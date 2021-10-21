Sony Intros A7 IV Low-End Full Frame Camera with High-End Features

Sony just announced the Alpha a7 IV, the latest “low-end” model in its full frame mirrorless camera line but with some decidedly high-end features. The new Sony A7 IV features a 33-megapixel full frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor and Sony’s latest generation image processing engine, the Bionz XR. (Update: Check out our review of the Sony A7 IV here.)

This image sensor and processor combination is designed to help the Sony A7 IV capture high resolution photos with accurate color and low noise for crisp images that look true-to-life. The Sony A7 IV will also be able to capture 15 stops of dynamic range and features an upgraded 759-point phase-detection autofocus system with 94% coverage. The new Bionz XR processor also helps the A7 IV’s overall speed; it’s capable of shooting at 10 frames per second (fps) with AF/AE tracking.

For video, the Sony A7 IV can shoot 4K in 30p with 7K oversampling in full frame readout without pixel binning, and 4K in 60p in the Super35 format for slow motion. It also can capture real-time Eye AF while shooting video for humans, animals and birds. This AF feature was previously only available for still photography.

While the Sony A7 IV, which will retail for $2500 when it goes on sale in late December 2021, represents the bottom end of Sony’s full frame mirrorless line, many of the features listed above comes from its top tier Sony A1, A7S III, and A9 II and A7R IV cameras. The A7 IV will be replacing the A7 III, Sony’s old “basic” model that came out in 2018 though we’ve heard that model will remain available for some time. (That’s a good thing for photographers on a budget, the Sony A7 III debuted at under $2000 and now can be found for less than $1800.)

Here’s a rundown of the key features in the Sony Alpha a7 IV camera:

33MP, full frame, Exmor R CMOS image sensor

Bionz XR image processor

Can capture a reported 15 stops of dynamic range

Upgraded 759-point phase-detection autofocus system with 94% coverage

Improved AF-S speed/Improved low light AF down to EV-4

AF tracking for continuous shooting at F22

New Creative Look and Soft Skin Effect settings

Real-time Eye AF for Humans and Animals including Birds (for both stills & video)

In-body 5-axis image stabilization with a 5.5 step advantage

10 fps shooting with AF/AE tracking

ISO sensitivity range expandable to ISO 50 – 204,800

828 continuous RAW+JPEG shooting

10-bit HEIF format (4:2:2 or 4:2:0)

Advanced external flash control

Side opening, 3-inch, touch-sensitive vari-angle LCD with 3:2 aspect ratio

Dual slot memory card storage: CFexpress Type A + UHS II (slot 1) and UHS II (slot 2)

Separately assignable menus/buttons/dials with Still/Movie/S&Q

3.68 million-dot OLED QVGA EVF with high 120fps

Improved live-view image quality

Improved grip holding and top-panel REC button

4K 60p video recording in Super35 format for slow-motion

4K 30p video recording, 7K oversampling for high resolution footage

S-Cinetone and Creative Look for quicker delivery of work

10bit S-Log3 with 15+ stops of dynamic range

10-bit depth, 4:2:2 color sampling, Intra-frame encoding (XAVC S-1)

High-efficiency MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 (XAVC HS)

Optical “Active Mode” image stabilization

Digital Audio Interface for cleaner, clearer audio recordings

7-step AF Transition Speed, 5-step AF Subject Shift Sensitivity

Easy subject tracking with Touch Tracking

AF Assist supports focus transition when using AF

Intuitive depth-of-field visualization with Focus Map

Breathing compensation for minimizing focus breathing

Heat-dissipating structure for longer movie recording

UVC/UAC 4K15p/FHD60p online communication & streaming

Up to 4K 60 simultaneous recording while live streaming

Movie shot marks can be added to recorded movie clips

Improved Imaging Edge Mobile connection settings

WiFi 5GHX/USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen2) High-speed transfer

Content delivery cloud solution “Visual Story” supported

Pricing: $2500 (body only), $2700 with FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS zoom lens

Availability: Late December 2021

Editor’s Note: Check out our review of the Sony A7 IV here. You can pre-order the A7 IV for $2498 at B&H here. The camera will go on sale in December.