Olympus Grows M.ZUIKO PRO F1.2 Prime Lens Series

New from Olympus, the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO lens

Olympus is growing its M.ZUIKO PRO F1.2 prime lens series, with the addition of the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO and M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO Micro Four Thirds lenses, designed to deliver gorgeous bokeh.

Lightweight and compact, the new Olympus optics are among the Best Lenses of 2017 in sister publication Digital Photo’s Editors’ Choice Awards. Perfect for shooting scenarios including portraits, travel and weddings, the lens provide a soft, luscious background bokeh, equivalent to the look of an ƒ/2.5 lens on full-frame cameras.

The M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO features a newly engineered ED-DSA lens, which Olympus says “possesses the characteristics of both an ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lens element and a DSA (Dual Super Aspherical) lens element” and is designed to mitigate chromatic aberrations and distortions. Both lenses feature Olympus’ Z Coating Nano technology to reduce ghosting and flare. They’re also dustproof, splash-proof and freeze-proof (to 14°F).

Each lens comes with the Olympus LH-66C lens hood, the LC-62F lens cap, the LR-2 rear lens cap and the LSC-0811 lens case.

Both lenses are priced at $1,199.99 ($1,499.99 CAD), with the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO scheduled for late November 2017 delivery and the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO slated for late January 2018 delivery.

See the press release below:

BEAUTIFUL BOKEH: TWO NEW OLYMPUS LENSES EXPAND THE M.ZUIKO PRO F1.2 PRIME LINEUP

M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO and M.ZUIKO® Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO

Offer Smooth Feathered Bokeh and High Resolution at the Brightest Aperture

CENTER VALLEY, PA., October 25, 2017 — Olympus expands its M.ZUIKO F1.2 PRO prime lens lineup with the new M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO (34mm focal length in 35mm equivalent) and the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO (90mm focal length in 35mm equivalent). These Micro Four Thirds® system lenses join the currently available M.ZUIKO Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO (50mm focal length in 35mm equivalent) to deliver outstanding resolution and beautiful feathered bokeh at a maximum aperture of F1.2.

The M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO and M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO give M.ZUIKO PRO lens users more flexibility in low-light environments as well as an extraordinarily shallow depth-of-field. Each is designed to achieve a new level of depictive performance, delivering three-dimensional images that represent subjects as they appear in the real world through a combination of feathered bokeh and sharp resolution.

By focusing not only on the bokeh’s size but also its quality, each lens produces a feathered bokeh effect that better emphasizes the main subject and allows it to stand out within the image. The shallower depth of field produced at F1.2 is especially ideal for portrait photographers.

The newly developed ED-DSA lens, which possesses the characteristics of both an ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lens element and a DSA (Dual Super Aspherical) lens element, is incorporated in the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO. The ED-DSA lens compensates for common wide-angle lens issues, including chromatic aberrations, distortion and color bleeding on the image periphery.

Like other lenses in the M.ZUIKO PRO series, the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO and M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO feature compact, lightweight construction and a dustproof, splashproof, freezeproof (to 14°F/-10°C) design, giving photo enthusiasts and professionals the ability to capture brilliant images in a variety of shooting conditions.

U.S. Pricing and Availability

The M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO will be available late November 2017, while the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO will be available late January 2018. Both lenses will have an estimated street price of $1,199.99 USD/$1,499.99 CAD. For a complete list of specifications for the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO, visit the Olympus website: http://getolympus.com/lenses/m-zuiko-ed-45mm-f1-2-pro.html, and for the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO lens, visit http://getolympus.com/lenses/m-zuiko-ed-17mm-f1-2-pro.html.

Main Features

Depictive performance that delivers feathered bokeh and outstanding resolution

Feathered bokeh provides an ultra smooth transition from the sharp to the defocused areas of the image to provide an overall softer background. This results in a subject that stands out with lifelike dimensionality.

In the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO, there are 15 elements in 11 groups, including specialized lens elements like the newly developed ED-DSA lens. The ED-DSA lens element, which possesses the characteristics of both an ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lens and DSA (Dual Super Aspherical) lens, reduces the overall weight and the number of lens elements. This design effectively compensates for various types of aberrations that tend to occur in wide-angle lenses, such as chromatic aberration, distortion and color bleeding on the image periphery (magnification chromatic aberration).

The M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO contains three optimally placed and bonded lens elements, including one ED lens, which compensate for typical problems on wide-aperture lenses like out-of-focus color bleeding (axial chromatic aberration) and peripheral color bleeding (magnification chromatic aberration). The extensive use of special lenses incorporated into 14 elements in 10 groups results in superb optical performance and feathered bokeh effects, even at the widest aperture setting.

Both lenses use the same Z Coating Nano technology as the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO for sharp, clear image quality that significantly reduces ghosts and flares that tend to occur in backlit images.

