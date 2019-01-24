Olympus Announces New Flagship Mirrorless Camera: OM-D E-M1X

During the last few months of 2018, it seemed every camera company was joining the full-frame sensor mirrorless camera party. All but Olympus, a company that committed early to the Micro Four-Thirds format. Today, the company broke its silence and announced a new flagship mirrorless camera, the OM-D E-M1X, which is packed with features and aimed at pro shooters. It’s an impressive camera, yet many will be surprised to see that the new flagship is still a Micro Four-Thirds interchangeable-lens camera.

Additionally, the E-M1X will include just a 20.4 megapixel Live MOS sensor, which is the same sensor found on the older Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II. The upgrade in processing power will allow the camera to perform many tasks faster and more efficiently, but there is some speculation over whether some pros will be looking for more resolution or just a larger sized sensor. Moreover, a noticeable difference is the larger, heavier size of this Micro Four Thirds camera. As a group, MFT cameras have been smaller and lighter than APS-C and full-frame DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Of course, the lenses are still smaller and more compact (due to the sensor), but it’s a bit confusing that Olympus would purposely build in bulk. (One reason Olympus gave is to allow for both the vertical and horizontal grips.)

Still, during a meeting with Olympus in December, in which I got a chance to shoot with the new flagship, I was pretty impressed with its power, versatility and rugged build. It’s also a camera that feels good in your hands, and there is a logical placement of ample physical controls and dials. Olympus has enhanced the camera’s processing power, including eight processing cores, which allows, among other things, the ability to provide a robust image-stabilization system. According to Olympus, the built-in sensor shift IS allows for seven stops of compensation, and with certain Olympus lenses with optical IS, you can achieve 7.5 stops. Plus, photographers will be happy to find two memory-card slots on the E-M1X.

The OM-D E-M1X will be sold in a body-only configuration for $2,999.99. At the same time that it announced the OM-D E-M1X, Olympus has also announced a new flash, the FL-700WR ($399.99), a wireless radiowave commander (FC-WR, for $349.99) and a wireless radiowave receiver (FR-WR, for $229.99).

Olympus also announced two additional new products to its digital-imaging line: a M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO super telephoto zoom lens, which includes a 1.25x built-in teleconverter and is expected to come to market next year, and the development of the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20, which should be available this summer. No pricing was announced on either of these products.

Late last year, I spend some time in Florida getting a closer look at the Olympus O-MD E-M1X camera from Olympus and how it performed in some action-packed real-world tests. Below are some sample action shots I took on that trip. Below the photos, you’ll find the press release.

[Press Release]

INTRODUCING THE OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1X® OFFERING UNRIVALED SPEED AND SYSTEM MOBILITY

Latest OM-D Body Provides Absolute Confidence for Professional Photographers

CENTER VALLEY, PA., January 24, 2019 – Today Olympus expands the OM-D series with the introduction of the OM-D E-M1X professional Micro Four Thirds® interchangeable lens camera. The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is packed with industry leading speed, performance, reliability and high-quality image output that rivals that of full-frame DSLRs. This new professional model, positioned alongside the award-winning Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, incorporates an integrated vertical grip to provide a secure grip and superior operability, whether held horizontally or vertically, and offers the world’s highest[1] image stabilization performance with approximately 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. Zero-lag Pro Capture Mode[2] and 60 fps high-speed continuous shooting[3] ensures photographers never miss a shot. Its dual TruePic VIII Image Processors provide for high-speed responsiveness and a handheld High Res Shot Mode. The camera’s 121-point all-cross-type on-chip Phase Detection AF sensor and an AF Multi-Selector provides greater freedom over composition. When pairing the OM-D E-M1X with the versatile, excellent image quality of Olympus M.Zuiko lenses, this compact, lightweight, high quality camera system demonstrates its true capabilities in situations where portability is essential, including sports and wildlife photography.

