Photo News Digest: Fujifilm GFX100 Mirrorless Medium-Format Camera, The Lucie Photography Awards And More

New Product—Fujifilm GFX100 Mirrorless Medium-Format Camera

Last week, during a special NDA (or non-disclosure agreement) hands-on meeting, Fujifilm created quite the stir in the camera industry: It officially announced the price and shipping date of its new 100-megapixel medium-format camera, the Fujifilm GFX100.

During the meeting, we got a chance to shoot with the new flagship camera, which comes with a newly-developed 102-megapixel, impressively large (55mm diagonal) image sensor. For more on the camera, check out our first look at the new model.

Awards—The 17th Annual Lucie Photography Awards

Late last week, the Lucie Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors photographers and their achievements, announced the winners of its annual Lucie Awards. This year’s nine honorees include some impressive pro shooters, including Jay Maisel (who will receive a lifetime achievement award), Annie Leibovitz (for portraiture) and Ellen Von Unwerth (for fashion), among others. The awards will be presented during a prestigious event in New York City at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. For more on the awards, go to: lucies.org

Photography Exhibition—Sara Cwynar

The Milwaukee Art Museum is currently showing an intriguing fine-art photography exhibition, titled “Sara Cwynar: Image Model Muse,” which the museum says is the artist’s first fine-art solo exhibition in the United States.

For this show, Cwynar, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, but was born in Canada, has produced three new video installations as well as large-scale photographs. What’s so intriguing about the work in the show is that they focus on the artist’s interests in the creation of consumer desire for objects and how society conceptualizes beauty.

According to the press release for the show, the works on view reveal “the artist’s study of the ways in which color, design and commercial goods can represent larger systems of power. By gathering and organizing objects according to color, vintage, material and content, Cwynar traces how they circulate and are valued by society. In this exhibition, she highlights the evolution of objects from idealized to outdated, focusing on complex feelings of both attraction and repulsion.”

The show will be on view through July 21, 2019 in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts at the museum. For more on this exhibition, click here

Deals on Sony Cameras

Sony has just announced its “Step Up To Sony Sales Event”, which allows you to take advantage of special savings–up to $1,000 on select models–through June 22. Savings are available to U.S. customers only, through authorized Sony retailers. Mirrorless models on sale include:

New Products—Tiffen’s new line of Graduated ND Filters

Tiffen, a company that manufactures a wide array of imaging accessories, has just introduced a new line of graduated filters: NATural Graduated ND filters are designed to match Tiffen’s line of NATural ND solid filters and, according to the company, are ideal for cinematographers, videographers and still photographers.

For photographers, the two sets of filters allows “complete control of light across the visible and IR spectrum, maintaining total neutrality, resulting in unmatched color fidelity,” according to Andrew Tiffen, senior vice president of marketing for the manufacturer.

The filters will be available in five “strengths”—from clear to 0.3-1.5. They also come in two sizes: 4 x 5.65 inches and 6.6 x 6.6 inches. The new filters, which are scheduled to be available this summer for $495 (for the 4 x 5.65-inch filters) and $525 (for the 6.6 x 6.6-inch filters), will be shown at this year’s Cine Gear Expo.

For more, go to tiffen.com