Ricoh Introduces Updated GR III Advanced Point-And-Shoot

Ricoh’s expensive GR-series of advanced point-and-shoot cameras have always had a small but committed following, Today, those Ricoh-faithful photographers will be happy to see a new update to this model: Ricoh announced it has updated the GR III, an advanced point-and-shoot with a large 24.3-megapixel, APS-C-sized CMOS imaging sensor and a non-zoom lens. It’s the type of camera, the company says, that’s perfect for street photographers looking for excellent image quality in an easy-to-use camera. But in keeping with past models, the GR III is pricey, $899.95. That’s a lot to pay these days for a point-and-shoot, even one as seemingly capable as this one.

Here are some notable features on the new point-and-shoot:

The GR III includes a 28mm prime lens (35mm-equivalent focal length) with an f/2.8-f/16.

Includes in-camera, sensor-shift, 3-axis images stabilization (for four stops of compensation.

Full-HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60 frame rate) in the H.264 recording format.

RAW capabilities, including in-camera RAW development, for adjusting RAW-format images and output of JPEG-format image data

An autofocus system that combines contrast-type AF and phase-detection-type AF.

An ISO sensitivity range of ISO 100 – ISO 102,400.

However, it remains to be seen whether pro or enthusiast photographers will pay such a high price for a point-and-shoot that lacks a number of features generally important to photographers, including optical zoom, a built-in flash, an electronic viewfinder and an LCD that swivels.

Ricoh will also sell a compatible GW-4 wide-conversion lens for $249.95. The GR III will be available next month, in March. For more, see the press release below.

Ricoh launches RICOH GR III high-end, compact digital camera

Newest model in the popular RICOH GR series delivers exceptional image quality in a

smaller, lightweight body, making it ideal for street photography

WEST CALDWELL, NJ, February 21, 2019 － Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the launch of the highly anticipated RICOH GR III camera. The new camera is the latest model in the RICOH GR series, a lineup of high-end digital cameras providing exceptional image quality in a compact, lightweight body ideal for street photography, travel and capturing candid images.

The RICOH GR III features a newly designed lens, image sensor and imaging engine that further upgrade image quality, enhance functionality and improve usability. The 18.3mm F2.8 lens delivers exceptional imaging performance with a slim design, consisting of six optical elements in four groups, while retaining the 28mm angle of view. It produces the clearest, sharpest images in GR-series history while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration. It also comes equipped with a macro shooting capability with a minimum focusing distance of six centimeters.

In keeping with the GR-series concept of packaging high image quality in a compact design, the RICOH GR III camera body is smaller than its predecessor, and is equipped with a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with approximately 24.24 effective megapixels to produce high-resolution images. Its short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds allows for quick, responsive shooting. The camera’s high-definition LCD monitor features touchscreen operation, offering intuitive control of various camera functions right on the screen.

The camera also features a high-speed hybrid autofocus system, built-in shake reduction, in-camera image finishing options, USB Type-C™, Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity options. An accessory wide-angle conversion lens designed exclusively for use with the RICOH GR III is also available. The GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens expands the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle.

“The Ricoh GR III is the ultimate street camera,” said William Hereford, a Brooklyn-based pro photographer, who has been shooting with GR series cameras for years. “The image quality and ease of use are equally amazing. I literally don’t leave my house without this camera. The GR III fits perfectly both in my hand and my pocket, so it is always available to capture a moment.”

Hereford says that the image quality is so great, that photos taken with his GR cameras have the potential to be used in national ad campaigns and magazine articles. Designed to be the ultimate street photography camera, the RICOH GR III is a totally new breed of GR camera that will give the user new and different creative possibilities.

| Pricing and Availability |

The RICOH GR III will be shipping in March 2019 and will be available at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide. Price is $899.95 for the camera, $249.95 for the GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions. The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh’s offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features. For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

Main Features

Newly designed, high-resolution GR lens

The GR III incorporates a newly developed GR LENS 18.3mm F2.8, which harmonizes exceptional imaging performance with a slim design. Its super-slim optics consists of six optical elements in four groups, while retaining the 28mm angle of view (in the 35mm format) and large F2.8 maximum aperture of its predecessor. The optimal positioning of a high-refraction, low-dispersion glass element and a glass-molded aspherical lens element allows it to deliver the clearest, sharpest images in GR-series history, while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration to a minimum. It also minimizes the generation of flare and ghost images when shooting against backlight. To deliver high-contrast, high-resolution images of a variety of subjects and in varying photographic conditions, it also comes equipped with a macro shooting capability at a minimum focusing distance of six centimeters, and incorporates an ND (Neutral Density) filter to open up the aperture by two stops. Its nine-blade diaphragm creates a natural bokeh (defocus) effect and a truthful sense of depth at open aperture, while capturing beautiful light beams at closed-down apertures.

High-quality, high-resolution images

The GR III incorporates a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with an anti-aliasing (AA) filter-free design to enhance image resolving power, and a newly developed GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine. Thanks to its approximately 24.24 effective megapixels, this image sensor assures super-high-resolution images that are rich in gradations. It is also compatible with multi-tone 14-bit RAW image recording. The camera also features the accelerator unit, which is designed to optimize image data delivered by the image sensor, and provides a top sensitivity of ISO 102400 for super-high-sensitivity photography.

