Sigma Announces 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens

Sigma just announced the new 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens. Available in either an L-mount or Sony E-mount for mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens will go on sale in mid-May 2021 for $899.

The new Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art is designed to offer optimal optical performance in a relatively compact lens build. Made for mirrorless camera systems, the new 35mm F1.4 is the descendent of Sigma’s existing 35mm F1.4 DG HSM lens for DSLR cameras, which was introduced in 2012. The new 35mm lens is “significantly smaller and lighter than the existing 35mm F1.4,” according to Sigma.

“Nine years on, the 35mm F1.4 has been redesigned from the ground up specifically for mirrorless cameras and is the culmination of much of the optical design expertise and advanced production techniques gained over the past decade of GLOBAL VISION lens development,” Sigma said in a press announcement this morning.

“Designed exclusively for use with mirrorless cameras, the 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is light enough to feel perfectly balanced on a compact mirrorless camera yet is packed with an array of professional features including ultra-fast AF, a de-clickable and lockable aperture ring and a customizable AFL button.”

Here are some key features of the new Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens: