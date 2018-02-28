Panasonic Introduces New LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 50-200mm F2.8-4.0 ASPH Telephoto Zoom Lens

Panasonic has recently unveiled a new telephoto zoom lens, the compact LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 50-200mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH, which is the third lens in its LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series. It comes equipped with Panasonic’s Nano Surface Coating technology that reduces ghosting and flaring, and a rugged dustproof/splash-proof design that can also withstand temperatures of -10℃. With its zoom range of 100mm to super-telephoto 400mm, the new offering is a perfectly versatile choice for all kinds of shooting situations, including wildlife, indoor sports and portraits.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Panasonic introduces a new telephoto zoom digital interchangeable lens, the compact LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 50-200mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. (35 mm camera equivalent: 100-400 mm), the third lens to be introduced from its LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series. And like all lenses in the series, includes Panasonic’s Nano Surface Coating technology to minimize ghosts and flaring, plus a rugged, dust/splash-proof design that is freeze-proof to -10℃.

The LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 50-200mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. has a zoom range of 100mm to super telephoto 400 mm (35mm camera equivalent) to cover shooting situations from wildlife and indoor sports to portraits. The POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) effectively compensates for hand-shake movement to shoot even without a tripod. The lens works with Dual I.S.*1 (Image Stabilizer) and Dual.I.S.2*2 when mounted on compliant Panasonic LUMIX DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) cameras.

Comprising 21 elements in 15 groups, the lens system features two UED (Ultra Extra-low Dispersion) lenses, two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses and two aspherical lenses. The sensor drive at max. 240 fps takes full advantage of cameras with high-speed, high-precision Contrast AF for exceptional video recording performance, and an inner focus drive system ensures smooth, silent operation. A micro-step drive system in the aperture control helps the camera smoothly catch up to brightness changes when zooming or panning. The optical design provides exceptional barycentric stability to minimize image shifts during zooming.

By attaching a filter (67mm) such as ND or PL, the lens provides a wider range of expression in photos and video. A 1.4x Teleconverter DMW-TC14*3 extends focusing distance to 560mm (35mm camera equivalent) and the 2.0x Teleconverter DMW-TC20*3 to 800mm (35mm camera equivalent) for more close-up shots.

The LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 50-200mm will be available in stores at the end of June 2018. Suggested retail price is $1699.99 Available in sharp, metallic black.

*1 Dual I.S. can be used with LUMIX GX9, GX8 and GX80/85.

*2 Dual I.S.2 can be used with LUMIX G9, GH5, G80/G81/G85.

*3 To be sold separately as optional accessories.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series covers 16 to 400mm (35mm camera equivalent) with three outstanding lenses – LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 8-18mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. (H-E08018), LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm/F2.8-4.0 ASPH. (H-ES12060) and LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 50-200mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. (H-ES50200), to provide versatile, superb picture quality.

