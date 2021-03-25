Sigma Unveils Compact 61MP fp L Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera & EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder

Sigma just announced the Sigma fp L, which the company calls the “world’s smallest and lightest 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera.” The new Sigma fp L is the follow-up to the 24.6MP Sigma fp from 2019 and features the same svelte design and dimensions, making this new model a coat-pocket-friendly interchangeable lens camera with a high-resolution image sensor, an improved hybrid autofocus system, continuous power capability, and several additional in-camera features designed for photographers and video creators.

The Sigma fp L will go on sale in mid-April 2021 for at $2,499 (camera body only). A bundle including the new EVF-11 electronic viewfinder (product image below) will also be available at launch for $2,999.

The EVF-11 electronic viewfinder is compatible the Sigma fp L and fp (with a firmware update) and is designed to provide “a crystal-clear view of users’ compositions.” The EVF-11 is priced separately at $699.

Like its predecessor, Sigma fp L mirrorless camera is compatible with L-mount lenses. Along with Sigma’s L-mount lenses, you can pair the fp L with L-mount lenses from Leica and Panasonic.

Here are a few important specifications about the Sigma fp L:

35mm full size effective 61MP Bayer sensor

Contrast detection autofocus + Phase detection autofocus

World’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera

Robust & lightweight aluminum body

Dust and splash proof structure

Supports 12-bit Cinema DNG

Electronic image stabilization

Full-time electronic shutter

Supports USB power supply

HDR Shooting

Here are more details on four key features of the new Sigma fp L, according to a press announcement from Sigma this morning.