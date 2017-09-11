Profoto Air Remote TTL-F For Fujifilm Cameras Announced

Profoto has expanded its family of AirTTL wireless radio transmitters with the addition of the Air Remote TTL-F. Now, Fujifilm photographers have full TTS and HSS capability with Profoto flashes. Those lights include the Profoto B1X, B1, B2, D2 and Pro-10.

Profoto’s High-Speed Sync allows flash photography at shutter speeds of up to 1/8000 seconds, and its wireless connectivity lets photographers shoot at distances of up to 1,000 feet. The AirTTL-F joins the Air Remote TTL-C (Canon), Air Remote TTL-N (Nikon), Air Remote TTL-O (Olympus) and Air Remote TTL-S (Sony) to wirelessly connect AirTTL lights to those cameras.

The Profoto AirTTL-F is scheduled to begin shipping at the end of 2017. The Air TTLs are available for about $420 from Profoto dealers and third-party retailers.

See the press release below:

Profoto TTL and HSS now for Fujifilm

Empowering your creativity

Profoto today announces collaboration between Profoto and Fujifilm to offer optimized compatibility between Profoto flashes and Fujifilm cameras. When the unique Profoto AirTTL was first announced in November 2013, it revolutionized the photography industry by enabling a lean workflow and making it possible to seamlessly merge your camera with your flash. Now we are proud to include Fujifilm shooters in the AirTTL family, empowering photographers to be more creative and focus less on settings.

“Together with Fujifilm, we are proud to announce our latest family member – the Air Remote TTL-F. Light is the essence of every image and the Profoto AirTTL makes light shaping easier. It unlocks new creative possibilities and helps you go from idea to final image faster. We are happy to help the world’s most ambitious image creators turn their ambition into reality,” says Anders Hedebark, President of Profoto.

Profoto Air Remote TTL-F is a small, wireless radio transmitter that can be attached to the Fujifilm camera’s hot shoe. The remote offers full TTL and HSS capability with Profoto’s B1X, B1, B2, D2 and Pro-10 lights.

The Air Remote TTL-F will start shipping at the end of the year.

