Shutterstock Announces Subscription Plans For Stock Video Footage

Earlier today, Shutterstock, a company that provide a variety of stock media options, photography, stock footage, stock music and editing tools, for content creators, announced a new subscription plan for filmmakers, videographers, photographers and content creators.

The plan offers users several option for buying video stock footage that Shutterstock says allows users access to the collection of 18+ million HD and 4K video clips available for as low as $9 per clip. Two highlighted plans are 10 clips for $159 a month and 20 clips for $199 a month. But Shutterstock offers additional ways to purchase stock footage, as well.

For more on the new subscription plan, see the below press release.

Shutterstock Announces New Footage Subscription For Increased Accessibility to Fresh Content

Faced with challenges to produce high-quality video content at scale, a new footage subscription provides content creators with efficient solutions to meet market demands

New York, NY, April 15, 2020 – Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced the launch of an annual subscription for Shutterstock Footage. Shutterstock’s collection of 18+ million HD and 4K video clips are now available for license through a range of cost-effective monthly plan options or for less than $9 per clip through an annual plan.

eMarketer recently forecasted that US adults will spend 108 minutes per day with digital video in 2020 and this number will increase to just under 2 hours by 2021, further highlighting the need for fresh video content. The new footage subscription is geared toward digital content creators, including video editors, freelancers, and social media managers, who need more flexibility while still accessing a breadth of high-quality, diverse and authentic content.

“Producing a video shoot can be costly and challenging, particularly in situations where production and location-based shoots are restricted, as they are now. Film producers, video editors and marketers have always leveraged our footage to deliver both continuity in a scene, as well as entire video narratives, but with the additional recent challenges of social distancing guidelines and restrictions on gatherings, today’s producers are looking for flexible resources to help them deliver on projects,” said Jamie Elden, CRO at Shutterstock. “With video consumption trends increasing now more than ever, the market needs to quickly and easily access fresh, relevant and affordable content.”

Shutterstock adds more than 75,000 HD and 4K clips every day, providing customers with an ever-current collection. Additionally, the advanced search capabilities including search by Frames Per Second (FPS), duration, resolution, or category, enable video creators, editors and marketers to quickly find what they’re looking for.

New footage pricing options include the ability to choose from 10 or 20 clips a month, with annual upfront, annual monthly, and month-to-month billing options available. Learn more about the new pricing options here.