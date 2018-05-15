Registration For This Year’s Adobe MAX Is Now Open

Missed last year’s Adobe MAX? You can plan ahead and get your conference pass for this year’s event at early bird rates, as registration is now officially open. Dubbed as the biggest gathering for creatives, Adobe MAX is also not to be missed for those interested in Adobe’s latest innovations, breaking news and keynotes from creative luminaries and celebrities.

If you’re hearing about it for the first time, why should you attend Adobe MAX? According to Adobe, the three-day conference is set to bring together some 12,000 of the world’s top creatives and best in the business to learn, share, create, connect and play. With over 300 sessions, labs and creativity workshops taught by industry leaders in the event, it’s poised to be one of this year’s biggest opportunities for creatives to get inspired and get ahead in their craft.

Adobe MAX is happening on October 15 – 17 in Los Angeles, California, with a pre-conference set for October 13 – 14. Visit the Adobe MAX website to register and find out more about what’s in store for you.