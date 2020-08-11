Sony Announces Free Registration For “Kando Everywhere” Event

Beginning in 2017, Sony’s annual “Kando Trip” brings together Sony technical and leadership teams, Sony Artisans of Imagery and Imaging Collective Members, photo industry leaders, press and photographers of all skill levels for an immersive, multi-day event in a photogenic location. Past Kando Trips have been held in Santa Barbara, CA, Monterey, CA and Sunriver, OR.

This year due to COVID, the experiential retreat is going virtual, and registration is now open for “Kando Everywhere.” There is no cost to participate in the event this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 15 and 16. The schedule offers topical workshops, keynotes and panel discussions with a range of photographers including OP contributors Paul Nicklen, Cristina Mittermeier and Rachel Jones Ross. There’s also an opportunity to submit your own images for a portfolio review.

To register and for schedule information: AlphaUniverse.com/kando-everywhere.

Additional details are in the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

Registration Opens for Sony’s Digital “Kando Everywhere,” a Free Online Event for Content Creators

SAN DIEGO – August 11, 2020 – Sony Electronics Inc. will continue their annual “Kando Trip” event tradition with “Kando Everywhere” — a two-day online event taking place this weekend, August 15th – 16th. The digital event is open to all guests, at no cost for attendance, and will feature a variety of educational workshops, keynotes presentations and panel discussions led by Sony ambassadors, community leaders, partner sponsors and others.

Highlights of the weekend include:

45+ exclusive classes, workshops and live Q&A sessions

A chance to learn from industry-leading instructors

Portfolio review sessions

Interactive trivia with iJustine and Jenna Ezarik

Keynote speakers from SeaLegacy and Art of Visuals

Networking opportunities with Sony Alpha ambassadors and members of the creative community

Several giveaways will be made available for attendees as well, including one-year memberships to Pro Support and Adobe Creative Cloud, limited edition signed prints from Epson and a variety of Sony Alpha cameras and lenses — including the highly anticipated new Alpha 7S III camera.

To register for this event, please visit AlphaUniverse.com/kando-everywhere