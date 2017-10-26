Ricoh Introduces Two Pentax Star-Series K-Mount Lenses

HD PENTAX-D FA50mm F1.4 SDM AW

At the 2017 Photo Plus Expo in New York, Ricoh has introduced the new Pentax Star-series lenses for high-megapixel K-mount DSLRs. Designed for ultra-high-res photography, the HD PENTAX-D FA★ 50mm F1.4 SDM AW and HD PENTAX-DA★ 11-18mm F2.8 are the first two lenses in the new line.

The 50mm prime is designed to provide full-frame coverage, a new imaging tool for Pentax K-1 photographers, among others. The 11-18mm ultra-wide-angle zoom is designed for APS-C cameras. Additional highlights include:

HD PENTAX-D FA★ 50mm F1.4 SDM AW

Newly developed ring-shaped SDM (Supersonic Direct-drive Motor) for faster, quieter autofocus

AW (All-Weather) construction for protection from the elements

Minimum 1.3-foot shooting distance

HD PENTAX-DA★ 11-18mm F2.8

Designed to provide excellent resolution even at open aperture

Max aperture of ƒ/2.8 (fixed) and angle of view between 17mm and 27.5mm (35mm format)

The HD PENTAX-D FA★ 50mm F1.4 SDM AW is slated for Spring 2018 delivery, and the HD PENTAX-DA★ 11-18mm F2.8, Summer 2018. Pricing has not been set at the time of the announcement. Pentax notes final names and specs will be announced in 2018.

The lenses will be on display at the Ricoh booth #845 at the Photo Plus Expo this week.

Learn more about the lenses at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICOH ANNOUNCES NEXT-GENERATION, HIGH-PERFORMANCE PENTAX STAR-SERIES LENS LINE

Optimized for super-high-resolution photography with high-megapixel digital SLRs, new Star-series lenses on display at Photo Plus Expo 2017 and Salon de la PHOTO 2017

NEW YORK (Photo Plus Expo 2017, Booth #845), October 26, 2017 — Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced a new generation of high-performance Star-series lenses optimized for super high-resolution photography and high megapixel digital single-lens reflex (D-SLR) cameras. The first two lenses developed for the new-generation of Star-series quality—the HD PENTAX-D FA★ 50mm F1.4 SDM AW and the HD PENTAX-DA★ 11-18mm F2.8—will be on display as reference products at Photo Plus Expo 2017 at the Javits Convention Center in New York (October 26-28) and SALON de la PHOTO 2017 in Paris (November 9-13).

Premium-quality Star-series lenses deliver the highest performance among the PENTAX K-mount interchangeable lens series, and have been highly regarded by PENTAX K-Mount users since the days of film. In addition to the initial design concepts of optimum image quality and large apertures for maximum light transmission, the series has embraced the additional concepts of exceptional toughness and outstanding operability, achieved through the development of a dustproof, weather-resistant construction. The resulting lenses provide superior dependability in a wide range of shooting conditions, and are the perfect companion to PENTAX SLR camera bodies.

Although final names, specs and pricing will not be released until 2018, here are preliminary key features of the two lenses:

HD PENTAX-D FA★50mm F1.4 SDM AW

o PENTAX K-mount covering the image circle of a 35mm-format full-frame image sensor

o Newly developed ring-shaped SDM (Supersonic Direct-drive Motor) for faster, quieter AF operation

o AW (All-Weather) construction to prevent intrusion of dust and rain and ideal for use in demanding shooting conditions

o Minimum shooting distance of 0.4 meters

o Note: this is an updated version of the reference product shown at CP+ 2017

o Availability: Scheduled for the spring of 2018

HD PENTAX-DA★11-18mm F2.8

o PENTAX K-mount covering the image circle of an APS-C-format image sensor

o High-performance Star-series model providing excellent resolution even at open aperture

o Large-aperture, ultra-wide-angle zoom lens with a maximum aperture of F2.8 (fixed) and an angle of view between 17mm and 27.5mm (in the 35mm format)

o Availability: Scheduled for the summer of 2018

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation|

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company now known as Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh’s offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2017 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.