SKB Cases Introduces New Sizes In Roto-Molded Tripod Case Series

Here’s a specs snapshot of the new cases:
Roto-Molded 24” Tripod Case (1SKB-R2411), $169.99
- Interior Dimensions: 24” x 11” diameter
- Exterior Dimensions: 27.25” x 12.74” x 14”
- Weight: 10.4 pounds
Roto-Molded 29” Tripod Case (1SKB-R2907), $164.99
- Interior Dimensions: 29” x 7.5” diameter
- Exterior Dimensions: 32.25” x 10.5” x 9.25”
- Weight: 7.6 pounds
Roto-Molded 34” Tripod Case (1SKB-R3411W), $194.99
- Interior Dimensions: 34” x 11” diameter
- Exterior Dimensions: 38.25” x 12.75” x 14”
- Weight: 15 pounds
SKB Roto-Molded 41” Tripod Case (1SKB-R4111W), $204.99
- Interior Dimensions: 41” x 11” diameter
- Exterior Dimensions: 45.25” x 12.75” x 14”
- Weight: 17 pounds
The tripod cases are made of a linear low-density polyethylene, with internal foam in the base and lid to protect your sticks (or other gear you may choose to store, like stands). Each case has two carrying handles, with space on either side of the case for shipping labels. The 34” and 41” models also feature a tow handle and in-line skate-style wheels. All the cases come with SKB’s Unconditional Lifetime Warranty.
The two Classic models—37” (1SKB-R3709W, $179.99) and 42” (1SKB-R4209W, $199.99)—include the same features as noted, in addition to the tow handle and in-line skate-style wheels, and the SKB unconditional lifetime warranty.
Learn more at the SKB Cases website.