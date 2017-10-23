Phase One Introduces Capture One Film Styles Pack

Phase One introduced its first Styles Packs for photographers in June, then followed up with the SPECTRUM Styles Packs last month. Building on those imaging editors, Phase One has released the Film Styles Pack. Look for our hands-on review soon.

Inspired by both color and black-and-white analog film emulsions of the past, the Film Styles Pack is designed for photographers who want to recapture that retro grain and texture in their images. There are 15 looks, with each one available in three different strengths, for 45 styles total, from subtle (minus) to strong (plus) and in between (normal). There are 33 color looks and 12 black-and-white looks.

Check out the Film Styles Pack promo video from Phase One:

Like the earlier Styles Packs, the Film Styles Pack is also designed to assist photographers in optimizing their workflow, making image editing faster while allowing creatives to maintains control of the process. The pack is available for both Mac and Windows.

Priced at $69, the Capture One Film Styles Pack is available from the Phase One online store now. phaseone.com/styles-store

A free sample pack comprised of five Film Styles—three versions of FL-07, one FL-02 color style and one FL-12 black-and-white style—is available for download.

See the press release below:

New Capture One Film Styles Pack Captures that Old Analog Feeling

COPENHAGEN, October 23, 2017 — Phase One today released The Film Styles Pack. This newest Styles Pack is designed for photographers who long to create the feel and texture from the days of analog photography. For artistic visions attracted to the colors, contrast and grain of these analog images, Capture One Film Styles help photographers get one step closer to creating this special atmosphere in their images.

This latest release delivers 15 different “looks,” each in three different strengths, from subtle to regular to strong, for a total of 45 different Styles. The pack includes 33 in color and 12 in black and white. The Capture One Film Styles may be the most versatile pack so far, given the wide variety of available options.

Capture One Film Styles give photographers a head start in the editing process, providing a solid foundation of adjustments for a faster workflow. Styles function as inspiration, providing a quick view of images, with a variety of editing options. The three-split-variation of each Film Style makes the pack easily applicable across various types of images and helps the photographer maintain full control of the editing process.

For Styles examples and usage guidelines, please see: phaseone.com/styles

Pricing and Availability

The Capture One Film Pack is available now for 69 USD / 69 EUR from the Phase One e-store: phaseone.com/styles-store. The pack contains 15 different “looks” in three different strengths (normal, plus and minus) for Windows and Mac operating systems.

A free sample pack composed of five Styles is also available, containing three versions of FL-07, one color style of FL-02, and one black and white style of FL-12. Download sample pack: https://go.phaseone.com/C1-EN-2017-10-04-FilmStylesSamplePack_EN01LP.html

Capture One version 10.2 or newer is recommended for the best user experience. Version 10.1.2 is necessary for Capture One Express (for Sony) users. The packs are simply installed with a double-click, importing via the new and improved Styles and Presets tool, or by dragging-and-dropping the Pack to the Capture One menu icon.