Hybrid AF system for high-speed autofocus operation

The GR III features a hybrid AF system combining a contrast-type AF mechanism superior in focusing precision with a phase-detection-type AF mechanism assuring high-speed focusing operation. Taking advantage of both mechanisms, it assures faster, more responsive autofocus operation.

Originally developed SR mechanism

・Three-axis, four-step shake reduction: Thanks to the originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism, the GR III effectively compensates for camera shake at the time of shutter release. Its three-axis mechanism minimizes adverse effects of camera shake caused by pitch, yaw and roll by as much as four shutter steps.

・Originally developed AA Filter Simulator: By applying microscopic vibrations with sub-pixel precision to the image sensor unit during exposure, the camera’s AA (anti-aliasing) Filter Simulator* provides the same level of moiré reduction as an optical AA filter. This innovative simulator allows the user not only to switch the AA filter effect on and off, but also to select the effect to the level best suited for a given subject.

* This function is available at shutter speeds slower than 1/1000 second.

Compact, functional body design

Despite the incorporation of the large APS-C-size image sensor, the GR III is designed to

be extremely compact and functional, almost equal in size to the GR DIGITAL IV (which is equipped with a smaller 1/1.7-inch image sensor), providing the outstanding portability in keeping with the GR-series concept of the camera as a pocketable imaging tool or a handy picture-taking tool. It provides such user-friendly features as a short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds, the control dial conveniently positioned next to the four-way controller, and effortless touch-screen operation, to enhance operability and allow the user to swiftly react to once-in-a-lifetime shutter opportunities. Its exterior frame is made of highly rigid magnesium alloy to improve dependability and durability when it is being carried.

High-definition LCD monitor with intuitive touch-screen operation

The GR III features a 3.0-inch high-definition LCD monitor with approximately 1,037,000

dots. Introduced for the first time in GR-series history, its touch-screen operation provides intuitive control of various camera functions, such as AF frame shift, menu selection, and image magnification and advance during playback. It also features an air gapless construction, in which special resin is placed between the LCD touch-screen monitor and a protective cover made of reinforced glass, to effectively reduce the reflection and dispersion of light for improved visibility during outdoor shooting. Its Outdoor View Setting allows instant adjustment of the monitor’s brightness to the desired level for greater visibility under unfriendly lighting conditions.

Image Control function to produce desire visual effects

The GR III’s new Image Control function provides a new type of finishing touch control that integrates effect modes into conventional image setting operation. Using 10 basic Image Control modes, the user can easily adjust various parameters, such as saturation, hue, key, contrast and graininess,* to the desired level, and create a finishing touch of their choice. A set of adjusted parameters can be added as a custom setting to the Image Control function.

* This parameter will be available via a firmware update.

Bluetooth® and wireless LAN dual communication

The GR III provides wireless LAN functions for easy pairing with mobile devices such as

smartphones and tablet computers. By installing the dedicated Image Sync application*

on a mobile device, the user can display a Live-View image on the device’s monitor, release the shutter and send various commands from the device. The wireless LAN connection also makes it easy to upload captured images onto SNS sites. The camera also provides seamless Bluetooth® connection to facilitate camera operation. Thanks to the Bluetooth® connection, just by selecting application’s shooting mode, camera can be activated and establish wireless LAN connection even though it is in the Sleep Mode. By connecting with the Image Sync app the location data obtained by the smartphone can be recorded onto captured images.

* An application update is required.

Other features

・Full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60 frame rate) in the H.264 recording format

・Crop mode to capture an image at 35mm (15M) or 50mm (7M) angle of view (in the 35mm format)

・Customization of functions assignable to ADJ and Fn buttons

・In-camera RAW Development, providing parameter adjustment of RAW-format images and output of JPEG-format image data

・Color Moiré Correction function to reduce the effect of moiré in playback

・Interval Composite mode, effective in capturing a landscape with traces of the moon and stars

・Electronic Level to check the camera’s inclination

・GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens (optional) to expand the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle

・Compatibility with accessory flash units*

* Compatible accessory flash units are AF540FGZ II, AF360FGZ II, AF540FGZ, AF360FGZ AF201FG and AF200FG.

Optional Accessories

GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens

Designed for exclusive use with the RICOH GR III, this wide-angle conversion lens is mounted on the camera using the GA-1 Lens Adapter, and expands the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle. When mounted, the camera automatically optimizes its SR function to cover the 21mm angle of view.

GN-1 (DG) Ring Cap

When replaced with the standard ring cap, this dark-gray-colored ring cap upgrades the camera’s appearance with its stylish metallic finish.

GK-1 Metallic Hotshoe Cover

This metallic hotshoe cover features the dark-gray color and the metallic finish identical to those of the GN-1 (DG) Ring Cap.

GC-9 Soft Case

This durable, genuine-leather camera case provides solid protection of the camera. It features a belt loop on the back and a magnetic lock on the upper cover for quick removal of the camera in snapshot photography.

GC-10 Soft Case

This high-grade, genuine-leather camera case protects the camera when carrying it in a bag. When not in use, this soft case can be folded for portability.

The optional accessories listed above will be launched simultaneously with the RICOH GR III.