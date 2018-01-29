Sony Announces Kando 2.0 Trip, Creative Festival Now Open To Attendees

Sony has announced that they are opening up their flagship “Kando Trip” photography experience to public applications. The first Kando event took place last year in Santa Barbara, California, and was only open to Sony Artisans and Sony Collective members, plus a few media outlets. The Kando event included photographic shoots and trips, conversations about creativity, and a chance to network and connect.

This year’s event will take place in Monterey, CA from May 9–12 and offers attendees a choice of over 20 interactive classes and workshops.

We attended the first Kando event, where Sony launched their FE 16-35mm F2.8GM and FE 12-24mm F4G lenses, which we tested and reviewed at the event.

Last year I wrote about it here and explained what Kando is. Loosely translated from Japanese, Kando means, “Being in the moment, present with expressive technology.” Most recently Kando was discussed at CES and the term further refined to mean “Bringing out emotions in people.” It’s a term that Sony’s Japanese executives have repeatidly used with the media when trying to explain the feeling that someone gets when they’re working and their equipment seems to vanish and become part of the creative experience.

Kando 2.0 will take place May 9–12 at the oceanfront Asilomar Conference Grounds in Monterey, CA. The four day, three night, all-inclusive experience will offer attendees a choice of over 20 interactive classes and workshops covering many different genres of photography, video storytelling, business and social media best practices, software and hardware tutorials from partner sponsors and more.

Additionally, there will be shooting sessions at several iconic locations along the Monterey/Big Sur coastline, keynote speakers, product feedback sessions, contests, giveaways and many other fun activities. Throughout the event, attendees will have access to loaners and trials of all of Sony’s most popular cameras, lenses and accessories.

It’s good to see Sony put their philosophy forward this year. Commenting about Kando Trip 2.0, Neal Manowitz, Vice President of Digital Imaging at Sony Electronics, said, “We are continually striving to deliver ‘Kando’ with everything that we do — every product, service, activity, and campaign. Kando Trip is the ultimate representation of this concept. It’s an event exclusively designed for our community — a chance to for us all to interact, learn and grow together, with ‘wow’ experiences waiting around every corner.”

If you’re into Sony cameras or want to be, this is the event of the year. During Kando Trip 2.0, attendees can meet, share ideas and give feedback to Sony’s engineering, product planning, marketing, and business teams.

A variety of exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with Sony's extensive lineup of α products can be foundat www.alphauniverse.com , Sony's community site built to educate and inspire the greater visual creator community, and showcase the work of fans and users of the Sony α brand.