Paul C. Buff has announced the launch of its new redesigned website and online store. The photographic lighting company’s site provides an improved user experience, with new features.

Among the highlights are a cleaner design with expanded content. Products are easier to locate, with more detailed information, and easier to order through the revamped online store. Mobile responsiveness has been improved, as well.

The website also provides educational resources that will continuously evolve, in addition to a new feature, the ability for Paul C. Buff photographers to share the images they create with the lighting company’s gear.

Check out the new Paul C. Buff website.

NOVEMBER 1, 2017

Paul C. Buff, Inc. Launches New Website

Nashville, TN – Paul C. Buff, Inc. announces the launch of their new website and online store. The website was a highly-anticipated project that will provide users with a clean, uncluttered design incorporating improved functionality and enhanced content.

“This new site has been long overdue,” said Anthony Romano, Marketing and Communications Manager at Paul C. Buff, Inc. “We are excited to provide our customers with an easier way to shop our products and provide them with streamlined information to assist them in making the best decision for their lighting equipment needs. We feel that the new website will complement the attention and care that our customer service team is known for.”

Visitors to the site will find that it effectively showcases a fresh look for the company with its mobile-responsiveness and easy-to-navigate design. In addition to improved design features, Paul C. Buff, Inc. has invested in providing additional educational resources on the site that will continue to develop over time.

“A great new addition to the site that we are very proud of is the ability to feature the images that our customers create,” states Kimberly Nail, Marketing and Still/Motion Photographer at Paul C. Buff, Inc. “We know how much work goes into what they create and are happy to now have the opportunity to share the art they create with our products.”

To view the new website visit www.paulcbuff.com.

Paul C. Buff, Inc. is a photographic lighting company in Nashville, TN. Providing affordable, dependable, and versatile products to beginner and professional photographers alike. With nearly 30 years in the industry, and outstanding customer service, we pride ourselves on being innovative, authentic, and personable as we grow alongside our customers.