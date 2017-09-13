Phase One IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back, XF Camera System Update Announced

Phase One has introduced the IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back, featuring a 100-megapixel CMOS sensor with new Bayer filter color technology, a result of collaboration between Phase One and Sony. We’re sharing two images by pros who have shot with the IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back, and the color is simply gorgeous.

See the press releases below:

Introducing the Phase One IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back

The art of expression. The science of color.

COPENHAGEN, September 13, 2017 – Phase One today announced the Phase One IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back, based on a new CMOS sensor designed to capture color as perceived by the human eye. The new sensor technology in the IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back is the brainchild of a longstanding collaboration between Sony and Phase One. The result is astonishing color definition – with which champions of photography are able to create and express their artistic visions more accurately than ever before.

In this way, Phase One’s latest product brings unsurpassed color quality to the hands of the finest photographers across the globe.

The 100MP CMOS sensor in the IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back incorporates new Bayer Filter color technology, the result of Phase One’s close working relationship with Sony. Available exclusively through Phase One, this new technology transforms digital color capabilities to render color more authentically than ever – giving the world’s foremost photographers 101-megapixels of unprecedented creativity.

Click on the following link to learn more about the Phase One IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back: www.phaseone.com/trichromatic

“As a photographer, one of the things that excites me the most is having the opportunity to use color to evoke emotion. The Trichromatic Camera System itself becomes a true extension of my vision, and what my eye sees and what my eye wants to express – the camera delivers.” – Tony Hewitt, Fine Art Photographer

This pioneering sensor design has also established the lowest and therefore cleanest base ISO of any medium format CMOS sensor. At an impressive ISO 35, the results of the IQ3 100MP Trichromatic are crisp and clean, providing the absolute lowest digital noise for any CMOS system of its size.

“The ability to capture an image that reflects exactly what you see the moment you press the shutter button, with little interpretation or conjecture, is a fantastic leap for photography and more importantly, for the integrity of image quality,” said Niels Knudsen, Phase One Image Quality Professor.

Availability and Pricing:

The IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back is available now through Phase One Partners: www.phaseone.com/partners. Contact your local Phase One Partner to arrange a demo.

The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back is $44,990 USD.

The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the XF IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Camera System, including XF Camera Body, free Prime Lens choice and a 5-year warranty is $49,990 USD.

All Phase One XF IQ3 Camera Systems are supplied with a free lens of choice from the Schneider Kreuznach Blue Ring Prime Lens range, valued up to $6,990 USD.

Phase One also announced their Feature Update #4 today, which is available immediately for downloaded free of charge for all XF Camera System owners at www.phaseone.com/Feature-Update-4

For more details, please go to: http://www.phaseone.com or book a demo on: www.phaseone.com/DemoSignup

Introducing the Fourth Evolution of the Phase One XF Camera System

Committed to Advancing the Professional Photographer

COPENHAGEN, September 13, 2017 – Phase One today announced the fourth major feature update for its XF Camera System. Much-anticipated by existing customers, this update emphasizes autofocus control and precision, further enhancing the ever-evolving XF Camera System. This update provides optimized functionality for leading photographers.

With Feature Update #4, the XF Camera System continues to expand, retaining its position at the cutting-edge of digital imaging technology. Feature Update #4 has a distinct emphasis on focus control and accuracy, bringing new tools and flexible features to the XF Camera System, and improving existing functionality based on customer feedback.

Feature Updates are free for all Phase One XF Camera System owners.

“The Phase One XF camera can be upgraded with firmware updates. Once you invest in the system, you don’t need to change the camera for many years, yet it will keep improving. This is brilliant!” – Vincent Lions, Commercial Photographer

More information on Feature Update #4 is available here: www.phaseone.com/Feature-Update-4

New features included in Feature Update #4

Autofocus & Recompose

The Autofocus and Recompose mode enables the photographer to focus on a subject and recompose the frame while retaining the desired focus point.

Zoom to Focus

In connection with the new Autofocus and Recompose mode, Zoom to Focus allows photographers to verify the focus by providing a dynamic image preview option in the IQ Digital Back, automatically enlarging captured images to the point of focus.

Focus Trim Tool

This automated calibration tool provides a built-in analysis of the focus trim calibration conditions, paired with a dedicated focus chart, ensuring Auto Focus trimming is done with complete confidence.

Focus Nudge

Any dial on the XF can be assigned to accurately step lens focus to minute degrees. Used together with Live View, this new feature provides an incredible degree of precision for control.

Automatic Focus Stack Calculator

This tool complements the existing Focus Stacking feature by evaluating focusing distances, sensor resolution, and aperture, then automatically suggesting the optimal number of frames that should be captured. This ensures superior image quality in the results.

Profoto Remote Trigger

In addition to the existing wireless control of Profoto lights from the XF Camera System, it has now been made possible to shoot the XF Camera System using the Profoto Air Remote as a wireless remote trigger.

Vibration Analysis

This visual feedback feature shows the user a display if any vibrations incurred during the capture process.

Infinite Vibration Delay

An expansion of the XF Camera System’s built-in ability to wait for optimal conditions before releasing the shutter, Infinite Vibration Delay now allows the camera to continue waiting indefinitely in a state of hibernation for calm, stable, and vibration-free conditions.

Additional features and improvements include control for visual displays with Capture Analysis Popup control as well as the ability to trigger the Electronic Shutter using an external shutter release, and several other system improvements. For a complete list of system specifications, please see www.phaseone.com/Feature-Update-4

Optional Hardware Upgrade Available

Honeybee Autofocus Platform 2

An optional hardware upgrade to the existing Honeybee Autofocus Platform (HAP) is now available. The HAP-2 refines autofocus in low-light and low-contrast conditions and provides a ready platform for future growth.

Availability and Pricing:

Feature Update #4 is available immediately for download free of charge for all XF Camera System owners at www.phaseone.com/Feature-Update-4

Honeybee Autofocus Platform 2 hardware upgrade is available immediately. Please contact your local dealer to arrange the upgrade. The upgrade cost is $890 USD.

In addition, Phase One has released the unparalleled IQ3 100MP Trichromatic Digital Back today, which is available now through Phase One Partners: www.phaseone.com/partners. Please contact your local Phase One Partner to arrange a demo.

For more details, please go to: http://www.phaseone.com

