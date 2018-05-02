ProMediaGear Introduces Arca Compatible Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates

The ProMediaGear Custom Bracket Plates are priced at $129.95 ~ $149.95 (depending on configuration) and come with a 5-year warranty.
See the press release and product information below.
ProMediaGear Launches Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates (Arca Compatible)
The Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates and Custom L-Brackets are IN-STOCK and SHIPPING! Treat your camera to the custom form fitting bracket plate and/or complete custom L-Bracket it deserves. Machined from High Strength Aluminum in our factory in Tinley Park, IL to precise specifications. Pick one up today!
ProMediaGear, Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates
• Nikon D850 Grip / MD-D18 Bracket Plate (PBNMBD18)
ProMediaGear, Nikon D850 Custom L-Bracket Plates (Complete Kit)
• Nikon D850 Grip / MB-D18 Custom L-Bracket Plate (PLNMBD18)
Core Features:
- High Strength Aluminum Construction
- Two Piece Design with Expansion Rails
- Built-in Magnetic Wrench Storage
- Arca-Swiss Compatible
- Integrated #SS2 Quick Release Strap System Port
- 5-year warranty
- Made in USA
Street Price: $129.95 ~ $149.95 (depending on configuration)