Sigma Announces Compact and Lightweight 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens

Sigma just unveiled the new Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN will be available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount for L-mount cameras from Sigma, Leica, and Panasonic. The lens goes on sale in mid-March 2021 for $899.

Here are some highlights about the Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens according to the Sigma’s press announcement this morning.

At time of release, the lens is the smallest and lightest full-frame F2.8 standard zoom for mirrorless systems, according to Sigma

Available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount for L-mount cameras from Sigma, Leica, and Panasonic

Compact and lightweight design for everyday photo use and travel photography

At just 16.6 ounces, it is almost a pound lighter than the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lens (31.4 ounces).

Fast maximum aperture of F2.8, designed to provide consistent low-light capability from 28mm to 70mm.

Sigma Art-level optical performance with “incredible sharpness throughout the focal range,” according to Sigma

Designed to produced “gorgeous bokeh rendering that softly blurs the background and brings your subjects to life thanks to both the nine-blade rounded aperture and optical formula.”

Lens offers “excellent edge-to-edge performance with well-controlled axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma aberration.”

Dust and splash-proof mount with water and oil-repellent front element coatings.

Working distance of approx. 2.8 inches (7cm) at 1:3.3 magnification at 28mm for close-ups and casual macro opportunities.

Sigma’s Contemporary line is designed to strike “an excellent balance of both superb image quality and day-to-day usability.”

Stepping motor designed to produced swift, accurate, quiet autofocus for both still and video. Compatible with AF-C for eye-detect AF and real-time tracking.

Made in Japan

To learn more about the new Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens visit Sigma’s website or watch the Sigma product video below with Sigma Ambassador Meg Loeks.