Main Features

Integrated Vertical Grip

Precise Autofocus system with AF Multi-Selector, All-Cross-Type On-Chip Phase Detection AF Sensor, and Intelligent Subject Detection AF

Pro Capture Mode[4] and 60 fps High-Speed Sequential Shooting[5]

Dual TruePic VIII Image Processors

The World’s Highest Image Stabilization Performance

Integrated Vertical Grip Construction

To meet demands from professional users who place importance on a secure grip during shooting, the OM-D E-M1X features integrated vertical grip construction, designed to provide an improved grip with a deep finger rest whether holding the camera horizontally or vertically. The ergonomic design reduces fatigue when shooting for long periods of time.

Redesigned Button Layout

The layout, shape, and height of all buttons and levers have been completely redesigned to enable users to concentrate on shooting through the viewfinder. A multi-selector is included in both the horizontal and vertical positions so that users can quickly shift focus areas while looking through the viewfinder. A new C-LOCK lever allows the user to select and disable numerous buttons and dials on the camera when in the vertical or horizontal position to substantially mitigate any the risk of accidental changes in settings.

High Magnification, High-Speed Viewfinder

The viewfinder features a new optical design using an industry-leading magnification of 0.83x (35mm equivalent). This four-element configuration designed with aspherical and high reflective index lenses provides a clear, distortion-free display right up to the edge of the viewfinder. As found on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, a 120 fps (progressive scan) high-speed frame rate with a 0.005 second latency are provided for stress-free moving subject photography.

Advanced Durability and Reliability

The OM-D E-M1X clears Olympus’ in-house splashproof tests that are far more rigorous than IPX1 water ingress testing. The body is designed for shooting in the severe conditions professional photographers often find themselves. Dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) performance is maintained even when the remote cable, microphone, and headphone jacks are in use, enabling shooting that is not affected by poor weather. A new coating is used on the Super Sonic Wave Filter, which vibrates at 30,000 times per second to remove dust and dirt, boosting dust removal effectiveness by 10% compared to previous Olympus models. The OM-D E-M1X also features durability and reliability to put pro photographers’ minds at ease, including construction that dissipates heat when shooting video and during high speed shooting in very hot conditions, which can typically cause the temperature to rise and limit functionality, as well as a shutter life actuation counts of 400,000[6].

High-Capacity Battery

The OM-D E-M1X is equipped with a cartridge battery insertion system with the capacity for two BLH-1 lithium-ion batteries (also used in the OM-D E-M1 Mark II). Users can capture up to approximately 870 shots[7] and easily replace the batteries even when the camera is attached to a monopod or tripod. The camera also supports USB-C power delivery from a maximum 100 W USB-C standard power source with no special adapter required. This makes it possible to charge the two BLH-1 batteries in the camera body in approximately two hours.

AF Area Multi Selector

A multi selector is included in both the horizontal and vertical positions on the OM-D E-M1X allowing users to quickly shift the AF area while looking through the viewfinder. A distinctive attribute of this joystick is that it allows for diagonal movement of the AF point, where most other cameras only allow for left, right, up and down movement, and in only one direction at a time. This feature makes it possible to smoothly shift AF areas during sequential shooting and video recording.

121-Point All-Cross-Type On-Chip Phase Detection AF Sensor The precise 121-point all-cross-type on-chip Phase Detection AF sensor currently available on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II is also featured on this model for more accurate and greater freedom for focusing in various situations. Olympus on-chip Phase Detection AF delivers Live View images and utilizes autofocus information from recorded images for quick tracking of unpredictable subject movement and changes in subject speed. The AF low-light limit when an F1.2 lens is attached[8] is -6 EV, allowing for high-precision focusing in both dark situations and low-contrast subjects.

Various Autofocus Settings

Various autofocus settings are available on the OM-D E-M1X to meet the needs of professional photographers, including multiple AF Target Modes, AF area position settings when holding the camera vertically or horizontally, and turning the focusing ring in C-AF AF to instantly switch to manual focus using C-AF+MF Mode. The new 25-Point Group Target and Custom AF Target have been added to the available AF Target Modes for greater operating freedom.

High-Speed Sequential Shooting

The OM-D E-M1X features high-speed sequential shooting at a maximum60 fps for capturing scenes in high definition that even the human eye cannot see. Both the 60 fps high-speed continuous shooting in AF/AE Lock, and maximum 18 fps continuous shooting with AF/AE Tracking can be used in Silent Mode for shooting a variety of activities, performances and events where the photographer does not want to disturb others with the sound of the shutter.

Pro Capture Mode

Pro Capture Mode records up to 35 frames retroactively from when the shutter button is released with no blackouts (image loss) during shooting, recording at 20 million pixels and offers support for RAW capture. This feature has received high praise from professional photographers since its introduction on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, and is effective for capturing artistic images of subjects that move unpredictably.

Dual TruePicVIII High-Speed Image Processors

The OM-D E-M1X is equipped with two TruePic VIII Image Processors, providing quicker start-up times and recovery from sleep mode, and supporting the two high-speed UHS-II SD card slots for overall high-speed responsiveness. This not only contributes to a faster camera, but also supports new camera functionality, including Handheld High Res Shot Mode, Live ND, and Intelligent Subject Detection AF.

Handheld High Res Shot

In addition to ultra-high-resolution maximum 80M[9] High Res Shot images that can be captured using a tripod, Handheld High Res Shot Mode is now available on the OM-D E-M1X, in response to many requests received from professional photographers. This feature is particularly useful for capturing high-definition shots in locations where it is impossible to use a tripod, including when moving from place to place, such as hiking.

Live ND

Live ND is included on the OM-D E-M1X for slow shutter speed effects without the need for an ND filter. This new technology combines multiple exposed images in camera to attain slow shutter effects. It is also possible to check the slow shutter effects in the viewfinder before shooting for improved efficiency. Effects can be set in five levels: ND2 (equivalent to one shutter speed step), ND4 (2 steps), ND8 (3 steps), ND16 (4 steps), and ND32 (5 steps).

Intelligent Subject Detection AF

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Deep Learning technology was utilized to develop new algorithms for the Intelligent Subject Detection AF feature. It detects three different types of subjects, including motorsports, airplanes, and trains, focusing on and tracking the optimal area. For example, it sets pinpoint focus, locking onto the driver’s helmet during motorsports, automatically detecting the subject, enabling improved autofocus precision so users can focus on the composition.

World’s Highest Image Stabilization

The OM-D E-M1X’s new gyro sensor enables superior image stabilization performance, delivering a maximum of 7.0 shutter speed steps of compensation performance[10] when using the camera body stabilization alone, and the world’s highest 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation when combined with the stabilized M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO lens. This feature makes handheld shooting possible at lower shutter speeds than ever before, which is perfect for nighttime and indoor shooting.

Other Features:

Field Sensor System and Built-In GPS: The OM-D E-M1X contains a built-in GPS® sensor, temperature sensor, manometer and compass, collectively known as ‘field sensors’. In addition to location information, including longitude and latitude, these sensors detect and record the temperature, elevation, and direction of the camera for adding detailed shooting information to images.

Anti-Flicker Shooting and Flicker Scan: With anti-flicker shooting, the camera detects the flicker frequency of artificial light sources, including fluorescent lighting and activates the shutter at peak brightness to eliminate uneven exposures and coloring between sequential frames. Flicker scan suppresses striped patterns that can occur when using Silent Mode (electronic shutter) and when shooting movies, so that users can fine tune the shutter speed.

Olympus Capture: Olympus Capture camera control software now supports the transfer of recorded images over Wi-Fi®. This new feature makes it possible to transfer images wirelessly to a computer when shooting in the studio without connecting a USB cable. Both 2.4 GHz and high-speed communication 5 GHz bandwidths are available.

Handheld 4K and Cinema 4K: Powerful 5-Axis Image Stabilization and electronic stabilization enable ultra-smooth handheld 4K and cinema 4K video recording, without the need for stabilizing gear. Image stabilization effect can be selected from three levels depending on the photographer’s posture and movement.

