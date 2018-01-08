Panasonic has introduced the LUMIX GH5S at CES 2018. Featuring a new 10.2-megapixel High-Sensitivity MOS sensor, the mirrorless camera is designed for pro filmmakers and photographers, and puts even more focus on video than last year’s GH5, while capturing high-quality stills, as well. (Check out the Panasonic GH5 review here.) Look for our hands-on testing of the GH5S soon.

Panasonic notes that the GH5S “achieves highest-ever image sensitivity and video image quality in the history of LUMIX cameras, especially in low-light situations,” with the company’s Dual Native ISO Technology (suppresses noise for cleaner video) and Venus Engine 10. Here’s a look at some of the camera’s highlights:

Up to ISO 51,200 recording without extended ISO

Time Code IN/OUT

Multi-aspect ratio sensor; 4:3, 17:9, 16:9 and 3:2 aspect ratios

4K 60p video recording in Cinema 4K (4096×2160), internal 4:2:2 10-bit video recording up to Cinema 4K30p and internal 4:2:0 8-bit Cinema 4K60p.

Also records 4:2:2 10-bit 400 Mbps All-Intra in 4K 30p/25p/24p and 200 Mbps All-Intra in Full-HD

Shoots photos in 14-bit RAW format

4K PHOTO enables 60 fps high-speed capture in about 8-megapixel equivalent resolution

DFD (Depth From Defocus) for fast autofocus and high-burst shooting: about 0.07 seconds with 12 fps (AFS) / 8 fps (AFC) in 12-bit RAW and 10 (AFS) / 7 (AFC) fps in 14-bit RAW

3.68M-dot (1280×960-pixel) OLED viewfinder with 0.76x magnification ratio and 100% field of view

V-LogL and Rec.709 LUT (Look Up Table) pre-installed; four additional LUTs can be installed using the Panasonic Varicam (.VLT) file format

Front, rear and top frame is splash-proof, dustproof and freeze-proof down to -10º C

Double SD Memory Card slot compatible with UHS-II and Video Speed Class 90

Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity

Optional accessories, sold separately, include the Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5 for extended battery life and a better grip and the XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 for capturing superior sound with an external XLR mic.

Priced at $2,499 (body only), the LUMIX GH5s is scheduled to be available the end of February 2018. Get more info at shop.panasonic.com

Panasonic Announces the Ultimate Hybrid DSLM with a newly developed 10.2MP High Sensitivity MOS sensor

Introducing the LUMIX GH5S: Exceptional Mirrorless Videography and Photography, designed and developed for professional filmmakers

Introducing a newly developed 10.2MP High Sensitivity MOS sensor for enhanced image quality in low light: Allowing up to 51,200 ISO recording without extended ISO.

Time Code IN/OUT for easy synchronization of multiple cameras and Dual Native ISO, providing low range (400) and high range (2,500) ISO environments.

True “Multi-Aspect Ratio” Function in Both Photo and Video

Las Vegas, NV (January 8, 2018) – Panasonic is proud to introduce the new hybrid Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera LUMIX GH5S with expanded video recording capability and enhanced image quality. Designed and developed for professional filmmakers, the LUMIX GH5S achieves highest-ever image sensitivity and video image quality in the history of LUMIX cameras, especially in low-light situations.

Packed with big features to satisfy demanding photographers and videographers alike

The new 10.2-megapixel Digital MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO Technology and Venus Engine 10 faithfully reproduce even dark parts of the image, allowing high ISO capture when the use of supplemental lighting may not be possible. This sensor is a multi-aspect type with a sufficient margin for realizing the same angle of view in 4:3,17:9,16:9 and 3:2 aspect ratios. The sensor also enables photo shooting in 14-bit RAW format, providing higher flexibility for professional RAW stills development workflows. When shooting in dark environments, videographers can now focus on filming that perfect shot as they no longer need to worry about noise which often results from having to use higher ISOs. The Dual Native ISO Technology suppresses noise to produce cleaner footage when taken in all light. Both videographers and photographers can now enjoy the same diagonal field of view across all aspect ratios with the True “Multi-Aspect Ratio” Function. This feature means you can easily swap between difference aspect ratios giving you the accuracy you want from your lenses, and making the process easier while producing and editing in post-production. The LUMIX GH5S is compatible with Time Code IN and OUT, like the professional camcorders, which is easy to set using the flash sync terminal and bundled conversion cable for a standard BNC terminal. This is especially important for “lip synchronization” when using multiple cameras.

The LUMIX GH5S can be used as Time Code generator for other GH5S cameras and professional camcorders. The Time Code IN/OUT functionality makes a production teams job pain-free as it provides synchronization for both video and audio devices used on multi-cam productions.

