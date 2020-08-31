Phase One Introduces 90mm Medium-Format Lens

Phase One’s new Rodenstock HR Digaron-SW 90mm f/5.6 prime lens

Today, Phase One, which manufactures high-end medium-format cameras and lenses as well as Capture One software, announced a new lens for its XT medium-format camera system and IQ4 Infinity platform: The new Rodenstock HR Digaron-SW 90mm f/5.6 prime lens. The new lens will have “outstanding sharpness and unbeatable image quality: with minute depth of field, uniform bokeh, and precise focus.” The new Rodenstock HR Digaron-SW 90mm f/5.6 lens is available now for $12,990.

Although the lens and XT camera system can be used for any genre of photography, Phase One says the lens as well as the XT system is designed for landscape photography, and has specific characteristic and tools for shooting landscapes. It’s why Phase One says, “the XT Camera System’s ability to shift 24mm on both the X- and Y-axes allows photographers to correct all perspective distortion and also to create panoramic/stitched images at tremendous scale/resolution. Since the 90mm’s 120mm image circle far exceeds the XT’s movements, this lens uniquely delivers perfect uniformity throughout all camera movements or flawless uniformity throughout camera perspectives. The combination of f/5.6 and a 67° angle of view uniquely focuses the subject.”

The new lens has some impressive technical specs, including:

Aperture Range: ƒ/5.6 – ƒ/22

Diaphragm: Automatic

Focusing System: Ultra-fine manual focus

Filter: 72mm

Dimension: 6.3 x 4.21 x 3.54 inches

Weight: 2.65 lbs.







More Phase One Lenses To Come

At the moment, there are 5 Rodenstock lenses in the product line, including the new 90mm. But a sixth lens is scheduled to be added soon. According to Drew Altdoerffer, product manager at Phase One, who appears in the Phase One YouTube video for the new 90mm lens (see above), there will be a new longer-focal length prime lens, which he says “will be longer than 100mm,” introduced shortly.

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

Phase One Adds 90mm Lens to XT 150MP Camera Offering

Brings Large Format Feel to Full Frame Medium Format Field Camera

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 31, 2020 – Phase One today announced a remarkable new lens for its breakthrough XT Camera System: the Rodenstock 90mm. Embodying characteristics and workflow elements familiar to those shooting large format, the focal length of this lens offers outstanding sharpness and unbeatable image quality: with minute depth of field, uniform bokeh, and precise focus.

In concert with the powerful and highly integrated Phase One IQ4 Infinity Platform – a camera platform flexible enough to support evolving technology – this newest of Phase One’s Rodenstock lenses puts the XT camera in a class by itself.

Designed for landscape photography, the XT Camera System’s ability to shift 24mm on both the X- and Y-axes allows photographers to correct all perspective distortion and also to create panoramic/stitched images at tremendous scale/resolution. Since the 90mm’s 120mm image circle far exceeds the XT’s movements, this lens uniquely delivers perfect uniformity throughout all camera movements or flawless uniformity throughout camera perspectives. The combination of f/5.6 and a 67° angle of view uniquely focuses the subject.

All five available Rodenstock lenses are fitted with the Phase One designed and digitally integrated X-Shutter — an intelligently controlled electromagnetic shutter born from Phase One’s experience with industrial applications. It ensures robust handling for the long term.

The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-S 23mm f/5.6 is the highest quality wide-angle lens available.

The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 32mm f/4 is an exceptional quality wide-angle lens with a large image circle and almost no distortion.

The XT – Rodenstock XT – HR Digaron-W 50mm f/4 is an ideal balance of a “normal” focal length perspective and wide-angle aesthetic, a close equivalent to human vision.

The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 70mm f/5.6 is a normal focal length lens with impeccable image quality and a large image circle.

The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron – W/SW 90mm f/5.6 is the longest focal length lens and largest image circle with exceptional image resolution for getting closer to your subject.

“The 90mm focal length defines the ‘feel’ of large format photography,” said Drew Altdoerffer, Product Manager at Phase One. “When it comes to Large Format aesthetic, this is the focal length artists have in mind and a longer focal length is a welcome addition to the XT.”

Availability and Pricing

The XT Camera System is available now through Phase One Partners worldwide: www.phaseone.com/partners.

The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron – W/SW 90mm lens is $12,990.

The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the XT IQ4 150MP Camera System, including a lens is $58,990.

All camera systems are sold with a 5-year limited warranty, including an uptime guarantee of the IQ4 Digital Back and unlimited lens actuations for the warranty period.

For more information, please go to: www.phaseone.com/XT or book a demo on: www.phaseone.com/xt-demo