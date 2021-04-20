Sony Announces Compact 14mm F1.8 G Master Lens

Sony announced the release of the new 14mm F1.8 G Master lens for Sony Alpha E-mount cameras this morning. Designed for astrophotography, architecture, real estate, and landscape photography, the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master is surprisingly small and lightweight for a fast wide-angle prime lens.

The new Sony 14mm F1.8 lens measures just 3⅜ in x 4 inches (83mm x 99.8mm) and weighs only 16.3 ounces (460g). Similar wide-angle lenses in this class weigh more than twice as much as the new Sony and are significantly longer and wider in build.

The Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master (model SEL14F18GM) goes on sale in May 2021 for $1,600 USD and $2,100 CAD.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key specs and features of this new Sony lens. At the bottom of this post, check out a Sony video of the lens in action to see what it’s capable of. (We hope to get a sample of the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master soon so we can test it out for ourselves.)

Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master Features

Made with two XA (extreme aspherical) elements and one aspherical lens element to help minimize sagittal coma flare when photographing stars

Wide aperture allows for astrophotography without having to use extremely slow shutter speeds

Features two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one Super ED glass element to help correct chromatic aberration

Fast f/1.8 aperture designed for low-light still and movie shooting

Nano AR Coating II technology designed to maximize clarity and effectively subdue flare and ghosting

9-blade circular aperture helps create attractive background bokeh without unwanted “onion-ring” effect

9.8-inch minimum focus distance for close-up, wide-angle macro shooting

Two XD (extreme dynamic) Linear motors help produce fast, precise and quiet autofocus tracking with minimal vibration for smooth focus transitions for still photo and movie capture

Exterior control options including a focus hold button, focus mode switch, focus ring and aperture ring will click stops that can be turned on or off.

Linear Response MF for direct and precise manual focusing

Rear filter holder that accepts standard sheet-type filters for ND, color correction, soft filters and more

Dust and moisture resistant build

Front lens element features fluorine coating to repel water, oil and other contaminants; rear element also fluorine coated

Built-in petal hood to block extraneous light and reduce ghosting and flare

