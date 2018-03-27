RED Digital Cinema Introduces Low-Light Gemini 5K S35 Sensor

Heads up, photographers, filmmakers and video producers! Red Digital Cinema has recently announced its new Gemini 5K S35 Sensor for the RED EPIC-W, which offers exceptional results for your next low-light projects. The sensor features dual sensitivity modes that enable creators to shoot with greater flexibility for all kinds of shooting environments. Standard mode allows for filming in well-lit conditions while low light mode works great for shooting in darker environments.

The Gemini 5K S35 Sensor provides outstanding low-light imagery with cinematic quality, less noise, and better shadow detail. It also has an increased field of view at 2K and 4K resolutions, and dimensions that allow greater anamorphic lens coverage compared to HELIUM or HELIUM or RED DRAGON® sensors.

The new RED EPIC-W with GEMINI 5K S35 Sensor can be purchased through RED.com and select international RED Authorized Dealers.

See the press release below.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA INTRODUCES THE NEW GEMINI 5K S35 SENSOR

Features dual sensitivity modes for exceptional low-light performance

Irvine, CA — March 26, 2018. RED DIGITAL CINEMA® introduced today the new GEMINI™ 5K S35 sensor for its RED EPIC-W® camera. The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide greater flexibility for a variety of shooting environments. Whether creators choose to shoot in standard mode for well-lit conditions or low light mode for darker environments, the RED EPIC-W with GEMINI 5K S35 sensor delivers incredible dynamic range and produces cinematic quality images.

The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor delivers exceptional low-light performance allowing for cleaner imagery with less noise and better shadow detail. Operators can easily switch between modes through the camera’s on-screen menu with no down time. The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor offers an increased field of view at 2K and 4K resolutions compared to the higher resolution HELIUM® sensor. In addition, the sensor’s 30.72 mm x 18 mm dimensions allow for greater anamorphic lens coverage than with HELIUM or RED DRAGON® sensors.

“While the GEMINI sensor was developed for low-light conditions in outer space, we quickly saw there was so much more to this sensor,” said Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. “In fact, we loved the potential of this sensor so much, we wanted to evolve it to make it have a broader appeal. As a result, the EPIC-W GEMINI now sports dual-sensitivity modes. It still has the low-light performance mode, but also has a default, standard mode that allows you to shoot in brighter conditions.”

Built on the compact DSMC2® form factor, this new camera and sensor combination captures 5K full format motion at up to 96 fps along with incredibly fast data speeds of up to 275 MB/s. Additionally, it supports RED’s IPP2 enhanced image processing pipeline in camera. Like all of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, EPIC-W is able to shoot simultaneous REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording and adheres to RED’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE®— a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled, as well as move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear.

Beginning at $24,500, the new RED EPIC-W with GEMINI 5K S35 sensor is available for purchase at select RED Authorized Dealers globally and on RED.com. Alternatively, WEAPON Carbon Fiber and RED EPIC-W 8K customers will have the option to upgrade to the GEMINI sensor at a later date. To learn more, visit www.red.com/products/epic-w.