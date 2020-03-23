Resources For Photographers During The Coronavirus Crisis

It’s an understatement to say that the past several weeks have been stressful for photographers. And that goes for almost any photographer in any industry, no matter what genre they’re in.

The Pandemic: What’s Happened So Far

As the virus has spread from country to country, we’ve seen media outlets across the internet publishing “I Am Legend”-like photos by street photographers that depict the effect coronavirus has had on life in cities and suburbs. The images show near empty cityscapes and tourist attractions around the world.

But aside from these street photographers, the effect has been very difficult for many other types of photographers. Here are just a few example of the ways we’ve been hearing how photographers are being affected:

What You Can Do About It: Resources

During this challenging time, it might be a good idea to try and learn a new skill or find resources to help you keep your photo business going. Here’s are some helpful resources:

PPA Offers Free Access To More Than 1,100 Classes

Want to learn some new skills? For the next two weeks (ending April 4) The Professional Photographers of America’s website will allow you to unlock all of PPA’s education. On their site, PPA tells photographers “Times are tough – we need to be at our best. More kindness. More patience. More giving. And we at PPA want to pitch in to make things a little easier. What better way to spend your time at home than preparing your business for when things kick back into high gear?…That’s why PPA is opening ALL of our online education to ALL photographers and small business owners worldwide for the next two weeks.” To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to sign up for a free account.

Adobe Gives Students Access To Creative Cloud

This primarily applies to students and teachers: According to Adobe’s website, “Adobe is making temporary at-home access to Creative Cloud available until May 31, 2020 for schools and colleges who currently have only lab access for students, at no additional cost.

ASMP’s COVID-19 Info Hub

ASMP’s website hub on the coronavirus has a number of valuable resources listed on the site, including a list of banks offering relief to customers affected by coronavirus and a slide show on the potential business ramifications of Coronovirus (COVID-19). The info hub also includes a webinar with Executive Director Tom Kennedy and ASMP General Counsel Tom Maddrey covering various coronavirus topics

Freelancing In The Age Of Coronavirus: A Survival Guide

This long blog post includes a number of topics, including cancel culture, ways to not feel so isolated and to keep dreaming:

Free Classes In Art And Art History During Isolation

Since many art museums and galleries are closed for the next several week, the Don’t Take Pictures website is offering this page, with various links to videos on assorted topics. The website notes, “These courses range from brief lecture series to multi-week assignment-based learning,” and includes four 30-minute episodes of John Berger’s “Ways of Seeing.” In each episode, Berger “examines the impact of photography on our appreciation of art from the past.”

New York Foundation For The Arts: Emergency Grants

The New York Foundation of the Arts has compiled a list of emergency artist grants in New York and elsewhere. Any artist, including photographers, can apply.

Additional Resources From Photographers

Also, here are some inventive examples from photographers: