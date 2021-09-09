Sigma Unveils 24mm F2 and 90mm F2.8 Lenses

Sigma just announced two new full-frame prime lenses for mirrorless cameras: the Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN Contemporary and the 90mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lenses. Both new Sigma lenses will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount versions and will sell for $639 each.

The Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN Contemporary and the 90mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lenses will go on sale at the end of September 2021. The two new lenses are part of Sigma’s “I Series” line, which are distinguished by their all-metal bodies, metal internal parts and metal lens hoods. All I Series lenses feature a manual aperture ring and knurled surfaces for a better grip.

“Sigma I series lenses are compact, stylish prime lenses,” Sigma said in a press announcement this morning. “Featuring machined metal barrels and lens hoods, manual aperture rings, and magnetic lens caps, the I series are high-performance lenses that pair perfectly with modern mirrorless cameras. The I series was first announced on December 1, 2020, and these two lenses expands the line to six.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the key features of the Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN Contemporary and the 90mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lenses.

Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN Contemporary Lens

Designed for night sky photography, events, and interiors

Uses two SLD glass elements and one FLD glass element to correct axial chromatic aberration

Incorporates two high-precision glass-molded aspherical elements

Lens construction: 13 elements in 11 groups, with 1 FLD, 2 SLD and 2 aspherical lens elements

Designed to suppress Sagittal coma flare for better night sky photography

AF drive system incorporates a quiet, high-speed stepping motor

Inner focus system

Supports DMF and AF+MF

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Aperture ring

Focus Mode switch

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Price: $639

Availability: Late September 2021

Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens