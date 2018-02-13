Panasonic Announces Compact GX9 and ZS200 LUMIX Cameras

Panasonic has proudly announced two new models to its roster of LUMIX cameras, heating up the high-end compact travel camera market.

The 20.3-megapixel LUMIX GX9 is a sleek new single lens mirrorless camera geared towards those keen on shooting vibrant, high-quality images in high contrast and true-to-life color. The new L.Monochrome D mode is added to the Photo Style for shooting detailed dynamic black and white photos with emphasized highlights and shadows. The LUMIX GX9 also has a combined O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) and a B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer, 5-axis) to effectively control blur for photos and videos from wide to tele, even in low light conditions. Other key features of the LUMIX GX9 include a new wide screen Live View Finder, Post Focus function, and Light Composition function.

Meanwhile, the LUMIX ZS200 Travel Zoom Camera is the new flagship camera of Panasonic’s popular Travel Zoom series. This compact camera is equipped with a 24mm ultra-wide angle LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR lens and enhanced 15x optical zoom (35mm camera equivalent: 24-360mm). With its 5-Axis HYBRID Optical Image Stabilizer Plus, handshake is reduced in both photo and video recording. It also has the new L.Monochrome mode included in its Photo Style. Other key features of the LUMIX ZS200 include up to ISO 12,800 sensitivity through the High Sensitivity MOS Sensor and Venus Engine, an upgraded Live View Finder, high-resolution 4K video recording in 3840×2160 at 30p or 24p in MP4.

Both GX9 and ZS200 also boast of high-resolution 4K video recording in 3840×2160 at 30p or 24p in MP4, Contrast AF System with DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

LUMIX GX9

The Ultimate Compact Single Lens Mirrorless Digital Camera

Capture High Quality Images in Your Own Creative Way

Newark, NJ (February 13, 2018) – Panasonic is proud to introduce the LUMIX GX9, a sleek, compact new Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera for everyone who wants to shoot vibrant, true-to-life, high quality images in their own creative way with excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive color reproduction.

The LUMIX GX9’s 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without a low-pass filter and Venus Engine combine to drive maximum lens performance while rendering natural, high-precision images. The L.Monochrome D mode is newly added to Photo Style, making it easy to shoot detailed dynamic monochrome photos with emphasized highlights and shadows. Plus, Grain Effect can also be adjusted in all monochrome modes with Photo Style.

A 5-axis Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer) in the LUMIX GX9 effectively suppresses blur. Combining an O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) and a B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer, 5-axis), the Dual I.S. compensates for a wider range of movement to enable blur-free photo/video shooting from wide to tele, even in low-light conditions.

A new wide screen LVF (Live View Finder) in the LUMIX GX9 tilts up approx. 90 degrees. With its high, approx. 2760k-dot equivalent, resolution and 100% color reproduction, this 16:9 LVF provides approx. 1.39x / 0.7x (35mm camera equivalent) magnification and 100% field of view. Plus, the camera’s large 3.0-in., approx. 1240k-dot high resolution static-type touch monitor provides nearly 100% of field of view tilts up approx. 80 degrees and down 45-degrees to enable shooting in high or low angle even easier.

The Contrast AF System in the LUMIX GX9 features DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology and excels in both speed and accuracy by exchanging digital signals between the camera and the lens at max. 240 fps*1, for ultra-fast auto focusing in approx. 0.07 sec*2. A range of extensive AF functions include Face/Eye Detection AF, Pinpoint AF, One-shot AF and advanced Low Light AF to enhance usability to comply

with various shooting situations. Live View Boost makes it possible to check composition even in total darkness by boosting sensitivity just for live view.

The LUMIX GX9 records smooth, high-resolution 4K video in 3840×2160 at 30p or 24p in MP4. 4K PHOTO is easier to use in more creative ways with Auto Marking and Sequence Composition, two new additions to Post Focus, Focus Stacking, Light Composition and 4K Live Cropping.

*1 Contrast AF with DFD Technology works only with Panasonic Micro Four Thirds lenses.

*2 In AFS, at wide-end with H-FS14140 (CIPA).

Ultra HD 4K video and 4K PHOTO

With a high-speed sensor signal readout and engine processor, the LUMIX GX9 records smooth, high-resolution 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p or 24p in addition to the Full-HD 1,920×1,080 60p videos with practical full-time AF. With this technology, LUMIX 4K PHOTO lets users capture perfect moments by extracting single frames from 4K burst files shot at 30 fps to save as 8-megapixel equivalent photos.

Choosing the best shots out of hundreds of 4K video frames is now easier with a newly added Auto Marking function. Auto Marking identifies the frame most different from others in the file to help minimize the time it takes to choose the best individual shot. A Sequence Composition function creates a stromotion image in-camera by synthesizing multiple images shot at fixed frame to produce a unique image of a subject’s motion without special retouching.

The LUMIX GX9 also includes Post Focus, a function selects an in-focus area even after shooting. Post Focus is helpful in situations such as macro shooting where strict focusing is required or for changing expressions by changing the focused subject. This capability combines high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth From Defocus) auto focus technology and 4K technology. A Focus Stacking function adjusts depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images shot with Post Focus in the camera. Now users don’t need to focus strictly while shooting because they can create images with the defocus level they want or pan-focus simply by selecting the focus area after shooting — beneficial when shooting macro images of insects, small accessories and so on.

