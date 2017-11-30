Phase One Capture One Pro 11 Launches

Phase One has released an update to Capture One Pro with version 11, with the RAW conversion and image-editing software getting improvements to performance and an overhaul of the Local Adjustments tool, among other features.

The Local Adjustments tool is now referred to as Layers, and it has much more precise control over masking. All adjustment tools in Capture One Pro 11 are now compatible with Layers. New tools have been added to feather masks, as well, to refine the precision of a mask for difficult subjects like hair and to control layer opacity. A greater range of tools, like Color and Levels, are available in local layer adjustments, too.

Additionally, as part of the redesigned and improved workflow, COP 11 now can open large catalogs much more quickly and supports much larger size catalogs. A new option on import will hide duplicate files, a much-requested feature from creatives, and a LAB readout has been added to the Color Measurement tool. The program now has native support for 400-plus cameras.

What’s New In Capture One Pro 11

Phase One takes you through the COP 11 changes, including screen captures showing the updates in action.

Capture One Pro 11 is available now as a perpetual license or through a subscription plan, at the Phase One online store or through authorized partners. A free, 30-day trial is available for download.

As for pricing, COP 9 and 10 owners can upgrade for $119 and new users can purchase COP 11 for $299. A single-user subscription is $20 per month for a 12-month plan and a pre-paid annual subscription is $180. Capture One Pro Sony 9 and 10 owners can upgrade for $69, while new users can purchase Capture One Pro Sony 11 for $79.

And creatives who have have purchased COP 10 or COP Sony 10 since October 31, 2017, are exempt them from the upgrade fee; simply download the upgrade at phaseone.com/download and reuse your license key.

Here’s the updated list of supported cameras from Phase One. Learn more about Capture One Pro 11.

Phase One Releases Capture One 11

Engineered for creative control

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 30, 2017 – Phase One, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-end digital camera systems, today released Capture One 11, a major new version of the industry’s premier RAW conversion and image editing software. This release builds on Capture One’s unmatched color handling, precision-editing tools, seamless tethered support, and native support for more than 400 different camera models. Photographers will enjoy new, highly responsive tools, workflow enhancements and a finely tuned processing engine. Capture One 11 has been designed to deliver a significantly faster and smoother experience.

“We care deeply about what photographers need,” said James Johnson, software Product Manager, Phase One. “Capture One became known as ‘the professionals’ choice in imaging software,’ precisely because of our unrelenting focus on our customers’ needs. We have unique insight, gleaned from years of our own sensor and optics development. Applying that expertise to software makes for a really fantastic photographer experience.”

Layers have been significantly improved for faster, more flexible editing. All adjustment tools in Capture One are now compatible with Layers, making Capture One a truly “layer centric” application. Furthermore, images can now be annotated in Capture One (handwritten notes and drawings can be added directly on to images) and included in exported PSD files as a separate layer for greater flexibility. Re-engineered tools help optimize color adjustments. Plus, more robust catalog performance improves the overall experience.

www.phaseone.com/11

NEW FEATURES AND TOOLS IN CAPTURE ONE 11

NEXT LEVEL LAYERS

In response to customers’ needs, masking tools have been further developed, and new features and overall performance advances have been introduced. New tools have been added to refine and feather the mask after drawing, or adjust the opacity of a layer to control the impact of local adjustments. With more tools available locally and with increased performance in masking, Layers in Capture One are now more dynamic than ever.

— Layered Workflow

— Layer Opacity

— Feather Mask

— Refine Edge

— Grey Scale Mask

MORE STREAMLINED WORKFLOW

Annotations and graphics as Overlays can be added to images and exported in PSD files as separate layers. Crops can be respected or added as a Path when exporting to PSD files, permitting the full image to be used later for retouching. An individual watermark may be included as a separate layer in an exported PSD file to permit greater control during later editing.

— Annotations (Export as a layer when using PSD)

— Overlay in output (as a layer when using PSD)

— Export Crop to Path (when using PSD)

— Watermark as a Layer (when using PSD)

DESIGNED TO ENHANCE PERFORMANCE

Capture One has been further optimized to increase overall performance. Improved color handling through re-engineered color tools helps ensure optimal layered color adjustments. Color readouts can now be viewed in LAB mode aiding customers who wish to measure image output to critical values. Improved performance in Catalogs makes for an overall better experience.

— Editing Speed

— Import Duplicate Checker

— Color Improvements

— LAB Readout

— Catalog improvements

CAMERA SUPPORT

For a complete list of supported cameras, please go to: http://www.phaseone.com/supported-cameras

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Capture One 11 is available now for the Mac and Windows operating systems online at www.phaseone.com/store and from Phase One authorized partners worldwide www.phaseone.com/partners .

In keeping with Phase One’s commitment to its customers’ choice, Capture One 11 is available for purchase by either perpetual license or by subscription – whichever best suits the customers’ needs.

Capture One Pro 11

Owners of Capture One Pro 9 and 10 can upgrade for 119 USD/EUR. New customers can purchase Capture One Pro 11 for 299 USD or 279 EUR. Capture One Pro 11 is also available by subscription. Subscribers can simply download the new Capture One Pro 11 release. A single-user subscription is 20 USD/EUR per month for a 12-month plan or a 180 USD/EUR prepaid subscription, paid annually.

Capture One Pro Sony 11

Owners of Capture One Pro Sony 9 and 10 can upgrade for 69 USD/EUR. New customers can purchase Capture One Pro Sony 11 for 79 USD/EUR.

Grace period

For customers who have purchased Capture One Pro 10 or Capture One Pro Sony 10 since October 31th, 2017, Phase One is offering a grace period, exempting them from the upgrade fee. Eligible customers can download their upgrade today at phaseone.com/download and reuse their license key.

Download a 30-day trial

A fully-functional version of Capture One 11 is available for a 30-day trial. Download the trial here: www.phaseone.com/download

Please see all products and payment options at www.phaseone.com/store .

About Phase One

Phase One A/S is a provider of medium format digital photography systems and imaging solutions for professional photographers and industrial applications. Established in the early 1990s, Phase One has pioneered the field of digital camera systems and imaging software.

Phase One’s engineering and designs have produced imaging breakthroughs from high-resolution camera systems to advanced software for smooth photographic workflows and RAW file editing. Phase One’s understanding and ability to optimize hardware and software integration underscores their award-winning Capture One software – widely preferred by professional photographers.

Phase One’s industrial division focuses on imaging accuracy for industrial applications ranging from aerial image acquisition to cultural heritage preservation – from mapping the globe, to protecting priceless works of art and documents.

Today, with control over all aspects of the medium format camera system supply chain, Phase One is uniquely positioned to help photographers and imaging experts everywhere stand out above the competition and realize their creative visions without compromise.

Based in Copenhagen Denmark, Phase One is dedicated to delivering the best image quality and user experience. With offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Cologne, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tel Aviv, and with its expert teams of global partners, Phase One is committed to serving and supporting its customers worldwide.

Phase One and Capture One are registered trademarks of Phase One A/S. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

