Olympus Introduces OM-D E-M10 Mark IV & 100-400mm Zoom Lens

The new Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV camera body and the new M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens

The aphorism “The more things change, the more they remain the same” may sound like a cliché, but for those in the camera industry, it has a strange resonance today. That’s because although several weeks ago, Olympus announced it would be selling off its imaging division to another company—and in doing so dramatically changing much of its core business focus—today Olympus announced two new products—the new OM-D E-M10 Mark IV camera body and the new M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens—almost as if nothing has changed.

So, for now, Olympus continues to enhance its mirrorless camera and lens line up. Here are some details on each of the new Olympus products:

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Olympus says this new entry-level model has been redesigned with some ergonomic changes as well as the addition of newer technology to make it very lightweight (about 13.5 ounces or 0.85 pounds) and compact, yet still maintaining high image quality. The company also highlighted that this camera would be very good for taking self-portraits and videos of yourself. But it includes a lot of powerful technology, including 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS).

Other key Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV specifications also include:

A new higher-megapixel sensor, a 20-Megapixel Live MOS sensor;

An in-body 5-axis image stabilization system, which features up to 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensation;

An improved grip with a secure hold for superb ergonomics and comfortable control;

Advanced auto-focus capabilities, including continuous AF, face-priority AF and eye-priority AF;

A video mode that can capture 4K video, up to 30 fps;

A wide array of scene modes, art filters (which are now customizable) and an advanced auto mode (which includes Live Composite, Live Time, Multiple Exposure, HDR and a new Panorama sweep mode);

A high quality electronic viewfinder (with 2.36-million dots);

And a 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen LCD (approx.1.4-million dots), which flips down.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV will be available in two configurations—for $699 (body only, in either silver or black) or for $799 (in either silver or black, as a kit, with the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5- 5.6 EZ lens). Additionally, for a limited time (through November 1, 2020), you can also purchase the new OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and receive a free starter kit, consisting of an Olympus camera bag, extra BLS-50 battery and 32GB SD card.

Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens

This lens will be ideal for those photographers and videographers looking for a somewhat affordable zoom lens with the ability to get you close to the action. Plus, because it’s in the Micro Four-Thirds system, the lens is smaller, lighter and more portable than comparable full-frame mirrorless camera system lenses.

Key specifications on the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens include:

21 elements in 15 groups (4 ED lenses, 2 Super HR lenses and 2 HR lenses);

A minimum working distance of just a little over 4 feet;

Weather-sealing and dustproofing;

And the ability to use focus stacking;

The lens also includes a focus-limiter switch and a manual focus switch. Like the new camera body, the Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens will be available in September, with a list price of $1,499

For more information on each product, see the press releases below.

[[ press release ]]

THE OLYMPUS OM-D® E-M10 MARK IV

Capture Important Moments with Advanced Features in this Compact, Interchangeable Lens Camera Body

Center Valley, PA, August 4, 2020 – Olympus introduces the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, a compact, lightweight interchangeable, Micro Four Thirds® camera body designed for the beginner, yet packed with versatile features common in mid-level camera products—offering ease-of-use and incredible portability in a classic body design that is lighter than ever before. For a limited time (through November 1, 2020), purchase a new OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and receive a free starter kit, consisting of an Olympus camera bag, extra BLS-50 battery and 32GB SD card (starter kit valued at $99.99).

The award-winning Olympus OM-D series has a reputation for delivering flawless, professional- quality images and video to photographers of all levels, and the E-M10 Mark IV does not disappoint. This entry-point mirrorless camera is designed to allow the user to grow with it; its powerful image sensor and image-processing engine are packed with technology to deliver a wealth of versatile shooting features; perfect for the enthusiastic beginner photographer, who values quality, yet demands results. This model also features a high-definition electronic viewfinder for optimal quality while shooting in bright outdoor or backlit conditions, and an improved grip with a secure hold for superb ergonomics and comfortable control. The compact, lightweight design is equipped with in-body 5-axis image stabilizationi featuring up to 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensationii, and a new 20 Megapixel Live MOS sensor. Combined, the two deliver high-quality photos and videos with minimal blur in any scene, including night photography and telephoto shooting.

Bring It Everywhere

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is lighter than any previous model, at approximately 0.85 pounds. Even when paired with the M.Zuiko® Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens, the kit is just over a pound (approximately 1.05 pounds), about the size of a standard bottle of wateriii, making it incredibly portable. A deep grip provides an ergonomic, comfortable and secure feel. Easy USB charging enables in-camera charging, using a power bank – convenient when on the go. This body is also wireless radio wave external flash compatible.

Perfect Photos – Every Time

Capture blur-free photos even in dark locations, thanks to improved in-body 5-axis image stabilization, providing 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. Expect consistent in-focus subjects with improved autofocus tracking precision. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV uses the same moving subject detection algorithm available in the high-end OM-D E-M1X. Using Face/Eye Detection autofocus, a feature recently introduced on the OM-D E-M1 Mark III, the OM-

D E-M10 Mark IV captures beautiful portraits with more accurate face detection and tracking, even when viewing the face from the side or when partially hidden. The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has the same 20M image sensor and high-performance TruePic VIII image processing engine available on Olympus high-end models, and now available on the E-M10 Mark IV. Never miss a fast action shot with its maximum 15 frames-per-second high-speed sequential shooting.

A first for the OM-D series, this model is equipped with a flip-down LCD monitor and dedicated selfie mode, making it easy and fun to take high-quality selfies using one hand. The camera supports high-angle and low-angle shooting, so photos and videos turn out exactly as imagined. Additionally, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV features a high-definition electronic viewfinder, making it easier than ever to shoot in direct sunlight and in other situations where it might be difficult to view the LCD monitor.

