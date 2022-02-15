OM Digital Solutions Launches Flagship OM-1 Camera

OM Digital Solutions, the company formerly known as Olympus, introduced a new flagship camera this morning, the OM-1. The new 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds-sensor based OM-1 mirrorless camera is the first using the new OM System brand.

The OM-1 does, however, retain the Olympus name at the top front of the camera, which OM Digital Solutions says is in homage to the company’s past. Future OM System cameras will not have Olympus branding, OM Digital Solutions said.

The new OM-1 is a follow-up to the E-M1X from 2019 and the E-M1 Mark III from 2020 and while it has some design and feature similarities to those two models, it adds several key upgrades to its compact and lightweight frame. For one, the new OM-1 features a stacked BSI CMOS Micro Four Thirds sensor offering two stops better noise performance and one stop more of dynamic range.

The OM-1 has the new TruePic X Image processor, which is up to 3x faster than its predecessor and should contribute to lower noise images at higher ISOs. Speaking of which, the OM-1 can shoot at a native ISO range of 200-102400.

The OM-1 also boasts a more weather-resistant IP53 dust- and splashproof camera build rating. The OM-1 is freezeproof to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, which should make this camera appealing to outdoor and nature photographers.

Below is a rundown of some of the other key features of the new OM-1, which will go on sale in early March 2022 for $2199 body only, or $2799 as a kit with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II lens.

OM Digital Solutions OM-1 Key Features

Compact and lightweight camera body meets IP53 dust- and splashproof standard

New TruePic X Image processor – up to 3x faster processor power

High speed sequential shooting (up to 50 fps C-AF, up to 120 fps S-AF)

AI detection AF (Improved subject detection)

1053 Phase detection Cross Quad Pixel AF

Up to 8EV steps image stabilization

Backside illuminated Quad Pixel Bayer pattern stacked CMOS sensor

5.76M dots, Blackout free view finder

Enhanced video functions for creators (4K 60p, Full HD 240p)

New BLX- 1 battery capable of recording 25% more shots

The OM-1 also features upgraded computational photography technology, allowing it to utilize in-camera features such as Live Composite, focus stacking, HDR, and High Res Shot mode, which can capture images of up to 80MP. The camera also has two SD card slots that are both UHS-II compatible; a 3-inch, 1.620K-0dot, 270-degree swiveling LCD on back, and a 5.760K-dot, 1.65x, 21 mm eyepoint electronic viewfinder.

Despite all these added features and the OM-1’s durable camera build, it weighs just 21 ounces with battery and SD card. Dimensions of the camera are relatively compact at 134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7mm.