Photo News Digest: Garry Winogrand, Drones & More

Fine-Art Photography: Garry Winogrand’s “Color” photography exhibition has just opened at the Brooklyn Museum, running through December 8. Although known for his black-and-white images that pioneered the “snapshot aesthetic,” Winogrand shot more than 45,000 color slides in the 1950s and 1960s. The museum is showing 400 of these rarely or never-before seen slides. For more, go to brooklynmuseum.org/exhibitions/garry_winogrand

(Lead image: Untitled (New York) , by Garry Winogrand, 1960. 35mm color slide. Collection of the Center for Creative Photography, The University of Arizona. © The Estate of Garry Winogrand, courtesy Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco.)

Drones: According to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), the number of commercial drones is expected to rise dramatically. Engadget reported that drones increased “by 170 percent last year, despite officials thinking that it would only grow by 44 percent.” The report also noted that about 1.25 million drones used by hobbyists are presently being flown, and “they expect the market to grow to 1.4 million by 2023.”

Photography Books: In the early 1990s, grunge and alternative music was sweeping away the last strands of hair band music created in the late 1980s. One the seminal magazines that covered the new music and style, was “RAY GUN”, a magazine founded by Marvin Scott Jarrett in 1992. A new book on the magazine, “RAY GUN: The Bible Of Music And Style”, also by Jarrett and published by Rizzoli, will be will be released next week, on May 14. The volume includes more than 200 full-color photographs of many different artists, including R.E.M., Henry Rollins, Jane’s Addiction, The Pixies, Dinosaur Jr., U2, Marilyn Manson, Smashing Pumpkins, Nine Inch Nails, Mudhoney, Pearl Jam, Bjork, Morrissey, PJ Harvey and more. The book also includes a number of photographers and artists, including Doug Aitken, Danny Clinch, Dave Stewart, Spike Jonze, Rankin and Michael Stipe.

Wedding Photography : Several pro photographers, including Rylee Hitcener, Lucy Cueno, Emilia Schobeiri and Heather Jowett, were interviewed for a story in the May 5, 2019 edition of the New York Times, titled, “An Emotional Photograph is There for the Taking” by Daniel Boritz. The article discusses the trend of how wedding couples are including a “first look” moment on their wedding day, which the article says is often “a private reveal, between the two of them (and usually a photographer).” The story appeared in the Vows section of the Style print edition. You can also find it here.

Animal Photography, Nature & The Environment : Many news outlets, including CBS News, have been covering the release of the United Nations’ first comprehensive report on biodiversity. The findings reveal that “people are putting nature in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with the risk of extinction looming over 1 million species of plants and animals,” scientists said. The report continues, “Species loss is accelerating to a rate tens or hundreds of times faster than in the past.”

We recently posted an image on the Digital Photo Pro website by photojournalist and documentary filmmaker, Ami Vitale, that addresses this issue directly. The photo is of the last living male Northern White Rhino. Here’s the caption for that image, which you can find at the bottom of this article:

“In many ways, Vitale’s photograph is both a timely and timeless one: It depicts Sudan, the last living male Northern White Rhino left on this planet being comforted by Joseph Wachira at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy moments before he passed away on March 19, 2018 in northern Kenya. Sudan was brought to Kenya from Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic in 2009.”

The photo is part of our online story “The Fine Art of Conservation” by Mark Edward Harris.