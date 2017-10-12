RED’s “Iron Horse” Short Film

At the RED booth at Cine Gear 2017 earlier this, we checked out the WEAPON 8K and the results it’s capable of delivering . Now RED has introduced the WEAPON MONSTRO 8K VV. The cinematic full-frame sensor for WEAPON cameras features a whopping 17+ stops of dynamic range, capturing 8K video at up 60 fps and delivering 35-megapixel still photos. Priced at $79,500 (camera Brain only), the sensor is scheduled for early 2018 delivery.

The film, shot on the RED WEAPON, shows off what the MONSTRO 8K VV can do.

Data speeds are said to clock in at up to 300 MB/s, with the MONSTRO 8K VV shooting motion in 8K 2.4:1 at up to 75 fps or full-format at 60 fps, with a 40.96mm x 21.60mm sensor size. Shoot REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR simultaneously. The sensor ships with RED’s updated image-processing pipeline, IPP2, in-camera to maximize workflow with the WEAPON.

The WEAPON 8K VV is part of RED’s DSMC2 camera family, so creatives can easily customize their kits. Interchangeable OLPFs and lens mounts are supported, too, so VV-compatible PL and Canon lenses can be used.

RED says the new MONSTRO 8K VV is replacing the RED DRAGON 8K VV and notes that those who have placed orders for the latter will be offered the new sensor.

Coming with a two-year standard warranty, the package includes the WEAPON BRAIN with MONSTRO 8K VV sensor, a DSMC Mg PL Mount (VV), a DSMC2 Standard OLPF (VV) with case, a DSMC2 Skin Tone-Highlight OLPF (VV) with case, a DSMC2 Low Light Optimized OLPF (VV) with case, a DSMC2 Sidekick and a DSMC2 BRAIN case.

See the press release below:

RED ANNOUNCES THE NEW MONSTRO 8K VV

October 05, 2017

Today RED announced a new cinematic Full Frame sensor for WEAPON cameras, MONSTRO™ 8K VV. MONSTRO is an evolutionary step beyond the RED DRAGON 8K VV sensor with improvements in image quality, including dynamic range and shadow detail.

This new camera and sensor combination, WEAPON 8K VV, offers Full Frame lens coverage, captures 8K full format motion at up to 60 fps, produces ultra-detailed 35.4 megapixel stills, and delivers incredibly fast data speeds of up to 300 MB/s. Like all of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, WEAPON shoots simultaneous REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording and adheres to RED’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE—a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled as well as move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear.

“RED’s internal sensor program continues to push the boundaries of pixel design and MONSTRO is the materialization of our relentless pursuit to make the absolute best image sensors on the planet,” says Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. “The Full Frame 8K VV MONSTRO provides unprecedented dynamic range and breathtaking color accuracy with full support for our IPP2 pipeline.”

The new WEAPON will be priced at $79,500 (for the camera BRAIN) with upgrades for carbon fiber WEAPO customers available for $29,500. MONSTRO 8K VV will replace the current RED DRAGON 8K VV sensor in RED’s lineup, and customers that had previously placed an order for a RED DRAGON 8K VV sensor will be offered this new sensor beginning today. New orders will start being fulfilled in early 2018.

RED has also announced a comprehensive service offering for WEAPON carbon fiber camera owners called REDARMOR-W. RED ARMOR-W offers enhanced and extended protection beyond basic RED ARMOR, and also includes one sensor swap each year.

“‘Good’ has never been ‘good enough’ for RED,” says Land. “We put ourselves in the shoes of our customers and see how we can improve how we can support them. RED ARMOR-W builds upon the foundation of our original extended warranty program and includes giving customers the ability to move between sensors based upon their shooting needs.”

Additionally, RED’s enhanced image processing pipeline (IPP2) is now available in-camera for all cameras with HELIUM and MONSTRO sensors through today’s v7.0 release firmware update. IPP2 offers a completely overhauled workflow experience, featuring enhancements such as smoother highlight roll-off, better management of challenging colors, an improved demosaicing algorithm, and more.