Unleash Creative Potential.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV allows users to choose from 28 Scene Modes, ranging anywhere from Portrait to Fireworks, and Sport to Macro, with many other options in between, allowing optimization of settings for the best results in virtually any scenario. 16 Art Filters, such as Vintage, Soft Focus and Instant Film offer the user the creative expression of their choice. Enjoy advanced techniques easily with Advanced Photo (AP) mode — an easy-to-navigate menu walks the user through features, such as High Dynamic Range (HDR), Live Composite, Live Time, Multiple Exposure and Focus Bracketing. Record beautiful 4K hand-held video even while walking, thanks to the powerful 5-axis image stabilization. Extract and save still images from the 4K videos. 4K video can be recorded without switching to video mode. Silent mode mutes shutter sounds during shooting, which is convenient for locations where sounds are not appropriate such as during recitals, concerts or weddings.

Expandable System Grows with the User

Olympus offers wide selection of Olympus M.Zuiko interchangeable lenses, from compact zoom lenses to single–focal-length lenses in a wide variety of focal lengths to meet the needs of any photographer. Choose the lens that best suits the subject. Traveling to a national park? Capture amazing wide landscapes with the M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f1.8 lens. Or get perfect shots of a new puppy with beautiful bokeh using an M.Zuiko Digital 45mm f1.8 lens. As the user’s photography skills and interests develop, this system is the perfect tool to grow with them. Wanting to explore macro photography, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm f3.5 macro lens will be perfect.

Share and Post with Ease

Built-in Wi-Fi® easily and intuitively pairs with a smart device for remote shooting, wireless uploading and fast sharing. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV supports an always-on connection using Bluetooth®, allowing the user the ability to play back or import images, even when the camera is not in hand. This built-in, stable connection antenna is the same one used in the OM-D high-end models. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® built into the camera body, the dedicated smartphone app Olympus OI.Share® can be used to easily and instantly import recorded photos and videos to a smartphone or for posting on social media. The Camera “How To” guide is also available in the app for learning shooting methods and techniques on the go.

Pricing, Configurations Availability & Specifications

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Body (Silver/Black); $699.99 (U.S.)

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV EZ Kit Body (Silver/Black) and M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5- 5.6 EZiv lens; $799.99 (U.S.)

For detailed product specifications visit https://www.getolympus.com/digitalcameras/omd/e-m10-mark-iv.html

[[ press release ]]

INTRODUCING THE OLYMPUS M.ZUIKO® DIGITAL ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS LENS

A Superior Compact, Lightweight Super telephoto Zoom Lens Offering 200-800mm Focal Length (35mm Equivalent)

Center Valley, PA, August 4, 2020 – Olympus® is pleased to announce the M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens, an ultra-compact, lightweight super-telephoto zoom lens that covers a broad telephoto focal length of 200-800mm equivalent1 and is compliant with the Micro Four Thirds® System standard. This lens features the same dustproof and splashproof performance as the M.Zuiko PRO lens series, and when paired with the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20, delivers up to 1600mm equivalent1 super telephoto shooting. This lens offers superior autofocus performance, even handheld, and in-lens image stabilization for the optimal shooting experience.

Compact, Lightweight Design

Despite being a 200-800mm equivalent super telephoto zoom lens, the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens is compact and lightweight, with a length of 205.7 mm, a weight of 1,120 g6 and a filter diameter of 72 mm. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens is capable of 200-800mm equivalent1 telephoto shooting on its own, which can be further extended when paired with the optional (sold separately) M.Zuiko Digital 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 or the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20, for up to 1600mm equivalent1, making it possible to zoom in close on subjects that are difficult to approach, such as birds and wildlife, and delivering flattening effects for shooting that is unique to a super telephoto lens. The closest focusing distance across the entire zoom range is 1.3m and the maximum image magnification is 0.57×1, allowing superb telemacro performance when photographing small subjects such as insects and flowers. Focus Stacking2 is also supported. This feature captures multiple shots at different focal positions and automatically composites a single photo with a large depth of field that is in focus from the foreground to background.

Focal length 35mm equivalent Aperture Value Max Image Magnification 35mm equivalent M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 100-400 ㎜ F5.0-6.3 IS 200mm-800mm (100mm-400mm) F5.0-F6.3 X0.57 (X0.29) With 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 280mm-1,120mm (140mm-560mm) F7.1-F9.0 X0.81 (x0.4) With 2.0x Teleconverter MC-20 400mm-1600mm (200mm-800mm) F10-F13 X1.15 (x0.57)

Superb Performance

The optical system of the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f5.0-6.3 IS lens features a combination of four ED lenses3 for suppressing color bleeding, two Super HR lenses4, and two HR lenses5 for bright, clear depictive performance to the edges of the image across the entire zoom range. ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) Coating is used to reduce ghosting and flaring, for clear image quality, even in poor, backlit conditions. Extensive hermetic sealing on the entire lens barrel delivers the same high level of dustproof and splashproof performance as the M.Zuiko PRO series for peace of mind when shooting in any environment.

Superior Autofocus

A rear focus system is employed to drive this lightweight focusing lens, for fast, high-precision autofocus performance. This lens is also equipped with four functional switches, designed to support handheld shooting, including a Focus Limiter switch for AF operation selection, ranging between three levels, according to the focusing distance, allowing for quick focusing and comfortable shooting, even in the super telephoto range. In-lens image stabilization on/off delivers stable handheld super telephoto shooting, an AF/MF switch and a zoom locking switch.

Please visit the website for detailed product specifications: https://www.getolympus.com/lenses/m-zuiko-digital-ed-100- 400mm-f5-0-6-3-is.html .