being the world’s most compact, lightweight model[7]. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 joins the M.Zuiko PRO category of lenses, possessing dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (-10°C) performance that delivers excellent image quality and peace of mind even when shooting in the most severe environments. This lens delivers superb resolution to the edge of the frame across the entire zoom range, making the most of the appealing aspects of the Micro Four Thirds System standard. It features supreme macro capabilities with a maximum magnification of 0.5x (35mm equivalent) across the entire zoom range, making it an anytime, anywhere, all-around lens. When paired with the Olympus OM-D® E-M5 Mark III, this lens delivers high resolution and amazing portability to conveniently carry in a small bag.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens is the world’s most compact, lightweight medium range zoom PRO lens with a fixed aperture value covering a focal length from wide angle 24mm to telephoto 90mm (35mm equivalent). It consists of nearly 190 precision machined components all mounted in a dense configuration, resulting in a size of 63.4 mm./2.5 in. (max. diameter) x 70 mm/2.76 in. (overall length), and a weight of approximately 254 g/8.96 oz. This small and lightweight lens delivers high-speed, precise autofocus for capturing any subject. Its dustproof and splashproof construction contains sealing in nine places to keep out dust and rain, providing peace of mind when shooting in active situations[8].

Effective placement of aspherical lenses and ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) Coating provide clear depictive performance, drastically reduce aberrations, ghosts, and flare for sharp, high-definition image quality. Suppressing loss of light at the edges of images makes it possible to obtain bright, clear depictive performance up to the very edges. Because the aperture value is fixed across the entire focal length, it is easy to control the exposure when zooming and when recording video.

Enjoy macro shooting with a maximum magnification of 0.5x (35mm equivalent) across the entire zoom range. The closest focusing distance is 12 cm at the wide-angle end, and 23 cm at the telephoto end, delivering a wide range of macro shooting effects, including wide-angle macro shots that emphasize a sense of perspective by capturing vast backgrounds, and telephoto macro shots for more significant background defocusing effects. Diverse macro effects are possible, such as Focus Stacking[9], which generates a single image on the camera with a large depth-of-field in focus from the foreground to the background.

Pair the new M.Zuiko 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens with the recently announced Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III to create the ultimate travel combination. As Olympus’ smallest weathersealed combination to date[10], at just 670 g/23.6 oz., you are able to travel with ease and shoot on-the-go, no matter the environment. Enjoy a bright constant aperture of F4.0, along with a myriad of pro features brought to you in the OM-D E-M5 Mark III. Lighten up with this ultimate travel combo and change both your photography and lifestyle forever.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens (black) comes bundled with the LH-61G lens hood, specifically designed to protect the lens and reduce unwanted light entering the lens in backlit situations. The lens will be available April 7, 2020. The lens will have a suggested retail price of $649.99 USD and $849.99 CAD.

[[ press release ]]

TRANSFORM YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY WHILE EMBRACING CREATIVITY

WITH THE OLYMPUS PEN® E-PL10

A Compact and Sophisticated Interchangeable Lens Camera That You Can Take Everywhere

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., February 12, 2020 — Today Olympus America Inc. is pleased to introduce the newest addition to its PEN Lite series of Micro Four Thirds® System standard interchangeable lens cameras to our region, the Olympus PEN E-PL10. Drawing from the classic style of the 1963 PEN-F, the E-PL10 features an attractive clean aesthetic, thoughtful design, packed with a TruePic™ VIII Image Processor, built-in pop-up flash, and a wide array of expressive photography functions. The compact, lightweight body is equipped with in-body Image Stabilization and a 180-degree flip-down LCD screen with step-by-step touch menu interface to guide the user as they capture beautiful photos in any situation.

The Olympus PEN E-PL10 delivers blur-free high image quality with a simple touch operation. It is packed with features that expand creative expressions, such as Selfie, Art Filters for impressive, artistic finishes, and offers compatibility with various interchangeable lenses. By using the built-in Wi-Fi® or Bluetooth® in conjunction with the Olympus Image Share (OI.Share®) smartphone app, the camera easily connects to a smartphone to transfer images and share them on social media. Tutorial videos are also available to learn photography techniques using OI.Share, making it the perfect interchangeable lens camera for the beginner photographer. The PEN E-PL10 packs versatile features in a simple, sophisticated, compact design, available in three trendy colors that you can take everywhere.

Stylish, Premium Finished Design with Hidden Flash

The E-PL10 is available in shiro白 (white), kuro 黒 (black), and 茶 (mocha). Each are designed with premium materials and offer chic finishes, including leather grain, brushed aluminum, a grip to make it easy to hold, large mode dial, and built-in hidden flash, turning this camera into a fashion accessory. When paired with the M.Zuiko® Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ wide-angle zoom lens, it is highly portable, and lighter than a 16 oz. bottle of water.

Intuitive Guides with Simple Touchscreen

Never get frustrated with your camera again. The Olympus PEN E-PL10 removes the guesswork from your photography with four primary assist options on the mode dial that cater to users based on skill level: Auto, Scene (SCN), Advanced Photo (AP) and Art Filters (ART). For carefree photography, Auto Mode precisely detects the scene, lighting, subject and camera motion and automatically selects the optimal settings. Auto Mode ensures reduced blur for clear, sharp photos by detecting camera shake and moving subjects, then adjusting its settings accordingly. For additional control or hard to capture shots, Scene Modes allow the user to quickly customize the camera’s settings directly from the touch screen. Double-tap to choose from one of the following six categories: People, Motion, Indoors, Nightscapes, Scenery or Close-ups. Follow the on-screen prompts to capture challenging shots, like a candle-lit birthday cake or a running pet with a blurred motion background. The Shortcut button directly jumps to the primary settings in each photography mode. It provides an efficient navigation to the settings you need without having to fumble through cumbersome menus or instruction manuals.

