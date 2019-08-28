Sony Introduces Two New Mirrorless Cameras And Two New Lenses

Sony has announced that it’s updating its consumer-line of Alpha mirrorless digital cameras with two new models: The a6600 and a6100. It’s also introduced two new APS-C zoom lenses.

The Sony a6100 mirrorless camera is the new entry-level model in its Alpha mirrorless camera line up, replacing the a6000. Some of the new features include:

Sony claims the camera has a .002-second autofocus speed.

Burst modes with capture rates of up to 11 frames per second, including AF/AE tracking.

Real-time tracking.

Real-time Eye AF for still photos, for both humans and animals.

4K movies with advanced AF speed and stability.

425 phase-detection AF points (84 percent coverage).

A microphone jack.

A new 180-degree swiveling touchscreen display.

During its press event yesterday, Sony introduced an additional Alpha mirrorless model, the 24.2-megapixel a6600, which it called the new “flagship” camera of its APS-C line, replacing the a6500, its former flagship. The new a6600 comes with a number of technologies and features previously included only on its pro-level full-frame mirrorless cameras, like the a9 and the a7R IV. The a6600 includes all of the a6100’s features (listed above), plus it adds some the following features:

5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization.

A headphone jack to monitor audio.

Sony’s Z Battery, which is the first of Sony’s APS-C cameras to include its pro-level battery (approx. 720 still images using viewfinder or approx. 810 images using LCD monitor).

A tough magnesium alloy camera-body design, which is dust and moisture resistant.

Real-time Eye AF for still photos and movies, for both humans and animals.

A more prominent new grip.

The company also announced two new G Lens series for their E-mount lenses: the E 16-55mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens and the E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS telephoto zoom lens, which brings their lens lineup to a total of 54 lenses. Both are also surprisingly compact and are the first APS-C lenses to include Sony’s XD linear motors for fast AF response. Both also include advanced controls like a customizable focus-hold button.

The lens construction of the new E 16-55mm F2.8 G comes with 17 elements in 12 groups. It also has a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture throughout the zoom range, a minimum focus distance of 1.09 feet and weights 17.5 oz.

The lens construction of the new 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom comes with 19 elements in 13 groups, includes an optical image stabilizer in the lens and weighs 22 oz.

Sony says Alpha 6600 will ship in November 2019 and will be available in two configurations: Camera-body only for $1,400 and as a kit with the Sony 18-135mm lens for $1,800. The Alpha 6100 will ship in October and will be available in three configurations: Camera-body only for $750, as a kit with the Sony 18-135mm lens for $850 or as a two-lens kit with the Sony 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses for $1,100.

The Sony E 16-55mm F2.8 G APS-C Standard Zoom Lens will be available in October 2019 for approximately $1,400. And the Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS APS-C Super-telephoto Zoom Lens will be available in November 2019 for $1,000.

Sony Electronics Strengthens APS-C Mirrorless Line-up with Launch of Two New Cameras

Company Introduces Alpha 6600 with in-body Image Stabilization and Enhanced Battery Life, Also Boosts Product Portfolio with Introduction of Alpha 6100

SAN DIEGO — August 28, 2019 — Sony Electronics today announced two new additions to its α (Alpha) series of mirrorless cameras with the launch of the Alpha 6600 (model ILCE-6600) and Alpha 6100 (model ILCE-6100). These new models bring many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies into compact, lightweight APS-C bodies

The new, extremely versatile Alpha 6600 camera has been designed to address the needs of the most demanding photographers and videographers, while the new Alpha 6100 is targeted at users who are looking to produce high-quality photos and videos with an interchangeable lens camera.

In addition to the new bodies, the Sony APS-C range has been further strengthened by the launch of two new lenses: E 16-55mm F2.8 G and E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS. Sony’s “One Mount” solution for both APS-C and Full-frame cameras provides creators an extreme amount of versatility for all of their photography and video needs.

“These new APS-C cameras provide excellent image quality in a compact package, with the ability to take full advantage of Sony’s growing lineup of 54 different E-mount lenses,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. “We are proud to bring so many of our innovations into our APS-C lineup and to provide creators with several new tools to realize their vision.”

The new Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 include a 24.2MP[i] Exmor™ CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X™ image processor, and a front-end LSI implemented in Sony’s full-frame cameras. This powerful trio combine to deliver all-around enhancements in image quality and performance across all areas of photo and video capture.