LUMIX GX9 also incorporates a Light Composition function, a new 4K PHOTO option. The camera synthesizes images by choosing and saving a brighter pixel to easily produce more dramatic images of fireworks or night scenery in-camera. What’s more, the LUMIX GX9 also enables 4K Live Cropping in video recording to realize stable panning or zooming. In panning shots, users just set the viewing angle to begin and end with for smooth panning imagery without using special equipment like a slider. And in zooming, users can set the after-zoomed viewing angle firs to ensure the subject is perfectly in the frame. The imagery of zooming is smooth because it does not move the zoom lens physically.

The LUMIX GX9 includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity for a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (Bluetooth Low Energy) enables consistent connection with a smartphone or tablet with minimum power consumption.

About motion picture recording / 4K Photo recording

– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “Class 4” or higher when recording motion

pictures.

– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)” when recording motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K] or [4K PHOTO].

(SD speed class is the speed standard regarding continuous writing.)

– MP4 motion pictures with [MP4] in [FHD/30p] [FHD] [HD]: You can continue recording without interruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB or 30 minutes in length, but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.

– MP4 motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K]:

– When using an SDHC memory card: You can continue recording without interruption

even if the file size exceeds 4 GB, but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.

– When using an SDXC memory card: You can record a motion picture in a single file.

– When the ambient temperature is high or continuous recording is performed, the camera may stop the recording to protect itself. Wait until the camera cools down.

For [4K] video output, use an HDMI cable that has the HDMI logo on it, and that is described as “4K compatible.”

LUMIX DMC-ZS200 Travel Zoom Camera

Powerful 15x Optical Zoom with 1-in. 20.1-MP High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

for 4K Video/ 4K PHOTO Capability

Newark, NJ (February 13, 2018) –Panasonic is proud to introduce the LUMIX DMCZS200, the new flagship camera of the popular Travel Zoom series. The compact LUMIX ZS200 comes with a 24mm ultra-wide angle LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR lens and enhanced 15x optical zoom (35mm camera equivalent: 24-360mm). The camera also includes 5-Axis HYBRID Optical Image Stabilizer Plus*1 to suppress hand-shake in both photo and video recording. For added creativity the LUMIX ZS200 integrates a new L.Monochrome mode in Photo Style for monochrome images with rich B/W film gradation.

The camera’s 1-inch MOS sensor produces high-quality images with stunning details. The combination of a High Sensitivity MOS Sensor and Venus Engine delivers up to ISO 12,800 for high sensitivity quality beyond the reach of most other digital compacts. And an upgraded Live View Finder (LVF) integrates a new 0.21-in. 2,330K-dot equivalent LVF to provide a high magnification ratio of approx. 1.45x/0.53x (35mm camera equivalent). Both LVF and a 3-in. touchscreen display provide approx. 100% field of view. The LUMIX ZS200 boasts exceptional optical performance with stunning clarity with minimum distortion and flare. This new lens system also enables stunning close-up

shots with its 3cm macro capability.

With the LUMIX ZS200, 4K video recording is every bit as stunning with high-resolution QFHD 4K video in 3840×2160 at 30p or 24p in MP4. And 4K PHOTO lets LUMIX ZS200 users capture memorable moments by extracting single frames from 4K burst files shot at 30 fps to save as 8-megapixel equivalent images. Auto Marking and Sequence Composition, included in addition to Post Focus and Focus Stacking, make 4K PHOTO even easier to use.

A Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology*2 and excels in both speed and accuracy for ultra-fast auto focusing in approx. 0.1 sec*3. The LUMIX ZS200 includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity for a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (Bluetooth Low Energy) enables a consistent connection with a smartphone or tablet with minimum power consumption.

*1 5-axis compensation works in video recording except for 4K video recording.

*2 Works for still image recording.

*3 Based on the CIPA standard.

The independent dials and Control Ring located on the lens barrel provide an intuitive way to capture creative vision. Smoother control of exposure and zoom allows users to concentrate on framing the perfect picture and press the shutter at the perfect moment. It also provides easier access to frequently-used settings such as aperture, shutter speed, focus, filter effect and scene mode. For even more precise control over focusing, the LUMIX ZS200 also boasts a Focus Peaking function that shows the peak of focus in manual focus mode to ensure users know exactly where the focus is.

The LUMIX ZS200 will be available in stores on March 20, 2018. Suggested retail price is $799.99. Available in Black and Silver.

Additional features

Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n)

The LUMIX ZS200 integrates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Once the camera is connected to a smartphone or tablet installed with the Panasonic Image App for iOS / Android, users can shoot, browse and share images remotely. They can also choose the quality of images to transfer using the Image App. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables a constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. This activates the camera by simply using a smartphone/tablet or to automatically add GPS geotags on the photos.

• Long battery life and AC/USB Power Charging

Thanks to a newly adopted eco30fps mode, the LUMIX ZS200 provides long battery life for approx. 370 pictures (when using a rear monitor) per charge. The battery is recharged via AC or USB according to user convenience.

• Exposure / WB / Focus / Aperture Bracket

Focus Bracket and Aperture Bracket are new additions to the conventional Exposure Bracket and WB Bracket to let users choose their best shots later. In Focus Bracket, a maximum 999 images can be shot with different focus points. The Aperture Bracket enables multiple shots with different depths of field.

• In-Camera RAW Data Development

• The LUMIX ZS200 can shoot images in RAW and develop them in-camera.

