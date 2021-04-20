Sony Announces Compact 14mm F1.8 G Master Lens

By Dan Havlik
Published April 20, 2021
Published in Photography Industry News
Feature image of Sony 14mm lens

Sony announced the release of the new 14mm F1.8 G Master lens for Sony Alpha E-mount cameras this morning. Designed for astrophotography, architecture, real estate, and landscape photography, the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master is surprisingly small and lightweight for a fast wide-angle prime lens.

The new Sony 14mm F1.8 lens measures just 3⅜ in x 4 inches (83mm x 99.8mm) and weighs only 16.3 ounces (460g). Similar wide-angle lenses in this class weigh more than twice as much as the new Sony and are significantly longer and wider in build.

The Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master (model SEL14F18GM) goes on sale in May 2021 for $1,600 USD and $2,100 CAD.

Photo of Sony 14mm lens

Here’s a rundown of some of the key specs and features of this new Sony lens. At the bottom of this post, check out a Sony video of the lens in action to see what it’s capable of. (We hope to get a sample of the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master soon so we can test it out for ourselves.)

Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master Features

  • Made with two XA (extreme aspherical) elements and one aspherical lens element to help minimize sagittal coma flare when photographing stars
  • Wide aperture allows for astrophotography without having to use extremely slow shutter speeds
  • Features two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one Super ED glass element to help correct chromatic aberration
  • Fast f/1.8 aperture designed for low-light still and movie shooting
  • Nano AR Coating II technology designed to maximize clarity and effectively subdue flare and ghosting
  • 9-blade circular aperture helps create attractive background bokeh without unwanted “onion-ring” effect
  • 9.8-inch minimum focus distance for close-up, wide-angle macro shooting
  • Two XD (extreme dynamic) Linear motors help produce fast, precise and quiet autofocus tracking with minimal vibration for smooth focus transitions for still photo and movie capture
  • Exterior control options including a focus hold button, focus mode switch, focus ring and aperture ring will click stops that can be turned on or off.
  • Linear Response MF for direct and precise manual focusing
  • Rear filter holder that accepts standard sheet-type filters for ND, color correction, soft filters and more
  • Dust and moisture resistant build
  • Front lens element features fluorine coating to repel water, oil and other contaminants; rear element also fluorine coated
  • Built-in petal hood to block extraneous light and reduce ghosting and flare
  • On sale in May 2021 for $1,600 USD and $2,100 CAD

