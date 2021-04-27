Sigma Announces 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens

Sigma just announced the new 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens. Available in either an L-mount or Sony E-mount for mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens will go on sale in mid-May 2021 for $899.
The new Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art is designed to offer optimal optical performance in a relatively compact lens build. Made for mirrorless camera systems, the new 35mm F1.4 is the descendent of Sigma’s existing 35mm F1.4 DG HSM lens for DSLR cameras, which was introduced in 2012. The new 35mm lens is “significantly smaller and lighter than the existing 35mm F1.4,” according to Sigma.
“Nine years on, the 35mm F1.4 has been redesigned from the ground up specifically for mirrorless cameras and is the culmination of much of the optical design expertise and advanced production techniques gained over the past decade of GLOBAL VISION lens development,” Sigma said in a press announcement this morning.
“Designed exclusively for use with mirrorless cameras, the 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is light enough to feel perfectly balanced on a compact mirrorless camera yet is packed with an array of professional features including ultra-fast AF, a de-clickable and lockable aperture ring and a customizable AFL button.”
Here are some key features of the new Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens:
- Incorporates 15 elements in 11 groups with two Special Low Dispersion (SLD) elements, an Extraordinary Low Dispersion (ELD) element, an ‘F’ Low Dispersion (FLD) element and two aspherical elements
- Able to control sagittal coma flare even when shot wide open, stopping bright points of light from flaring out near the edges of the frame
- With 11 rounded diaphragm blades, the lens is designed to display smooth, round bokeh so that out-of-focus areas are not distracting
- Anti-ghosting and anti-flare technology help produce better backlit portraits
- Features a stepping motor for autofocus. Motor controls a focusing lens group composed of a single, lightweight element, which is designed to make AF responsive, quiet, and able to track moving objects very effectively.
- Manual focusing is smooth and precise but with the right amount of resistance for filmmakers
- Aperture ring allows aperture to be controlled via the lens, or when set to Auto, using the camera
- Aperture lock switch on the lens body allows the aperture ring to be locked in Auto so it’s not accidentally knocked during shooting
- The aperture ring can be de-clicked, allowing users to more easily adjust exposure
- Lens barrel features a Focus mode switch and an AFL button, which can be customized to a desired function from within the camera menu (depending on the model). The switch is ergonomically positioned to be controlled by the thumb during use
- A petal type lens hood is included in the box, which helps reduce flare and offers the lens added protection if dropped. The hood has a lock mechanism that keeps it attached securely to the lens, and its rubberized grip makes it quick and easy to attach and remove
- Dust and splash proof build; water and oil repellent coating applied to the front element
- Available in L-mount and Sony E-mount versions
- Goes on sale in mid-May 2021 for $899