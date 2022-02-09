Sigma Intros 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary Lens

Sigma this morning unveiled the new 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary lens for L-mount and Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new 20mm F2 ultra-wide prime is the widest in Sigma’s I series lenses yet and the seventh in its premium optical line released to date.

“The fast F2 maximum aperture and total optical performance makes this a natural choice for astrophotography, along with landscapes, cityscapes, street photography, low-light interiors, and other nighttime situations,” Sigma said in a press announcement this morning.

“Due to its wide focal length and compact size, this 20mm lens is also an ideal choice for handheld vlogging and video streaming. And the ability to mount front filters, such as neutral density filters, for video and long-exposure landscapes on such a fast-aperture ultra-wide will be appreciated by many content creators. The F2 maximum aperture and overall optical design also delivers pleasing bokeh at the widest F-stops.”

The new Sigma 20mm F2 lens is equipped with a metal, knurled, petal-type lens hood, and is compatible with 62mm threaded front filters. The new lens will sit alongside other fast F2 lenses in Sigma’s I series including 24mm F2 DG, 35mm F2 DG DN, and 65mm F2 DG DN. All F2 I series lenses feature a distinctive arc-type AF/MF switch and stylized barrel design near the “Made in Japan” marking, according to Sigma.

Despite its fast aperture and all-metal body, the new Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary lens is relatively small and light, weighing only 13 ounces (370 grams) and measuring just under three inches (72.4mm) in length. The new Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C features the signature arc-type auto/manual focus switch, a dust and splash-resistant mount, a knurled lens hood, and magnetic lens caps

The Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary lens will go on sale on February 25, 2022, for $699. UPDATE: We’ve added four sample images shot with the the new Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary lens below. These test shots were provided by Sigma America.