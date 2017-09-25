SKB Cases Introduces New Sizes In Roto-Molded Tripod Case Series

SKB Cases has introduced new sizes in its Roto-Molded Tripod Case series, with the four new additions to the line joining the company’s two Classic models. SKB makes some of our favorite hard-shell cases for camera gear , and their tripod cases are similarly well built.

Here’s a specs snapshot of the new cases:

Roto-Molded 24” Tripod Case (1SKB-R2411), $169.99

Interior Dimensions: 24” x 11” diameter

Exterior Dimensions: 27.25” x 12.74” x 14”

Weight: 10.4 pounds

Roto-Molded 29” Tripod Case (1SKB-R2907), $164.99

Interior Dimensions: 29” x 7.5” diameter

Exterior Dimensions: 32.25” x 10.5” x 9.25”

Weight: 7.6 pounds

Roto-Molded 34” Tripod Case (1SKB-R3411W), $194.99

Interior Dimensions: 34” x 11” diameter

Exterior Dimensions: 38.25” x 12.75” x 14”

Weight: 15 pounds

SKB Roto-Molded 41” Tripod Case (1SKB-R4111W), $204.99

Interior Dimensions: 41” x 11” diameter

Exterior Dimensions: 45.25” x 12.75” x 14”

Weight: 17 pounds

The tripod cases are made of a linear low-density polyethylene, with internal foam in the base and lid to protect your sticks (or other gear you may choose to store, like stands). Each case has two carrying handles, with space on either side of the case for shipping labels. The 34” and 41” models also feature a tow handle and in-line skate-style wheels. All the cases come with SKB’s Unconditional Lifetime Warranty.

The two Classic models—37” (1SKB-R3709W, $179.99) and 42” (1SKB-R4209W, $199.99)—include the same features as noted, in addition to the tow handle and in-line skate-style wheels, and the SKB unconditional lifetime warranty.

Learn more at the SKB Cases website.