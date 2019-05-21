Olympus Makes A Splash With New Waterproof Camera

If you’ve never shot an underwater photo, or better yet, an underwater video, you’re in for a surprise. Because in many cases, it can turn a simple plunge into the pool into an incredibly expressive photograph or video, in which light, color, movement and the human form are wonderfully distorted in a surreal and almost organic way. And then there are all those bubbles! So, if underwater photography and video interests you, or if you’re just clumsy with your point-and-shoot, Olympus has just announced the 12-megapixel Olympus Tough TG-6 digital camera. It replaces the TG-5, which has been one of the best rugged point-and-shoots on the market.

What’s nice is that Olympus didn’t change a lot on this new model, since the previous model has a lot of features—including the ability to capture Raw files—and shot photos with very good image quality. For example, it still has the same 4x optical zoom range (25mm-100mm equivalent zoom range) and a wide aperture range: f/2.0 (wide) – f/4.9 (tele). It’s waterproof to a depths of 50 feet and can survive a drop from 7 feet. It’s also dustproof, freezeproof and crushproof. Plus, it shoots 4K-resolution video.

But they also included some nice extras on this camera, such as anti-fog dual pane—which means the dual-pane protective glass will reduce fogging, even in locations with severe temperature differences.

Olympus has also expanded the accessories for this camera. For example, Olympus now offers the LB T01 lens barrier, which protects the lens surface from scratches and dirt. There are also quite a few additional features that sets this camera apart:

An LED Light Guide, LG-1 and the Flash Diffuser FD-1, which are both sold separately.

There are several new modes, including microscope mode, microscope control mode, focus-bracketing mode, focus-stacking mode and more.

Five underwater modes, including HDR and macro.

More converter lenses, including a fisheye-converter lens and adapter.

Anti-Reflective coating (AR coating) to minimize ghosts and flaring

Date Imprint: you can embed the date and time of capture into still images for convenience and reference later.

The Olympus Tough TG-6 will be available in red and black, beginning in late June 2019, and will cost $449.99. For more, see the press release below, including prices on accessories:

OLYMPUS TOUGH TG-6® RUGGED COMPACT DIGITAL CAMERA

Perfect for Outdoor Shooting with Tough Performance, Macro Functions and a Newly Developed Circular Fisheye Converter

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 22, 2019 – Olympus expands rugged and underwater shooting capabilities with the new Olympus Tough TG-6, a compact digital camera with reliable Tough performance for shooting anytime and anywhere. It features a blazing fast, wide-angle f/2.01 lens, back-lit high-speed CMOS sensor and powerful TruePic™ VIII image processor, providing the ability to capture stills and video with brilliant color and stunning detail. The Tough TG-6 is waterproof to a depth of 50 feet (15m)2, dustproof3, shockproof to 7 feet (2.4m)4, crushproof to 100 kgf5, freezeproof to 14ºF (-10°C)6, and features a dual-pane protective glass construction for superb anti-fogging performance. Its Variable Macro System goes beyond the limits of the eye with ultra-close-up shooting up to 1cm from the front of the lens7. Full- featured underwater shooting modes and a new fisheye converter lens that supports circular fisheye photography are available for the Tough TG-6, along with a full lineup of other accessories for expanded shooting possibilities, making this truly the strongest field camera available.

Tough Performance for Shooting Anytime

Sealing throughout the entire camera body and double-lock construction on the camera battery cover are designed to provide waterproof performance to a depth of 50 feet for underwater shooting and excellent dustproof capabilities for use in dirty and dusty locations. Its floating construction protects the inside of the camera, clearing drop tests up to seven feet, and the reinforced body withstands loads up to 100 kgf. The Tough TG-6 is also freezeproof down to 14ºF, and the nitrogen-filled, hermetically sealed dual-pane protective glass construction prevents condensation and fogging for reliable shooting even in locations with severe temperature fluctuations.

High-Quality Images

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is equipped with a high resolution, high-speed f/2.0 zoom lens and a high- speed back-lit CMOS image sensor, offering excellent high-sensitivity performance and allowing you to capture bright, richly detailed images in low-light settings, ideal for shooting fast moving subjects. Anti- reflective (AR) coating incorporated in the image sensor’s sealing glass minimizes ghosting and flares. The TruePic™ VIII image processor, found in the award-winning Olympus OM-D E-M1X® professional

At the wide-angle end of 25mm (35mm equivalent)

Waterproof performance is JIS/IEC protection class 8 (IPX8) equivalent. All measurements are according to Olympus testing conditions, and do not guarantee protection from damage or malfunction under all

