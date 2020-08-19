Panasonic Will Announce New Full-Frame Mirrorless LUMIX S5 On September 2

Today, Panasonic announced that it will be introducing a new full-frame mirrorless camera: “Panasonic is pleased to announce that they will hold an online launch event for the new full-frame mirrorless camera LUMIX S5.” You can see the news yourself at www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/s/s5.html on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 EDT.

Dave Pardue, who wrote about the news for Imaging Resource, one of our partner brands, said, “It’s been some time since our friends at Panasonic treated us to a new full-frame camera body… almost a full year. The video-centric S1H model was the latest, debuting in September of 2019….”

Pardue also points out that it’s interesting to see how the numeral “5” has been popular this year. “There will now be three full-frame mirrorless cameras from 2020 with numeral ‘5’ branding, as this model joins the Canon R5 and the Nikon Z5 in the ranks of Full Frame Fives. At opposite ends of the pricing spectrum, the $3900 Canon R5 is a flagship model and is full-featured, while the $1400 Nikon Z 5 is more along the lines of an ‘entry-level full frame.’”

At this time, there are few details on the camera. We do know, however, that it will be a full-frame mirrorless camera body, joining three other Lumix models, which all hit the market in 2019: S1 (24 megapixels), S1R (47 megapixels) and S1H (24 megapixels, but with a focus on video capture).

Pardue also commented on some of the characteristics the Lumix S-series cameras share: “We’ve found all three models to be incredibly capable and robust in the field, and yet all three are somewhat heavy relative to some models in the full-frame mirrorless world. This mass helps with the robustness in terms of weather sealing and general heartiness, as well as assisting in heat dissipation while rolling high-resolution video. But of course, not everyone wants weight.”

It’ll be interesting to see how capable, full-featured and ergonomic the new Lumix S5 will be compared to the others in the Lumix S-series line as well as models from other brands. We’ll be sure to report on all the news when we hear about it in September. So stay tuned!