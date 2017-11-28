Sony Introduces Ultrafast G Series CFast 2.0 Memory Cards

Sony grows its memory card series with the introduction of the ultrafast G Series CFast 2.0 cards, which join the company’s line of SSD, XQD and SxS memory solutions. Designed to meet the demands of photographers and videographers shooting high-capacity DSLRs and 4K cinema cameras, the 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB cards feature a write speed of up to 510 MB/s and a read speed of up to 530 MB/s.

Additionally, the G Series CFast 2.0 cards support the VPG130 standard for recording high-bit-rate 4K video. Sony guarantees a minimum sustained write speed of 130 MB/s here.

Sony notes that the cards are highly durable and resistant to static. Having passed a battery of drop, vibration and shock testing, they’re designed to work across a wide range of weather conditions and temperatures. Sony File Rescue software allows for the recovery of accidentally deleted photo and video files. The cards also come with a hard case.

Scheduled for early 2018 availability, the G Series CFast 2.0 cards are priced at $119.99 (32 GB), $199.99 (64 GB) and $349.99 (128 GB).

Get more information at www.sony.com/electronics/xqd-memory-cards/g-series-cfast-2.0-memory-card or check out the Sony blog.

See the press release below:

Sony Expands Pro memory Card Line-up with New CFast Range

Ultra-fast G Series CFast memory cards with up to 510MB/s write speed ideal for photographers and videographers

November 28, 2017 – Sony is launching a range of high performance CFast memory cards, which are designed to meet the needs of professional photographers and videographers. The G Series CFast 2.0 memory cards will be available in 32GB (CAT-G32), 64GB (CAT-G64) and 128GB (CAT-G128) capacities, responding to the ever increasing capabilities of high-end DSLR and 4K cinema-grade broadcast cameras. The cards offer lightning-fast write speeds of up to 510MB/s and read speeds of up to 530MB/s and join an established range of media that includes Professional internal SSDs, XQD and SxS cards, as well as the world’s fastest SD card, while strengthening Sony’s position as a leader in professional memory solutions.

Step up to industry-leading write speeds

Professional photographers demand faster speed for continuous burst shooting of higher resolution images including RAW. With up to 510MB/s write speed, far outperforming the capabilities of existing CFast cards, Sony’s G Series supports high-speed burst shooting of high resolution RAW, maximizing the capability of high-end DSLR cameras like the Canon 1DX Mark 2.

Super-fast read speed for ultra-effective workflow

Efficient workflow is essential for professional photographers and videographers working in challenging environments on tight deadlines. With a blazing fast read speed of 530MB/s, Sony’s G Series CFast dramatically reduces the time it takes to transfer RAW files, long 4K video footage and high-resolution images to a PC.

Reliable 4K video recording with VPG130 support

As well as ultra-fast read and write speeds, the new CFast cards support VPG130 for reliable recording of Cinema-grade or high-bitrate 4K video. A minimum sustained write speed of 130MB/s is guaranteed, making the new media ideal for stable recording of professional grade 4K video, such as Cinema RAW light mode with Canon C200 video cameras.

Designed for strength and reliability

The new CFast cards have passed a variety of stringent drop, vibration, shock and rigidity tests, making them perfect for shooting in many different locations. They work reliably across a wide range of temperatures and are highly resistant to static. With a hard case and Sony File Rescue software, which is available when used with a card reader in a Removable Disk configuration, the cards can recover accidentally deleted photos such as RAW images and videos, allowing professionals to shoot with confidence in the toughest conditions.

Sony’s G Series CFast cards are planned to be available in early 2018 for a suggested retail price of $119.99 for 32GB, $199.99 for 64GB and $349.99 for 128GB. For more information, please visit: www.sony.com/electronics/xqd-memory-cards/g-series-cfast-2.0-memory-card.

