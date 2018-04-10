For those looking for a pro-grade camera-top monitor to power their smaller cameras, SmallHD has the solution for you. The company has recently launched the FOCUS OLED, its new 5-inch, 1080p camera-top monitor that offers the color and contrast of OLED technology with a convenient touchscreen user interface. It features a 1920×1080 resolution with wide-color gamut display, bonded glass and integrated battery slot. As with the original SmallHD FOCUS monitor, this new offering can be paired with small DSLR and mirrorless cameras.

As the FOCUS OLED is also equipped with SmallHD’s OS3 software suite, Waveform, Vectorscope, False Color, Focus Assist and other professional resources are easily accessible and fully customizable. The new monitor is also available with either a Micro HDMI input or full-size SDI input. Both versions have a Sony L Series battery slot, 7.2 Volt power output, 1/8-inch stereo mini-plug and a full-size SD card. The HDMI FOCUS OLED is priced at $699 while the SDI version is at $799.

SmallHD to Unveil FOCUS OLED 5” 1080p Touchscreen Monitor

SmallHD announces its breakthrough FOCUS OLED 5-inch, 1080p camera-top monitor, combining the color and contrast performance of OLED technology with the convenience of a touchscreen user interface, at a cost effective price.

The SmallHD FOCUS OLED has a beautiful and sharp, 1920×1080 resolution, wide-color gamut display. With edge-to-edge bonded glass, integrated battery slot, and included SmallHD Tilt Arm mounting solution, OLED has never been this accessible.

Similar to the original SmallHD FOCUS monitor, the FOCUS OLED has the ability to power small DSLR and mirrorless cameras. With just one Sony L Series battery, creatives using cameras such as the Sony a7sii or the Panasonic GH5, can power the FOCUS OLED monitor and their camera, thanks to the monitor’s 7.2 Volt power output.

The FOCUS OLED is equipped with SmallHD’s OS3 software suite. Professional tools like Waveform, Vectorscope, False Color and Focus Assist, are quickly accessible and completely customizable. With Smartphone-like user controls, the FOCUS OLED answers the call for an easy-to-use, data-driven, camera-top toolset.

The SmallHD FOCUS OLED is available with either a Micro HDMI input or a full-size SDI input. Both options include an integrated Sony L Series battery slot, 7.2 Volt power output, 1/8” stereo mini-plug for monitoring audio, and a full-size SD card slot for loading real-time 3D LUTs. Weighing in at just 9 ounces (255g), the FOCUS OLED provides a stunningly sharp image without adding bulk. The 5.5-inch, 1080p display has an expansive contrast ratio (60,000:1), 350 nits brightness, over 400 pixels per inch, and a wide color gamut (105% NTSC).

The FOCUS OLED HDMI has an MSRP of $699 while the SDI version has an MSRP of $799. For more information visit ‪www.smallhd.com/nab2018