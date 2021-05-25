Panasonic Intros GH5 II; GH6 Coming at End of 2021

Panasonic introduced the Lumix GH5 II camera this morning, which is the follow-up to the GH5 from 2017. Panasonic also announced that a GH6 model is in development and will be available at the end of 2021.

The Panasonic GH5 II, which uses a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds-format sensor, is designed for both photographers and, in particular, videographers and can shoot 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video while offering wireless live streaming capabilities. The GH5 II is slated to go on sale this month for $1699 (body only) and $2299 as a kit with the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. lens.

Our colleagues at Imaging Resource, Digital Photo Pro‘s sister site, got some early hands-on time with the new Panasonic GH5 II. Read their in-depth report here to find out what they thought of the GH5 II.

Details on the forthcoming GH6 are limited, so far, but Panasonic said it will feature a new image sensor and a new processing engine along with 10-bit 4K 120p HFR video, 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K 60p video with unlimited recording time, and 10-bit 5.7K 60p capture.

“Providing 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K/60p recording capability, the LUMIX GH6 achieves unlimited video recording when the camera is used under the certified operating temperature,” Panasonic said in a press announcement this morning.

“It is reliable enough to record continuous footage for a desired duration. It also provides a 10-bit 4K 120p High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Frame Rate (VFR) for high resolution slow/quick motion video. Moreover, the GH6 records 10-bit 5.7K 60p video by taking full advantage of the newly developed Micro Four Thirds sensor. Accommodating a variety of recording modes and shooting assist functions, the GH6 enables photo/video hybrid-use for various purposes including films, music videos, documentaries and short clips for social media to meet the creators’ needs.”

The GH6 will retail for approximately $2500 when it goes on sale at the end of 2021, Panasonic said.

As for the Panasonic GH5 II, while it has many features similar to its predecessor, it differs in several key areas particularly in its ability to offer wireless (along with wired) live video streaming capabilities to sites including YouTube. Wirelessly live streaming (RTMP/RTMPS) from the Panasonic GH5 II can be achieved both indoors and outdoors by using the free Lumix Sync app for smartphones.

The Panasonic GH5 II can wirelessly live stream full HD video at 60p up to 16Mbps. For wired live streaming from the GH5 II, you must use Panasonic’s Lumix Webcam software. A forthcoming firmware update will also allow the Panasonic GH5 II to support wired IP streaming (RTP/RTSP).

The GH5 II’s wireless live streaming feature cannot be added to the older GH5 camera via a firmware update, Panasonic told us, because the GH5 does not have the internal hardware to support it.

“All of the new features on the GH5 II are possible due to the hardware changes made to the camera so it’s not possible to port [the live streaming feature] to the GH5,” a Panasonic spokesperson told Digital Photo Pro. “One of the reasons we needed to revise the entire camera was due to the limitations of the GH5.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the other features that are new and unique to the Panasonic GH5 II vs the older model.

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor has newly added Anti-Reflective (AR) coating

5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) offers 6.5 stops of shake correction

Pre-installed V-Log L recording offering 12 stops of dynamic range and broader colors

V-Log L makes it is easier to match the color tone with footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S cameras

MonochormeS and L.ClassicNeo modes

Along with Face and Eye detection, newly added head, body, and animal recognition autofocus

3-inch flip and side-swiveling rear screen offers 1840k of resolution

Latest Venus Engine image processor

New battery with 2200mAh high capacity

More information on the Panasonic GH5 II here.