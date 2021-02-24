Sigma Announces Compact and Lightweight 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens

Sigma just unveiled the new Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN will be available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount for L-mount cameras from Sigma, Leica, and Panasonic. The lens goes on sale in mid-March 2021 for $899.
Here are some highlights about the Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens according to the Sigma’s press announcement this morning.
- At time of release, the lens is the smallest and lightest full-frame F2.8 standard zoom for mirrorless systems, according to Sigma
- Available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount for L-mount cameras from Sigma, Leica, and Panasonic
- Compact and lightweight design for everyday photo use and travel photography
- At just 16.6 ounces, it is almost a pound lighter than the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lens (31.4 ounces).
- Fast maximum aperture of F2.8, designed to provide consistent low-light capability from 28mm to 70mm.
- Sigma Art-level optical performance with “incredible sharpness throughout the focal range,” according to Sigma
- Designed to produced “gorgeous bokeh rendering that softly blurs the background and brings your subjects to life thanks to both the nine-blade rounded aperture and optical formula.”
- Lens offers “excellent edge-to-edge performance with well-controlled axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma aberration.”
- Dust and splash-proof mount with water and oil-repellent front element coatings.
- Working distance of approx. 2.8 inches (7cm) at 1:3.3 magnification at 28mm for close-ups and casual macro opportunities.
- Sigma’s Contemporary line is designed to strike “an excellent balance of both superb image quality and day-to-day usability.”
- Stepping motor designed to produced swift, accurate, quiet autofocus for both still and video. Compatible with AF-C for eye-detect AF and real-time tracking.
- Made in Japan
To learn more about the new Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens visit Sigma’s website or watch the Sigma product video below with Sigma Ambassador Meg Loeks.