180-Degree Flip Touchscreen with Automatic Selfie Mode

The PEN E-PL10’s unique flip touch screen makes photography and learning how to capture a great photo easier. Simply touch the subject shown on the LCD monitor to simultaneously focus and activate the shutter (Touch AF Shutter). When the monitor is flipped down, it automatically switches the camera to Selfie mode for easy and beautifully exposed selfies in all conditions, day or night. You can also select e-Portrait for brighter, smoother skin, or switch to movie recording[11] with a simple touch operation. With Touch AF high-speed autofocus, the camera instantly focuses and captures with a simple touch of the screen.

Next Level Photography Features and Customizable Art Filters

The PEN E-PL10 uses a 16-Megapixel image sensor, paired with Olympus’ dual-core TruePic VIII Image Processor to deliver outstanding quality in every image. Advanced Photo (AP) mode provides functions that generally require advanced photography techniques, but is simple to operate. Anyone can capture a multi-exposure photo by simply overlapping two images in Multi Exposure, and capture light trails of stars or catch crisp trails of automobile headlights and taillights without the risk of overexposure, using Live Composite. Silent Mode, which mutes shutter and operation sounds, is now possible in P, A, S and M modes as well as AP mode. Art Filters make it easy to create distinctive photography in-camera, no post-editing required. With 16 unique Art Filter options, you can capture creative photos simply by scrolling and tapping on the screen. Use the new Fine Tune[12] option to adjust the level of Art Filter effects while checking the results on the screen to create the photo exactly how you like. High Speed Sequential Shooting of up to 8.6 frames-per-second in Single AF Mode, or up to 4.8 frames-per-second in Continuous AF Mode, ensure that the shot is never missed.

Handheld Shake-Free Still and Smooth 4K Video

This model is equipped with 3-Axis in-body Image Stabilization[13], allowing the user to capture blur-free photos handheld without the need for a tripod, even in situations where camera shake can cause blur nighttime photography, dim indoor situations, while shooting video or when using a telephoto or macro lens). The PEN-E-PL10 captures smooth UHD 4K 30p video for ultra-high-resolution capture, no stabilizing gear needed. In-Movie Capture allows the user to capture an 8MP image from a 4K video.

Easy Wireless Sharing with Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Use the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the free Olympus Image Share (OI.Share) app to easily connect the camera and smartphone to import images and wirelessly share with friends and followers. By using the Share Order function, selected photos or videos on the camera will be automatically transferred to your smartphone once the camera is turned off[14]. Convenient remote control of the PEN E-PL10 allows the user to control the camera settings and compose images all from a smart device, perfect for when the user wants to be in the picture. OI.Share also provides a camera how-to guide, containing tutorial videos of photography techniques and a digital guidebook packed with other useful photo tips.

Versatile Interchangeable Lenses

A versatile lineup of compact, lightweight, high-performance interchangeable lenses are available, including bright, single-focal-length lenses, as well as macro lenses, to deliver beautiful defocusing effects. Dramatically expand the possibilities of photographic expression with the perfect lens.

Separately Available Accessories

Genuine Leather Body Jacket (CS-45B), Genuine Leather Shoulder Strap (CSS-S109LL II), and Genuine Leather Lens Cover (LC-60.5GL). These genuine leather accessories are designed to protect the camera and enhance its design.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus PEN E-PL10 is available now in shiro白 (white), kuro 黒 (black), and mocha 茶 (brown) to easily to match with any style. The camera body only will have a suggested retail price of $599.99 USD and $779.99 CAD. The camera body bundled with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens, camera case, lens cloth and SD memory card will have a suggested retail price of $699.99 USD

[1] Image size is 8160×6120 pixels.

[2] When 5-axis sync IS used. Lens used: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO. At a focal distance of f=100mm (35mm equivalent: f=200mm), halfway release image stabilization: Off, frame rate: high speed. Conforms to CIPA standards, when corrected on 2 axes (Yaw and Pitch). Current as of February 18, 2020.

[3] M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO, M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO (As of February 18, 2020)

[4] Lens used: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO. At a focal distance of f=40mm (35mm equivalent: f=80mm), conforms to CIPA standards, when corrected on 2 axes (Yaw and Pitch)

7 Under Olympus test conditions.

8 CIPA testing standard:

[5] Launch offers may apply.

[6] 35mm equivalent: 24-90mm

[7] As of February 12, 2020. World’s most compact, lightweight medium range zoom PRO lens with a fixed aperture value.

[8] When combined with a dustproof and splashproof OM-D series body.

[9] Supported cameras: OM-D E-M1 Mark III. A firmware update is required for the following camera models: OM-D E-M1X, OM-D E-M1 Mark II, OM-D E-M5 Mark III

[10] As of February 12, 2020. Camera body sold separately

[11] The camera must be set to AUTO in order to select e-Portrait on the screen in Selfie mode.

[12] Only available in Pop Art I and Soft Focus.

[13] Up to 3.5 shutter speed steps. M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens at a focal distance of f=42mm (35mm equivalent: f=84mm), conforms to CIPA standards, when corrected on 2 axes (yaw and pitch)

[14] When the smartphone OS version is Android 6.0 or later, images are not transferred automatically when the smartphone display is in sleep mode (when the smartphone screen is off). Make sure the display is active. On iOS devices, Olympus Image Share (OI.Share) must be launched first.