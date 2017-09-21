Phase One Announces Capture One Pro 10.2, SPECTRUM Styles Pack

The core benefits of working with Phase One’s Capture One Pro RAW imaging software center around image quality and organization, as we noted in our recent hands-on review . With the release of Capture One Pro 10.2 and the new SPECTRUM Styles Pack, which builds on the Capture One Styles Packs introduced earlier this year , Phase One continues to refine this excellent imaging solution for photographers and other creatives.

Among the new features and improvements in Capture One Pro 10.2 is the Styles & Presets tool, whose interface was reworked with V10.1, designed to optimize workflow by allowing styles and presets to be made to an image or multiple images with a single click. Additional highlights include improved support for layered PSD files and RAW processing of Fujifilm X-Trans files, new sharpening tools and an Output Proofing feature that lets photographers create “recipes” for saving a variety of different image setups based on image size, ICC profile, settings and other parameters.

Capture One Pro 10.2 also has added support for a number of cameras and lenses, in addition to addressing and fixing crashes, hangs and other bugs for both Mac and Windows. Get all the details on the update here.

Phase One IQ3 100MP Trichromatic

Phase One IQ3 100MP Achromatic

Phase One iXG 100MP Achro

Phase One iXG 50MP

Phase One iXU-1000 Achro

Phase One iXU-RS1000 Achro

Canon 200D

Canon 6D Mark II

Canon 77D

Canon 800D

Canon M6

Leica M Monochrome

Leica M10

Leica M-P

Nikon D7500

Nikon D850

Olympus TG-5

Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4-5.6 IS STM

Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM

Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM

Leica Elmar-M 24mm f/3.8 ASPH

Leica Summilux-M 21mm f/1.4 ASPH

Leica Summilux-M 24mm f/1.4 ASPH

Leica Super-Elmar-M 18mm f/3.8 ASPH

Leica Super-Elmar-M 21mm f/3.4 ASPH

Leica Tri-Elmar-M 16-18-21mm f/4 ASPH

Panasonic Leica DG Summilux 12mm f/1.4 ASPH (H-X012)

Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 8-18mm f/2.8-4 ASPH (H-E08018)

Panasonic LUMIX G Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH Power OIS (H-NS043)

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA1003004A)

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-200mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200)

Pentax DA 18-50mm f/4-5.6 DC WR RE

Sony E 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS LE (SEL18200LE)

Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G (SEL1224G)

Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM (SEL1635GM)

Sony Vario-Sonnar T DT 16-80mm F3.5-4.5 ZA (SAL1680Z)

Capture One Pro 10.2 can be downloaded here, with a free 30-day trial available.

With the SPECTRUM Styles Pack, the first in a new series, Phase One aims to introduce a different kind of Capture One Styles. Inspired by the film industry, the imaging solution is designed to let creatives color-grade their images without affecting exposure or contrast. This pack includes 15 color-grading Styles in two different intensities for a total of 30 Styles for making a variety of image adjustments. The original Styles Pack included Cinematic Styles, Black & White Styles, Matte Styles, Seasonal Styles and Essentials.

From Phase One: “Taking inspiration from the tone and texture of cinema, Phase One introduced SPECTRUM — the first pack in a series of Capture One Color Grading Styles. This pack includes 15 different color grading Styles, each in two strengths, thus offering 30 Styles in total. This diverse array of color grading options does not [affect] exposure or contrast, but achieves its impact through understated adjustments, either partnered with another Styles Pack or on its own. These subtle adjustments add a distinct tone to images. This Styles pack is useful as a step in a round-trip workflow since they can be easily implemented to add a final touch to a retouched PSD or TIFF file.”

The SPECTRUM Styles Pack is priced at $49. All Capture One Styles work with Capture One Pro 10.1.2 or later.

Learn more about the SPECTRUM Styles Pack here; all the Style Packs are available for purchase here, including a download of a free Styles Sample Pack.