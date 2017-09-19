Profoto A1 Flash Announced

The Profoto A1, billed as “the world’s smallest studio light” by the company, has been formally introduced. Representing Profoto’s first on-camera flash (though it works as a standalone flash, too), the 76Ws flash packs some power in its small form factor. Weighing 1.2 pounds, the A1’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery is designed to support up to 350 full power flashes, with a 1.2-second recycling time.

As a light-shaping tool, the A1 features a round head designed to deliver “light that’s both natural and beautiful with a pleasing soft-smooth fall-off, that blends seamlessly with the ambient light.” A magnetic mount is built into the head (so is an LED modeling light) to make adding and removing modifiers simple.

Among the A1’s additional feature set:

Zoom function provides for fine adjustments to the light spread by twisting the zoom ring

Intuitive interface with a large high-contrast display

Built-in Air Remote allows for connectivity with other freestanding lights

AirTTL and HSS functionality

Check out the introductory video from Profoto, where wedding photographer Sal Cincotta (who was profiled by our sister pub Digital Photo) works with the A1 for the first time.

For $995, the Profoto A1 comes with the lithium-ion battery, battery charger with power cable, bounce card, dome diffuser, wide lens, carrying bag, flash stand and a USB Micro cable. An optional light-shaping gel toolkit is available separately (gel holder, 1/1 CTO, 1/2 CTO, 1/4 CTO and 1/2+ Green in a hard case).

The A1 currently supports Canon (A1 AirTTL-C) and Nikon (A1 AirTTL-N), but compatibility with Sony is expected down the line.

Get more info at profoto.com/a1.

See the press release below:

19 September, 2017

The world’s smallest studio light

Profoto A1

The Profoto A1 might be the smallest flash we’ve ever made, but it’s still built to the same impossibly high standards we’ve set ourselves over the last fifty years.

Our focus with the A1 was to create a flash that delivers a truly high quality of light, which is why it features a round head which delivers light that’s both natural and beautiful with a pleasing soft-smooth fall-off, that blends seamlessly with the ambient light.

Thanks to a smart magnetic mount built into the head, light shaping tools and modifiers can be clicked on and off quickly and easily. Within seconds you’re being creative with light, shaping it.

It also has a zoom function that allows you to make fine adjustments to the spread of light by simply twisting the zoom ring on the head, and for accuracy it has a modeling light built-in to the head – so you can see what you’re going to get before you press the shutter.

We made it our mission to make A1 the first on-camera flash that’s easy to use from the box. The user interface is simple and intuitive with a large high-contrast display at its center. The less time you spend learning and fiddling, the more time you’ll spend shooting. And that’s ultimately what counts.

Despite its size, or lack of it, the A1 punches above its weight in a good number of key areas.

Battery life is key when a photographer is right in the thick of the action, because the last thing they need to have to stop mid flow to change the batteries.

The A1 has its own Li-ion high capacity battery built-in which lasts up to four times longer than AA batteries with no performance fade. So, you can shoot for longer with confidence.

And this is a flash that can keep up with you because it recycles four times faster than other on-camera solutions – that’s every 1.2 seconds at full power. Put simply, you’ll never miss a shot.

And while it’s true to say the Profoto A1 is our very first on-camera solution it’s also just as effective off-camera as a standalone unit, and integrated into a larger system of lights.

That level of versatility is possible because Air Remote is built-in, which means the A1 offers seamless connectivity with freestanding lights like another A1 or bigger Profoto lights like the B1X.

And with AirTTL you’ll get a perfect exposure super-fast. Better still, you can lock the exposure with a single ‘click’ while still being free to fine tune that exposure in manual, giving you even greater control.

So, this is so much more than our smallest flash yet. This is shooting on the move, shooting with confidence and shooting with light shaping excellence.

This is shooting off-camera and for the first time with Profoto, on-camera. This is the Profoto A1 – the world’s smallest studio light.

Learn more at profoto.com/a1

Technical information

Features A1

Round head with soft, smooth and natural fall off.

AirTTL and HSS for a beautiful professional image fast.

Smart magnetic click-on mount for A1 Light Shaping Tools.

5 dedicated A1 Light Shaping Tools available.

LED modeling light integrated to the head.

Air Remote built-in.

Rechargeable and exchangeable Li-Ion battery.

1.2s recycling time.

TTL/MAN switch.

Built in motor-zoom with hand control.

Auto focus (AF) assist.

Large Hi-Res display

Support for Canon, Nikon and later for Sony.

Product numbers

901201 A1 AirTTL-C

901202 A1 AirTTL-N

1 × A1 AirTTL-C/N

1 x Li-Ion Battery for A1

1 × Battery Charger for A1 incl. power cable

1 x Bounce Card

1 x Dome Diffuser

1 x Wide Lens

1 × A1 Bag

1 x A1 Flash Stand

1 x USB Micro Cable

Short specifications

A1 AirTTL

Max energy: 76Ws

Energy range: 9 f-stops (2.0-10)

Energy range HSS: 9 f-stops (2.0-10)

Modeling light type: LED

Battery capacity: Up to 350 full power flashes/

Battery charging time: Up to 80 minutes

Weight: 560g / 1,2lbs

Recommended accessories for A1

100397 Li-Ion Battery for A1

100398 Battery Charger for A1

Product numbers Light Shaping Tools

101209 Gel Kit

1 x Gel Holder

1 x 1/1 CTO

1 x 1/2 CTO

1 x 1/4 CTO

1 x 1/2+ Green

1 x Hard Case

101207 Soft Bounce

1 x Soft Bounce

1 x Bag for Soft Bounce

Contact: www.profoto.com

