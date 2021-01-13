Sony Intros Compact and Lightweight 35mm F1.4 G Master Lens

Sony took the wraps off a new prime lens today: the FE 35mm F1.4 G Master lens, which is designed for its full frame A-series mirrorless cameras. The new Sony 35mm F1.4 GM lens weighs just 18.5 ounces and is only three inches in diameter and less than four inches long.

That makes it smaller and lighter than competing prime lenses with similar specifications from Nikon, Canon and Sigma, a Sony spokesperson said during a press briefing about the new Sony 35mm F1.4. The new G Master lens is also more svelte than its stablemate, the Sony Distagon T* FE 35mm F1.4, a Zeiss-branded lens from 2015.

The Sony FE 35mm F1.4 G (model SEL35F14GM) is slightly less expensive than its Zeiss counterpart but it’s not cheap. It will retail for $1399 when it goes on sale in February. Here are some more details about this new E-mount lens from Sony:

18.5 ounces (524 grams) in weight and measuring three inches diameter x 3 ⅞ inches (76 mm diameter x 96 mm) with a filter diameter of Φ67mm

Features two XA (extreme aspherical) elements, an ED glass element, and other optical features designed to reduced chromatic aberrations and purple fringing

11-blade, almost circular aperture to help create attractive bokeh effects

Minimum focusing distance of 10.6 inches with a maximum magnification of 0.23x in autofocus mode

Features two of Sony’s XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors for precise autofocus (AF) and tracking

Aperture ring has switchable click stops, a customizable focus hold button and a focus mode switch

When mounted on an APS-C or Super 35mm cinema camera it becomes a 52.5mm focal length lens

De-clickable aperture, fast linear AF and linear response manual focus help with video

Dust and moisture resistant design with fluorine front element to repel water and oil

Goes on sale in February for $1399

There’s more information on the new Sony 35mm F1.4 GM lens on the Sony Alpha Universe website.