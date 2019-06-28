Photo News Digest: Buzz Gone Bad—The $1,000 Apple Monitor Stand That Launched A Thousand Memes, A New Book from Daido Moriyama And More

One of several funny memes that appeared on BoredPanda.com and other websites poking fun at Apple’s $1,000 monitor stand

Buzz Gone Bad—The $1,000 Apple Monitor Stand that Launched a Thousand Memes

Earlier this month, when Apple introduced the new ultra powerful Apple Mac Pro workstation and its new Display XDR monitor, the media and the public seemed impressed (at least with the presentation and the specs), although both are very expensive. But the cheering quickly turned to jeering when Apple announced that its monitor stand would cost $1,000. That got the meme-machine cranking! For example, two websites, Geeks Are Sexy and BoredPanda, are two of a number of websites that posted many of the memes mocking the overpriced stand on social media.

New Product—Tamron Announces New 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD For Sony E-mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Tamron just announced a new wide-angle zoom: 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046), which the company says is “a large aperture, ultra-wide-angle lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras” and is “extremely compact and lightweight.” Tamron also mentioned that the lens will have a filter diameter of 67mm, a large constant F/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range and has a minimum object distance of 7.5 in. at the wide-angle end of the zoom. It will be available on July 25 for approximately $899. For more on the lens, go to www.tamron-usa.com

Photo Books—Daido Moriyama’s “How I Take Photographs”

Laurence King Publishing has recently produced a small-sized how-to photo book by master photographer, Daido Moriyama, “Daido Moriyama: How I Take Photographs” ($19.99), which you’ll just love carrying around with you, particularly if you shoot documentary-style or street photographs.

The pocket-sized paperback was created and written by Daido Moriyama and Takeshi Nakamoto. Moriyama, a Japanese photographer who is noted for his photos that depicts the contrast of traditional values and modern society in post-war Japan, includes a wide selection of this slice-of-life street photography in the book. You really get a sense of his distinct vision of Japan and its people. According to the publisher, it’s the first time he’s explaining “his entire approach to photography.” And it’s filled with quote from the master photographer, including this one: “One thing I would recommend your readers to do is take shot, lots of shots, of regular journeys they make in their lives.” For more on the new book, go to laurenceking.com

New Accessory—Lensbaby Announces New OMNI Creative Filter System

Lensbaby, which has always been a very inventive imaging company, has produced another intriguing filter system. Like many of its previous products, photographer and videographers can produce optical effects in-camera, instead of in software for their photos or videos. In keeping with this tradition, the company has announced a new system: the New Lensbaby OMNI Creative Filter System.

Essentially, you can use the system to mimic shooting through handheld objects. But since it’s difficult to hold an object in front of your lens and achieve the desired effect, while simultaneously framing your subject and operating your camera, the OMNI Creative Filter System makes this approach more systematic and easier to do. For example, OMNI’s Effect Wands will attach magnetically to the OMNI ring, which screws onto the lens’s filter threads. The system includes a lens ring and three effect wands, which magnetically attach to the filter ring. The OMNI Creative Filter System costs $99.95. And there’s a Crystal Expansion Pack for $49.95.

For more on the New OMNI Creative Filter System, go to omni.lensbaby.com

Sample Shots—Photos from the Hasselblad X1D II 50C Medium-Format Camera

Earlier this month, Hasselblad announced its much awaited successor of its first ground-breaking medium-format digital camera. Not surprisingly, the new model, the Hasselblad X1D II 50C, has been getting a lot of attention. I got a chance to shoot a little with the new camera (a pre-production unit). Here are a couple of images (above and below) from that shoot.

Industry News—Nissin Digital Appoints ExpoImaging as New Distributor

Nissin, which produces a variety of well-designed camera flashes for professional and enthusiast photographers, recently named ExpoImaging, Inc. to be its distributor in the United States and Canada. They’ll be selling a variety of flash units, including Nissin’s newly announced MG80 Pro flash and the award-winning Nissin MG10. For more, go to ExpoImaging’s Nissin website: https://nissindigital.us