The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 offer a lightning-fast autofocus acquisition time of 0.02 seconds[ii]. With 425 focal-plane phase-detection autofocus (AF) points covering approximately 84 percent of the image area and 425 contrast-detection AF points, the high density and wide coverage of the AF system ensure reliable AF, even in the most challenging light conditions. Both new models benefit from Sony’s ‘Real-time Tracking’ which utilizes Sony’s latest algorithm with Artificial Intelligence[iii]-based object recognition to ensure that subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy, even via the touch panel on the rear screen. In addition, the new models offer ‘Real-time Eye AF’, the latest version of Sony’s acclaimed Eye AF technology. Real-time Eye AF employs AI-based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time, resulting in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF for both humans and animals[iv], and it allows the photographer to concentrate exclusively on composition.[v] The Alpha 6600 also offers Real Time Eye AF in video. When activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not.

Additionally, both cameras can shoot high-quality 4K video, and include a microphone jack and flip screen that allows for easy framing and shooting of vlog-style content. The Alpha 6600 also features a headphone jack to monitor audio

An Eye for Detail

Based upon feedback from users of existing Sony APS-C camera users, Sony has added features to the Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 to fine tune the user experience. These include:

Improved color reproduction; algorithms inherited from full-frame models deliver natural color reproduction, particularly in skin tones

Hi-resolution internal 4K[vi] movie recording with full-pixel readout without pixel binning in Super 35mm format with easy smartphone transfers via the Imaging Edge™ Mobile application[vii]

Interval shooting[viii] for stunning time-lapse videos

180-degree tiltable, 3.0-type 921k-dot (approx.) LCD touch screen

Integrated Microphone input for clear and crisp audio on video recordings

Alpha 6600

Across an ISO range of 100-32000 (expandable to ISO 50 – 102400[ix]), the new Alpha 6600 offers superb low-noise performance and delivers extremely high-quality images, even in low-light conditions. By applying noise reduction and sharpness processing optimally in each area, Area-specific Noise Reduction and Detail Reproduction Technology greatly reduce noise while preserving high resolution. This contributes to fine reproduction of subject textures and shadow details.

The Alpha 6600 features many of the technology breakthroughs that are attracting praise on Sony’s high-end full-frame cameras. These include:

Sony’s innovative 5-axis in-body image stabilization system that results in a 5.0-step[x] shutter speed advantage

Implementation of the industry-leading[xi] long battery life with Sony Z Battery for the first time on an APS-C camera, enabling extended power performance; approx. 720 still images using viewfinder, approx. 810 images using LCD monitor[xii]

A tough magnesium alloy design that is dust and moisture resistant[xiii]

Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting[xiv]; when activated, the eye of a subject is automatically tracked with high precision and reliability, allowing the shooter to focus on the content itself as opposed to what is in focus or not in focus. Touch Tracking functionality will also automatically initiate Eye AF when a human subject is selected

Integrated headphone jack which allows the user to connect high-quality headphones for accurate monitoring of recorded sound

4K Recordingvi

The Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 boasts internal 4K movie recording in Super 35mm format with full pixel readout without pixel binning, to enable them to capture approximately 2.4x[xv] the amount of information required for 4K movies. This oversampling results in stunning footage, delivered in the XAVC S™ format with unparalleled resolution. The Alpha 6600 also equips an HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma)[xvi] picture profile that supports an instant HDR workflow. Recorded movies played back on an HDR (HLG) compatible TV will appear true-to-life, with no blocked shadows or blown highlights, and without the need for color grading. For users who want to color grade their footage in post-production, S-Log3 and S-Log2 Gamma profiles are provided.

Pricing and Availabilit

The new Alpha 6600 will be available in November and will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America at below prices

Camera body – $1,400 US

Camera kit with Sony 18-135mm Lens – $1,800 US

In addition, the Alpha 6100 will be available in October and will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America at below prices

Camera body – $750 US

Camera kit with Sony 16-50mm Lens – $850 US

Camera kit with Sony 16-50mm Lens and 55-210mm Lens – $1,100 U

[i] Approximate effective megapixels

[ii] Based on Sony research, CIPA-guideline-compliant internal measurement with an E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens mounted, Pre-AF off and viewfinder in use

[iii] AI (artificial intelligence) including machine learning technology is used

[iv] Real-time Eye AF for Animals supports still images only and cannot be used in combination with tracking. Does not work with some types of animal. Focusing may not perform well depending on scene and subject conditions

[v] Both right eye and left eye are selectable, either via the menu or by the touchscreen panel

[vi] 3840×2160 pixels. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required to record movies in the XAVC S format. UHS-I (U3) SDHC/SDXC card is required for 100Mbps