OM-Log400: The OM-D E-M1X supports OM-Log400 shooting, which allows for shooting without loss of details in shadows and highlights and without blowouts, along with color grading via a computer for a high degree of freedom over images.

High-Speed Movie (120 fps): 120 fps high-speed movies are now supported in Full HD. Slow-motion playback can make for more impressive imaging expressions.

Separately Available Accessories:

FL-700WR Electronic Flash

FL-700WR Electronic Flash is a high-performance wireless radiowave shooting compatible electronic flash. During wireless shooting, it can function as a commander or flash with built-in receiver. The compact, lightweight design delivers excellent portability with high intensity at a maximum guide number of 42[11] (ISO 100/m). The dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C)[12] performance offers reliability when shooting in a variety of environments including rain, when paired with the OM-D E-M1X, and other splashproof and dustproof body and lens combinations. Full flash intensity is possible with an approximate 1.5 second[13] charging time for comfortable, easy shooting. Because charging time is short, sequential flash photography[14] at 10 fps is possible.

Wireless Commander FC-WR & Wireless Receiver FR-WR:

Wireless Commander FC-WR and Wireless Receiver FR-WR can control multiple flash units remotely from the camera, enabling versatile wireless flash photography. As is the case with the Electronic Flash FL-700WR, dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof (14°F / -10°C) design allows use in a variety of fields. When paired with weathersealed cameras, lenses, and flash units including the FL-700WR or high-capacity Electronic Flash FL-900R, users can perform wireless flash photography comfortably even in the rain. The commander can connect to three groups and an unlimited number of flash units. Users can also select which group to fire and not fire and configure the flash intensity.

Olympus Workspace image management software

This new image management software delivers authentic image viewing and editing functions. RAW processing preview speed is now faster to streamline the post-shooting workflow. The rating function has also been improved for speedy selection of the best shots from large collections of images. A multi-window environment is now supported along with other comfortable controls for a more satisfying work process. Olympus Workspace can be downloaded free of charge for users who own an Olympus camera.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X (black) will begin shipping in late February 2019 for $2,999.99 (U.S.) and $3,899.99 (CAD).

[1] Lens used: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO, at a focal distance of 100mm (35mm equivalent: 200mm), halfway release image stabilization: Off, conforms to CIPA standards, when corrected on 2 axes (Yaw and Pitch), current as of January 24, 2019.

[2] During Pro Capture shooting, the shutter speed is limited to the maximum speed (1 fps or higher) and the flash is disabled.

[3] AF and AE locked at first frame. Maximum of 18 fps during AF, AE operation.

[4] During Pro Capture shooting, the shutter speed is limited to the maximum speed (1 fps or higher) and the flash is disabled.

[5] AF and AE locked at first frame. Maximum of 18 fps during AF, AE operation.

[6] According to Olympus tests.

[7] When using two BLH-1 batteries. Shooting with a Toshiba SDXU-D032G, IS on, flash not attached, CIPA testing standards. When using power saving shooting mode, Olympus testing conditions show approximately 2,580 shots based on CIPA testing standards.

[8] Lens used: M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 IS PRO, M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 IS PRO, and M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 IS PRO.

[9] Up to 80M (50M for Handheld High Res Shot) supported during RAW shooting. Images must be processed using compatible software including Olympus Workspace.

[10] Lens used: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f2.8 PRO, at a focal distance of 40mm (35mm equivalent: 80mm). Conforms to CIPA standards, when corrected on 2 axes (Yaw and Pitch), current as of January 2019.

[11] Firing angle of 75mm / standard light distribution mode, ISO 100/m.

[12] Batteries may not withstand lower temperatures. In such environments, keep batteries warm prior to use.

[13] When using rechargeable nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries. Approximately 2.5 s when using alkaline batteries.

[14] Only when using OM-D E-M1X and OM-D E-M1 Mark II mechanical shutter. At a firing ratio of 1/16.