Dustproof performance is JIS/IEC protection class 6 (IP6X) equivalent. All measurements are according to Olympus testing conditions, and do not guarantee protection from damage or malfunction under all

Compliant with MIL-STD810F. This model cleared drop tests under Olympus in-house testing conditions; however, Olympus does not guarantee protection from damage or malfunction under all conditions. Olympus in-house shockproof testing conditions: Drop height: 2.1 m, Drop surface: Plywood (lauan laminate), Drop orientation: 26 directions for each surface, each side, and each corner. Drop test was performed once for each

Kilogram force (kgf) is the unit for measuring force exerted on an All measurements are according to Olympus testing conditions, and do not guarantee protection from damage or malfunction under all conditions.

The number of recordable still images is reduced at low

Super Macro setting

model, is featured on this model, reducing noise levels and improving resolution in low contrast areas. RAW data can be recorded and then edited in post-production using the Olympus Workspace image editing software.

Variable Macro System

Conquer macro photography and creatively capture intricate detail using any of the four shooting modes, opening a new world of macro shooting. This close-up shooting performance allows high-quality image capture of the microscopic world that the human eye cannot see. A closest focusing distance of 1cm is possible for close-up shots even in Program and Aperture modes for more flexible photography.

The LED Light Guide, LG-1 (sold separately) uses the LED on the front of the camera to evenly illuminate the subject while the image is being taken. The LG-1 also assists with composing the image, acting as a constant light source to illuminate the subject.

The Flash Diffuser FD-1 (sold separately) uses the in-camera flash to illuminate the subject, offering a significant increase in the amount of light. This increase in light allows for usage of lower ISO settings and faster shutter speeds, as well as an increased working distance. The FD-1 can also be utilized under water.

Microscope Mode

With Microscope Mode, users can capture high-quality, detailed images of tiny subjects that are difficult to see with the naked eye, such as the antennae and feet of insects, the veins of a leaf on a tree, snowflakes, etc. A maximum shooting magnification of 7×8 is possible when the optical zoom is set to the telephoto end and the subject is 1 cm away from the front of the lens, delivering magnified shots similar to using a microscope.

Microscope Control Mode

Switch display magnification ratios with the press of a single button similar to switching microscope objective lenses for observing and photographing subjects at 1x, 2x, and 4x. When the subject is 1 cm from the front of the lens while using this mode, the image on the rear LCD monitor can zoom in up to 44.4x.

Focus Stacking Mode

Focus stacking mode captures multiple shots while automatically shifting the focus from the foreground to the background. Only the areas in focus are extracted and merged, resulting in a full pixel photo with a deep depth of focus. This is particularly effective for macro shooting when shots have a shallow depth of field and a narrow range of focus. Between 3 and 10 shots can be set on the Tough TG-6 so users can fine tune settings for different subjects and precision in their finished image.

Focus Bracketing Mode

With a single shot, this function captures up to 30 images while shifting the focus from the foreground to the background. Three levels of focal shift and number of shots can be selected to perfectly match the subject and shooting conditions. This feature is convenient for instantly setting the focal position when shooting flower petals or the wings of insects, etc.

35mm equivalent.

Use of a tripod is recommended. Processing may take longer than

Dive Deep Into Underwater Photography

To expand the possibilities of underwater shooting ever further, the Tough TG-6 is equipped with five underwater shooting modes optimized for various situations, allowing the user to capture sharp, colorful underwater photos at all depths. The popular Underwater White Balance mode now offers three options, providing appropriate color adjustment for deep water shooting. The new Fisheye Converter FCON-T02 (sold separately), for circular fisheye photography is now available, offering a versatile lineup of accessories to further expand shooting creativity.

Five Underwater Modes

Underwater Wide: Optimized for shooting in dim underwater conditions and capable of shooting in deeper water.

Underwater Snapshot: Records subjects using the natural lighting in pools and other shallow water for natural-looking

Underwater Macro: Perfect for close-up shots of small subjects such as little

Underwater Microscope: Captures even smaller subjects up to 1 cm from the front of the

Underwater HDR: Dramatically recreates the scene without losing details in dark

Three Underwater White Balance Modes

Underwater Shallow: Recommended for use in water depths up to approximately 10 feet deep to improve the red tones that tend to occur in shallow

Underwater Mid-Range: Optimally tunes the color for general use in water from 10-50 feet

Underwater Deep: For use with the new Underwater Case PT-059 (sold separately) in water deeper than 50 feet, particularly for improving the blue tones in

Fisheye Converter, FCON-T02

The new Fisheye Converter FCON-T02 (sold separately) delivers both circular fisheye photography and diagonal fisheye photography via zooming control. It can function even underwater for zoomed-in shots. The Converter Adapter CLA-T01 (sold separately) is required to attach this lens. FCON-T02 is only compatible with the Tough TG-6.

