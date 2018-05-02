ProMediaGear Introduces Arca Compatible Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates

In need of a durable and reliable mounting solution for your Nikon D850? ProMediaGear has recently launched their new Custom L-Bracket Plates along with Custom Bracket Plates for the Nikon DSLR. The complete L-Bracket kit and the custom form-fitting bracket plate are made from high-strength aluminum, Arca-Swiss compatible, and features a two-piece design with expansion rails. They also include a built-in magnetic wrench storage and integrated port for #SS2 Quick Release Strap System.

The ProMediaGear Custom Bracket Plates come with a 5-year warranty.

See the press release and product information below.

Orland Park, IL: ProMediaGear Introduces NEW D850 Custom L-Brackets

The Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates and Custom L-Brackets are IN-STOCK and SHIPPING! Treat your camera to the custom form fitting bracket plate and/or complete custom L-Bracket it deserves. Machined from High Strength Aluminum in our factory in Tinley Park, IL to precise specifications. Pick one up today!

ProMediaGear, Nikon D850 Custom Bracket Plates

• Nikon D850 Bracket Plate ( PBND850

• Nikon D850 Grip / MD-D18 Bracket Plate (PBNMBD18)

ProMediaGear, Nikon D850 Custom L-Bracket Plates (Complete Kit)

• Nikon D850 Custom L-Bracket Plate ( PLND850

• Nikon D850 Grip / MB-D18 Custom L-Bracket Plate (PLNMBD18)

Core Features:

High Strength Aluminum Construction

Two Piece Design with Expansion Rails

Built-in Magnetic Wrench Storage

Arca-Swiss Compatible

Integrated #SS2 Quick Release Strap System Port

5-year warranty

Made in USA

Street Price: $129.95 ~ $149.95 (depending on configuration)