[vii] Imaging Edge Mobile Ver. 7.2 or later is required

[viii] Wi-Fi does not work during interval shooting

[ix] Only on still images

[x] Based on CIPA standard. Pitch/yaw shake only. With Sonnar T* FE 55mm F1.8 ZA lens mounted. Long-exposure Noise Reduction off

[xi] Among mirrorless interchangeable-lens digital cameras equipped with an APS-C image sensor. As of August 2019, based on Sony research

[xii] CIPA standard compliant

[xiii] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

[xiv] This function does not track animal eyes

[xv] 24p recording. Approx. 1.6x at 30p

[xvi] Connect this product to an HDR (HLG) compatible Sony TV via a USB cable when displaying HDR (HLG) movies

Sony Electronics Announces Two New APS-C Zoom Lenses for Versatile E-mount System

New APS-C E 16-55mm F2.8 G Standard Zoom Lens and APS-C E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens Bring E-mount Lens Total to 54

SAN DIEGO — August 28, 2019 — Sony Electronics today has announced two new APS-C zoom lenses in the G Lens™ series for their E-mount line-up, including the E 16-55mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens and the E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens. With this announcement, Sony’s versatile E-mount system now features a total of 54 lenses.

In addition to the new lenses, Sony has also introduced two new APS-C Mirrorless Cameras, the Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 models, further strengthening the company’s APS-C lineup.

“Sony’s ‘One Mount’ solution for both APS-C and full-frame cameras provides creators a unified system for all of their photography and video needs, said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. “With a total of 54 different lenses and a growing range of camera bodies, E-mount offers more versatility than any other mirrorless system. We will continue to drive innovation in all aspects of imaging, empowering all creators to capture and create like they’ve never been able to before.”

Ultra-Sharp APS-C E 16-55mm F2.8 G Standard Zoom Lens (model SEL1655G)

The 16-55mm (24-82.5mm in 35mm equivalent focal length) APS-C standard zoom with a constant F2.8 aperture offers excellent G Lens image quality with outstanding all-around performance. This lens is ideal for both professionals and enthusiasts to capture landscapes, portraits, and everyday snapshots.

Key Features

High corner-to-corner resolution throughout the zoom range even at F2.8 Two AA (advanced aspherical) and two aspherical elements suppress aberration for outstanding corner-to-corner G Lens resolution, while three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements reduce chromatic aberration and color bleeding to a minimum Clear and high image quality by suppressing flare and ghosting by adoption of Nano AR coating 9-blade circular aperture mechanism and precisely controlled spherical aberration ensure beautiful bokeh

Bright constant F2.8 optics in a compact, lightweight lens at 494 grams (15.88 oz.)

XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motor – as equipped in G Master™ series lenses – utilized for fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking

Professional control and reliability Customizable focus hold button for instantaneous operation Linear Response MF for fine, responsive manual focus control Dust and moisture resistant design[xvi] in order to deal with difficult outdoor conditions Fluorine coated front element to resist dirt and fingerprints



Compact and Lightweight APS-C E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS Super-telephoto Zoom Lens (model SEL70350G)

The new E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens with optimized optical and mechanical design provides excellent G Lens image quality throughout the image area, right out to the maximum 350mm (105-525mm in 35mm equivalent) focal length. High optical performance is combined with the convenience and mobility of a compact, lightweight design, even with 5x zoom. It also includes built-in optical image stabilization, which adds even further stability and convenience to this versatile super-telephoto zoom that is ideal for landscape and wildlife photographers.

Key Features

Excellent corner-to-corner G Lens image quality all the way to 350mm One aspherical lens suppresses optical aberration and provide outstanding resolution from corner-to-corner Three ED glass elements effectively arranged suppress chromatic aberration and control color blur even at corners Circular aperture contributes to soft, beautiful bokeh

Compact, lightweight design at 625 grams (20.09 oz.) makes this 5x super-telephoto zoom remarkably mobile

Sony’s advanced XD Linear Motor technology in an APS-C format lens, for fast, precise AF and tracking

Excellent control and reliability Built-in Optical SteadyShot™ image stabilization makes it easier to capture images with greatly reduced blur, particularly when shooting at super-telephoto focal lengths A conveniently placed focus hold button can be assigned to a variety of functions via camera body An AF/MF focus mode switch on the lens makes it easy to quickly switch between auto and manual focus to respond to changing shooting needs Engage the zoom lock switch to prevent the lens from extending under its own weight during transportation Dust and moisture resistant design[xvi]



Pricing and Availability

The new E 16-55mm F2.8 G APS-C Standard Zoom Lens will be available in October 2019 and will be sold for approximately $1,400 US. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS APS-C Super-telephoto Zoom Lens will be available in November 2019 and will be sold for approximately $1,000 US. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.