Advanced Video Functions

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is equipped with Ultra HD 4K Movie, ideal for recording beautiful scenery in amazing detail. Full HD 120fps High-Speed Movie is also included to capture high quality split-second moments with playback in stunning slow motion.

Field Sensor System

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is equipped with a Field Sensor System, using tracking information obtained from various sensors in the camera to record data, including the GPS11, manometer, temperature sensor,

White balance can also be changed

GPS: Global Positioning System. To use GPS Assist data, information must be updated via the internet. A PC or smartphone with an internet connection is required. GPS Assist Data must be updated every 2 weeks. Depending on the country/region of use, different laws and regulations may be applicable regarding the use of the GPS Be sure to follow local laws and regulations.

and compass. Data can then be synced to photos and video and viewed in the free Olympus Image Track (OI.Track) smartphone app. Simply press the INFO button, even when the camera is off, to display data.

Pro Capture Mode

Never miss a shot! Pro Capture Mode shoots sequentially at 10 frames-per-second (fps) for 0.5 seconds before the shutter button is pressed fully, making it perfect for capturing shots where timing may be difficult, such as an insect in flight or a drop of liquid splashing.

High Definition LCD monitor

The new rear LCD monitor now features a 1.04 million-pixel high-definition resolution for improved visibility. The brightness and color saturation are optimally tuned for use outdoors.

Date Imprint

It is now possible to embed the date and time of capture into still images for convenience and reference later. Users can turn this feature on and off to best fit their needs.

Lens Barrier, LB-T01

The new lens barrier LB-T0112 protects the lens surface from scratches and dirt. The barrier opens and closes easily for smooth operation, even while wearing gloves.

Silicone Jacket, CSCH-127

This accessory protects the surface of the camera body from scratches. It also provides a solid grip on the camera when shooting during winter sports and water sports. LED Light Guide LG-1 and Flash Diffuser FD-1 can function with the silicone jacket attached to the camera.

Underwater Case, PT-05913

Designed exclusively for the Tough TG-6, this case can function down to a depth of 148 feet. The camera control dial is operable even when the camera is stored in the case for easy exposure compensation control underwater. Two external flash units for underwater photography (UFL-3) are compatible for multi- unit flash photography in a compact system.

Lithium Ion Battery Charger, UC-92

This new, compact battery charger can fully charge the Lithium Ion Battery LI-92B using a USB port in approximately 2 hours.

Pricing and Availability

Be sure to turn off the GPS function in places where its use is forbidden or restricted, such as inside airplanes. The camera is not equipped with a navigation function. GPS is a positioning measurement system that uses signals received from orbiting satellites. For better reception, avoid locations where signals can be blocked or reflected. Use the camera in as open location as possible where the sky is clearly visible. It may not be possible to obtain positioning information, or positioning information may be incorrect in the following locations: Indoors, underground or underwater, in forests, near tall buildings, near high-voltage lines, inside tunnels,

near magnets, metal, or electronic appliances, near mobile phones that operate in the 1.5 GHz band.

Cannot be used together with Silicone Jacket CSCH-127.

The Field Sensor System will not operate properly when the camera is stored in the underwater case. Make sure to set the Log Lever to the off position when using the case. Use together with silica gel for best

The Olympus Tough TG-6 will be available in red and black beginning in late June 2019, with suggested retail prices of $449.99 USD and $579.99 CAD.

Accessory Pricing

PT-059 Underwater Housing: $299.99 USD; $329.99 CAD Lens Barrier LB-T01: $49.99 USD; $59.99 CAD

Flash Diffuser FD-1: $51.99 USD; $64.99 CAD LED Light Guide LG-1: $40.99 USD; $40.99 CAD

Circular Fisheye Converter FCON-T02 & Adapter CLA-T01 Tough Pack Kit: $224.99 USD; $292.99 CAD Fisheye Converter FCON-T01 & Adapter CLA-T01 Tough Pack Kit: $139.98 USD; $139.98 CAD Teleconverter TCON-T01 & Adapter CLA-T01 Tough Pack Kit: $129.98 USD; $129.98 CAD

CLA-T01 Adapter: $19.99 USD; $19.99 CAD

Lens Cap LC-40.5 (fits on CLA-T01 Adapter): $7.49 USD; $9.99 CAD Lens Filter PRF-D40.5 PRO: $51.99 USD; $51.99 CAD