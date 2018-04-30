Looking for durable and specialized storage solutions for transporting your precious equipment? Now would be a great time to check out SKB’s newly launched Roto Rolling Rack. The all-new cases now come with an innovative design that incorporates a convenient one-touch pull handle and back lid mounted wheels for easy transport. They also stack perfectly with the Standard and Shallow Rack line.

The new cases are now in stock at the SKB website. The company’s standard rolling rack series will also be discontinued soon; orders for the old models will only be accepted until June 30, 2018.

See the product description below.

Now Available: All New Roto Rolling Racks

We’ve completely overhauled our 4U, 6U, and 8U Roto Rolling Racks, incorporating an innovative new design that includes our new one-touch pull handle and back lid mounted wheels for easy transport. We’ve also updated the exteriors so new Roto Rolling Racks will easily stack with our existing standard and shallow racks. Four military grade butterfly latches secure each lid with an internal rubber gasket that keeps water out so sensitive electronics stay safe and secure in transport.

Ideal for those looking to transport heavy remote recording and sound reinforcement equipment, ranging from power amplifiers to signal processors, the Rolling Rack models offer secure protection with the convenience of sturdy built-in wheels and a handle.

Features