Fast, high-precision AF

Both lenses are equipped with the MSC (Movie- and Still-Compatible) autofocus mechanism that provides virtually silent and smooth high-speed focusing performance, even when using the maximum aperture of F1.2. Additionally, there are no AF point limitations, even at the widest aperture, due to the On-Chip AF system in all Olympus OM-D® and PEN® cameras.

Using Face Priority or Eye Priority AF, two modes which are highly regarded by professional portrait photographers, brings out the true power of these large-aperture lenses.

Compact, lightweight construction and dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (14°F/-10°C) performance

The M.ZUIKO PRO F1.2 prime lens lineup is exceptionally compact, lightweight and provides unrivaled mobility, dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (14°F/-10°C) performance consistent with the M.ZUIKO PRO series. A uniform lens filter diameter across the three F1.2 lenses allows for use of the same lens filters, such as protection filters and PL filters.

Other Features

Excellent close-up shooting: The ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO has a minimum focusing distance of 20 cm and a maximum image magnification of 0.15x (35mm equivalent: 0.3x), while the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO has a minimum focusing distance of 50 cm and a maximum image magnification of 0.1x (35mm equivalent: 0.2x), providing outstanding close-up shooting performance.

Premium design: Each lens was designed with the professional photographer in mind. The focusing ring placed at the front of the lens makes focusing easier when paired with the large grip of the flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II camera. The L-Fn Button is located on a gently curving surface to make it comfortable to access. The MF Clutch mechanism allows the photographer to instantly switch between auto and manual focusing mode by pulling the focusing ring toward the camera body.

Lens Accessories:

Lens Cap, LC-62F (bundled): This lens cap is designed for quick and easy removal from lenses with a filter diameter of φ62mm, and can be used even when the lens hood is still attached.

Lens Case, LSC-0811 (bundled): A purse-string-type lens case with three-layer construction that securely protects the lens. The lens can be stored in the case with the lens cap, protection filter and lens hood (stored) attached to the lens.

Lens Hood, LH-66C (bundled): A lens hood specifically designed for the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO lens to reduce the amount of unnecessary light entering the lens when shooting in backlit conditions. The hood release lock button features a nonprotruding design that prevents the hood from accidental detachment.

Lens Hood, LH-66B (bundled): A lens hood for use with the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO and the M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO lenses to reduce the amount of unnecessary light entering the lens when shooting in backlit conditions. The hood release lock button features a nonprotruding design that prevents the hood from accidental detachment.

Protection Filter, PRF-ZD62 PRO (sold separately): This protection filter maximizes the abilities of M.ZUIKO PRO lenses bearing the Zuiko name. It features ZERO coating, which cuts reflection by approximately one-half compared to conventional multicoating, black-edged glass, and a satin-finished black alumite aluminum frame for a matte surface that suppresses reflections.

Sales Outline for Separately Available Accessories

Product Name MSRP Planned Launch Date Lens Cap, LC-62F $23.99 USD $21.99 CAD On sale Lens Case, LSC-0811 $26.99 USD $26.99 CAD On sale Lens Hood, LH-66B $44.99 USD $44.99 CAD On sale Protection Filter, PRF-ZD62 PRO $64.99 USD $64.99 CAD On sale

M.ZUIKO Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO Specifications

Focal length 17mm (35mm equivalent) (approx. 34mm) Lens construction 15 elements in 11 groups (1 Super ED lens, 3 ED lenses, 1 ED-DSA lens, 1 EDA lens, 1 Super HR lens, 1 aspherical lens) Dustproof and splashproof Yes Angle of view 65 degrees Closest focusing distance 0.2m Maximum image magnification 0.15x (35mm equivalent) (approx. 0.3x) Minimum shooting range 115.3 × 86.7mm Number of aperture blades 9 (circular aperture diaphragm) Maximum aperture ratio F1.2 Minimum aperture ratio F16 Filter size Diameter 62mm Dimensions Diameter 68.2 × 87mm Weight 390g Box contents LH-66C Lens Hood, LC-62F Lens Cap, LR-2 Rear Lens Cap, LSC-0811 Lens Case, Instruction Manual, Warranty Card

M.ZUIKO Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO Specifications

Focal length 45mm (35mm equivalent) (approx. 90mm) Lens construction 14 elements in 10 groups (1 ED lens, 4 HR lenses,1 aspherical lens) Dustproof and splashproof Yes Angle of view 27 degrees Closest focusing distance 0.5m Maximum image magnification 0.1x (35mm equivalent) (approx. 0.2x) Minimum shooting range 173 x 130mm Number of aperture blades 9 (circular aperture diaphragm) Maximum aperture ratio F1.2 Minimum aperture ratio F16 Filter size Diameter 62mm Dimensions Diameter 70 × 84.9mm Weight 410g Box contents LH-66B Lens Hood, LC-62F Lens Cap, LR-2 Rear Lens Cap, LSC-0811 Lens Case, Instruction Manual, Warranty Card