The LUMIX GH5 achieved 4KUHD 60p video recording for the first time as a digital mirrorless camera in 2017.2 The new LUMIX GH5S establishes a new milestone by realizing the world’s first 4K 60p video recording in Cinema 4K (4096×2160), 3 capable of internal 4:2:2

10-bit video recording up to Cinema 4K30p and internal 4:2:0 8-bit Cinema 4K60p. This is a color subsampling commonly used for film production, for even more faithful color reproduction.4

The LUMIX GH5S also records 4:2:2 10-bit 400-Mbps All-Intra in 4K 30p/25p/24p and 200- Mbps All-Intra in Full-HD.

Continuing the LUMIX GH tradition, there is no time limit for both Full-HD and 4K video recording. The LUMIX GH5S complies with 4K HDR video with Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) mode in Photo Style. A low-bit-rate recording mode, 4K HEVC for HLG, is available. This enables playback on AV equipment compatible with the HLG Display format, such as Panasonic 4K HDR TVs.

The VFR (Variable Frame Rate) function lets users record overcranked (time-lapse) and undercranked (slo-mo) video in C4K/4K (60 fps, maximum 2.5x slower) and FHD (240 fps, maximum 10x slower). A V-LogL and Rec.709 LUT (Look Up Table) are pre-installed in the camera, so users can play videos recorded in V-LogL without having to separately purchase a Software Upgrade Key. Four additional LUTs can be installed using the Panasonic Varicam (.VLT) file format.

DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology and ultra-high-speed digital signal processing achieve fast auto focusing of approximately 0.07 sec 6 with 12 fps (AFS) / 8 fps (AFC) in 12- bit RAW and 10 (AFS) / 7 (AFC) fps in 14-bit RAW high-speed burst shooting. In addition to a total of 225 focus areas, The options for Face/Eye Recognition, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF are available for precise focusing. The 4K PHOTO enables 60 fps high-speed capture in approximately 8-megapixel equivalent resolution.

Achieve outstanding footage in any environment, especially in low light

As a camera that excels in shooting in low light, the LUMIX GH5S boasts -5EV luminance detection performance with Low Light AF thanks to the higher sensitivity and optimized tuning of the sensor. Live Boost is another practical feature that makes it possible to check the composition even in total darkness, by boosting the sensitivity just for Live View. The magnification ratio in MF assist is increased from conventional 10x to 20x, which is convenient especially for astronomical photography. An AF Point Scope function, first introduced in the Lumix G9 and Night mode are also integrated.

In order to make the GH5S tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, it is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front, rear and top frame that is not only splashproof7 and dustproof but also freezeproof down to -10 degrees Celsius. The GH5S is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot, compatible with the high-speed, high-capacity UHS-II and Video Speed Class 90. Users can flexibly choose the recording method from Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording. The HDMI Type A terminal is provided, along with the USB-C Gen1 interface.

Exceptional image capture without concern

The GH5S has a large LVF (Live View Finder) with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approximately 1.52x/0.76x (35mm camera equivalent) providing smooth display at 120 fps. A high-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot resolution and 100% field of view. In addition to dual dials, an omni-directional joystick enables more intuitive and flexible operation.

The GH5S includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. For Wi-Fi, 5 GHz (IEEE802.11ac)8 can be selected in addition to the conventional 2.4 GHz (IEEE 802.11b/g/n) for an even more secure and stable connection.

For extended battery life and a more stable hold, the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5 (sold separately) is available. The XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 (sold separately) allows high-res sound recording with an external XLR microphone.9

The Panasonic LUMIX GH5s will be available from end of February 2 and will retail for $2499 (body only).

*1 RAW files are in 14-bit even when 12-bit is selected.

*2 4K 60p/50p(for a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera), 4:2:2 10-bit (for a digital interchangeable lens camera) as of 4 January, 2017

*3 As of January 8, 2018 as a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera that complies with 4K (4096×2160) resolution defined by Digital Cinema Initiatives(DCI). According to a Panasonic study.

*4 4:2:0 8-bit in C4K 60p and 4K 60p recording on an SD Memory Card.

*5 Contrast AF with DFD Technology works only with Panasonic Micro Four Thirds lenses.

*6 In AFS, at wide-end with H-ES12060 (CIPA) when LVF display speed is set to 120fps.

*7 Splash Proof is a term used to describe an extra level of protection this camera offers against exposure to a minimal amount of moisture, water or dust. Splash Proof does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this camera is subjected to direct contact with water.

*8 5GHz Wi-Fi is not available in some countries.

*9 In MOV only

