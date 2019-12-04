Phase One Updates Flagship Software: Capture One 20

Earlier today, Phase One announced the latest version of its popular flagship photo-editing software: Capture One 20. The company says the enhancements and updates, which include a new numbering convention (which appears to be year based), was driven by user feedback in order to produce a powerful software suite that is “now more dynamic, more intuitive, more nimble.”

The company claims the changes they’ve introduced include new processing capabilities, significant workflow enhancements and an easier-to-use interface.

Capture One 20 has updated a broad spectrum of features, including:

Improved noise reduction: For better quality when shooting at high ISOs

A more intuitive basic color editor: For editing colors faster and accurate control

More robust HDR control– Do more with contrast and tone with the new High Dynamic Range tool

A better crop tool: Use the new, more versatile crop tool to instantly crop from the center, lock aspect ratio and more

The new version has more effective sorting and tagging tools, as well. For instance, the new version also makes it easer to cull images, letting you “save up to 50 percent of your keystrokes when sorting images.” It works “with sets so you can easily review multiple images at the same time and manage big projects in a snap.” Plus, the new version has better scrolling tools, is more effective at copying specific layers between photos and now supports the DNG image format.

The software also has wide-ranging support of cameras and lenses: For a list of supported cameras, go to: captureone.com/features/supported-cameras

Pricing and Availability: Phase One offers several ways to buy Capture One, which is available now. Most photographers can purchase a perpetual license for $299, upgrade from previous versions (pricing starts at $159) or subscribe (plans start as low as $15 a month). Photographers who use Sony or Fujifilm cameras can buy discounted versions: Perpetual licenses for both Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm are available for $129 each. Or photographers can subscribe to either (subscription plans for each start at $8 a month). Additionally, a free, full-featured, 30-day trial is also available: captureone.com/download . To learn more about pricing and plans, go to: captureone.com/store to learn more.

For more information, see the press release below, or go to captureone.com/en/store

Phase One Launches Capture One 20

Driven by user feedback, the most powerful photo editing software is now more dynamic, more intuitive, more nimble – and better than ever.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4th, 2019: Capture One, the world’s premier name in photo editing software, celebrates the launch of the newest version of the software, Capture One 20.

The development of this newest iteration of Capture One was geared intently on user feedback from the Capture One community in order to deliver a refined design with new processing capabilities and significant workflow enhancements. There are a host of robust new capabilities, improvements upon the already class-leading suite of features like the powerful Color Editor and Noise Reduction Tool. These developments all stem from user-input and Capture One’s commitment to satisfy requests and deliver beyond.

The highly responsive tools and new functionality give creators of all levels the power to develop stunning images from RAW files in a time-saving workflow that can be customized to fit each user’s needs. Coupled with the highly intuitive and functional interface, Capture One 20 is now easier than ever for new users, more useful, and more efficient in everyday work, yet still remains without compromise.

“We want to enable creatives to achieve their best photos as effortlessly as possible, and that is why we drew heavily on feedback from our community to develop Capture One 20,” said Jan Hyldebrandt-Larsen, VP Software Business at Phase One. “It is our commitment to support them by providing a seamless photo-editing experience defined by developing the features they ask for and need, as well as innovating new features. Capture One 20 is an exciting moment for us, and we look forward to continue working hand-in-hand with creatives.”

Learn more about Capture One at: www.captureone.com

New features and tools in Capture One 20

There is a suite of new features and functionality for Capture One 20, but the Capture One team is dedicated to providing its users with long-term support that extends beyond creating new features and new camera profiles; It means constantly evaluating all aspects of the software and improving upon features that already exist and even those that are much loved.

Please refer to the annex for a full description of all new updates and features.

Noise Reduction

Retain colors and details like never before when shooting with high ISO. With improved noise reduction, start your editing with better quality images.

Basic Color Editor

Edit colors faster with a new Basic Color Editor that’s compact and easy to use. Click anywhere on the photo and drag to adjust the hue, saturation and lightness of any colors – or edit with intuitive sliders. For more control, the Advanced Color Editor and Skin Tone tools are as powerful as ever.

High Dynamic Range tool

Do more with contrast and tone thanks to the new High Dynamic Range tool. Recover highlights, boost shadows, darken the blacks or boost the brightest areas of your photo – all in one tool.

Crop tool

Easily visualize and transform your crops thanks to the visible handles in the new Crop tool. Instantly crop from the center, rotate the crop or lock the aspect ratio using modifier keys.

Image culling

Save up to 50% of your keystrokes when sorting images – enable “switch to next” to automatically switch to the next photo when you rate or tag. Works with sets so you can easily review multiple images at the same time and manage big projects in a snap.

Scrolling tools

Work quickly and intuitively – scroll through all your tools with ease and pin your favorites to the top for instant access.

Copy Layers and Masks

Easily copy specific layers between photos – including photos with different formats and sizes – without replacing the existing layers on the destination photo.

Support for DNG files

Get the most accurate colors and sharpest details out of any camera model, drone or smartphone capturing DNG files.

Interface

Make a big difference to your workflow with small updates. We’ve added text to the icons so you can find tools instantly, made Masking tools easy to access and simplified the adjustments clipboard. Plus, get higher resolution thumbnails and adjust the viewer background color with one click.

Keyboard shortcuts

Edit faster with new default shortcuts for zoom, full screen, Focus Mask and much more. Plus, customize the shortcuts further to create your ideal workflow.

New camera and lens support

Capture One provides users with the most accurate and powerful image editing available, and the wide-ranging support of cameras and lenses is a hallmark of the software. For enthusiasts and professionals alike, Capture One is continually evolving to handle the newest cameras and lenses.

Phase One carefully evaluates and interprets each camera’s RAW formats, allowing Capture One to present images with the utmost fidelity, often bringing out nuances that other programs can’t even perceive.

Capture One is offering RAW support for all the major camera brands and provides profiling and image correction support for lenses. As with the RAW file interpretation, Phase One carefully measures the optical characteristics of each supported lens and builds correction algorithms that compensate for the various optical imperfections of various designs. As a result, Capture One can correct for numerous common optical issues such as vignette, and chromatic aberration as needed for each of the supported lenses, providing you the best version of your image possible. And they are always adding support for the newest camera bodies and lenses.

New camera support:

Olympus E-M5 III

Canon EOS M6 II

Canon EOS 90D

Leica V-LUX 5

Pentax K-1 II

Ricoh GR III

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H

Nikon Z 50

Generic GoPro RAW support

New lens support:

Rodenstock 23mm iXU

For a complete list of supported cameras, please go to: www.captureone.com/features/supported-cameras

Pricing and Availability

Capture One is available in several versions. Capture One Pro 20 supports cameras from all major camera brands, while Capture One Pro 20 (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm 20 supports cameras from those brands, respectively.

Phase One is committed to providing customers a choice when it comes to how they acquire their software, so Capture One Pro 20 is available for purchase, or via subscription. The perpetual license for Capture One Pro 20 is available for 299 USD, with upgrade pricing from previous versions starting at 159 USD. Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm are available for 129 USD.

For those that prefer subscription models, Capture One Pro 20 is available for plans as low as 15 USD per month, and Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm subscription plans start at 8 USD a month.

For a complete list of all products and licensing options, please visit: www.captureone.com/store to learn more.

A 30-day fully featured free trial of Capture One 20 is available. Download the trial here: www.captureone.com/download